Lateriser: Who I’d pick on a Wildcard in FPL Gameweek 24

Gameweek 24 is proving to be a popular time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Wildcard activations.

Having previously explained why he won’t be using the chip, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser is here to reveal what his theoretical overhaul would look like.

Considering the high number of Wildcards currently in play, I think it could be a good idea to show what mine would look like, had I done the same.

This is from the perspective of someone ranked outside of the top million, a manager who needs to chase rank.

Gameweek 24 Wildcard draft

GOALKEEPERS

I would have Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) as my goalkeeping duo, as the Chelsea stopper has a great run of short-term fixtures and a potential Double Gameweek on the horizon.

Not only is Dubravka making a ton of saves, but he’s guaranteed a fixture in Blank Gameweek 31.

DEFENDERS

The double Arsenal defence of Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.9m) and Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) stays, as the Brazilian feels like a no-brainer at this stage, and Timber has slightly more upside than David Raya (£5.9m). Top for expected goal involvement (xGI, 5.12) among defenders, Timber has missed six out of six big chances. Surely he’ll soon convert one of these opportunities.

Going for Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) is a little bit of a shot in the dark, as Crystal Palace could easily keep crumbling, given what is happening at the club. Yet Munoz has home fixtures against Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United before Gameweek 30.

It’s worth noting that the Eagles could blank in Gameweek 31 but, if you’re chasing the upside, he’s one of the few players capable of a double-digit haul at any time.

For some stability, I’ve thrown Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) in there because he’s a defensive contribution (DefCon) monster.

Even though you’d be perma-playing Munoz, there’s a decent rotation going on between Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham. Handy if you keep having to play two from these three.

I’ve thrown centre-back James Hill (£3.9m) in there, as Antoni Iraola’s recent comments about him are very encouraging. It sounds like it’s his spot to lose.

“I think we’ve been defending very well lately. I think even the other day against Brighton, we concede a stoppage-time equaliser but defending a lot lower. I think we are conceding less chances. I know probably we have still the set-play thing that we have to improve.” – Andoni Iraola, speaking on Saturday

“I think we have Antoine [Semenyo] before, now we have James Hill. I don’t think we have anyone else. So, I think it’s good that Hilly can help us in those situations.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill’s long throws

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) needs no introduction, given his form. He’s playing in a different dimension at the moment. Not only playing as Manchester United’s number 10, he also brings security of minutes alongside multiple routes to points.

I’ve thrown Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) in, as I think he’s got a very high ceiling and is constantly finding himself in goalscoring positions for new club Manchester City. Few of those without Semenyo will go there now, as they’re distracted by midfielders from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United.

Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) is doing well, and Aston Villa have some promising upcoming fixtures, including home games against Brentford, Leeds, and Brighton and Hove Albion.

He could even take penalties during Youri Tielemans‘ (£5.9m) absence, but there’s also the Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) possibility, if fit.

Rogers’ underlying numbers are heading in the right direction, taking a lot more shots of late. And he’s a minutes monster playing for a title-challenging team. Of course, there’s a slight worry that Villa’s potential might not be the same with so many midfield injuries, but I still like his robustness as a pick.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) is in there due to Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures. We’re seeing constant examples of him taking penalties when Cole Palmer (£10.4m) isn’t on the pitch.

Remembering the need for a differential or two, I’d take a chance on Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) instead of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m), because I think playing against deep blocks might suit Cunha more. He seems in a good place right now.

I’ve purposely not gone for a third Arsenal or Chelsea pick to keep things flexible. Depending on the EFL Cup semi-final result, you can then react to individual form as the Double Gameweek gets closer. Options like Palmer, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), Declan Rice (£7.4m), Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.2m) are all in play.

FORWARDS

Up front, don’t sell Erling Haaland (£15.0m) yet. I think he’ll come back strong and get over his current goal drought. Next to him is a Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) punt because, if rumours are to be believed, he could soon be at Crystal Palace. Good fixtures and possible penalties.

If this is too risky for you, you could always downgrade one of Cunha or Munoz to instead get Joao Pedro, Igor Thiago (£7.2m) or Evanilson (£7.0m).

Anyway, that’s all from me. In this week’s marathon episode of The FPL Wire, we discuss Wildcard picks and much more.