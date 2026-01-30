FPL Gameweek 24: Best clean sheet percentages

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are a nice extra, clean sheets remain the staple of a defender’s diet in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 24.

GAMEWEEK 24 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

Arsenal do not sit alone at the top of the clean-sheet projections this week, which is unusual. Instead, they share first place with Sunderland, with both sides given a 43% chance of recording a shutout.

Arsenal face Leeds United, a side that has lost just once in their last 10 matches. That form makes the fixture less straightforward than it may appear on paper. Sunderland, meanwhile, continue to impress defensively at home. They welcome a struggling Burnley team that have offered little going forward: the Clarets are rock-bottom for xG in 2025/26.

Chelsea follow closely behind on 38%. The Blues take on London rivals West Ham United. While the Hammers have struggled for much of the season, they arrive at Stamford Bridge on the back of three consecutive wins. That said, prior to that run, they failed to score in three matches across a six-game spell, highlighting ongoing issues in attack.

One of the more surprising names in the top four is Manchester United. They have managed just three clean sheets all season and have often looked vulnerable at the back. However, recent underlying numbers – they’re top for xGC over the last six Gameweeks – point towards defensive improvement. A home fixture against Fulham could present an opportunity to add to their total.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City are the only other sides to sit above the 30% mark.

Brighton host an Everton team that has scored only 10 goals on their travels this season. Aston Villa welcome Brentford, who continue to struggle away from home. Nottingham Forest face a floundering Crystal Palace at the City Ground, while Manchester City travel to London for an interesting test against home-sick Spurs.

At the other end of the scale, West Ham United sit alone with a projection below 10%. The Hammers have now gone more than 20 matches without a clean sheet, with their last shutout coming back in August 2025.