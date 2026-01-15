Lateriser: Why I will not Wildcard in FPL Gameweek 24

Pro Pundits

15 January 2026 109 comments
Lateriser
Gameweek 24 looks set to be a popular window to play the Wildcard – but in this article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser explains why he’ll ultimately hold it until later.

We are in a grey area right now, which makes it difficult to commit. We have no option but to keep prodding on, as is.

No, I’m not talking about a complicated romantic relationship, but the decision about how to currently use the transfers and chips of our FPL teams.

It’s that time of the year when we grab a pen and paper to begin thinking outside of just what the next six-to-seven Gameweeks look like.

Predicting the Blanks and Doubles

Firstly, I’d advise watching this video from my pod partner, and fellow Pro Pundit, Pras. It’s where he discusses what the end of this season will look like for Blank and Double Gameweeks. Based on usual trends, the assumption is this:

  • A possible Double Gameweek 26 or 27 for Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Four teams will get a Blank Gameweek 31, due to the EFL Cup final
  • Double Gameweek 33
  • Blank Gameweek 34, for FA Cup semi-finalists and their scheduled league opponents
  • Double Gameweek 36

Ideally, those happy with their current squad could dead-end their team into Blank Gameweek 31, selling some Manchester City and Arsenal players (should they make the EFL Cup final). Then, a Gameweek 32 Wildcard that knows the full picture, helping maximise the later Free Hit, Bench Boost and Triple Captain chips.

Wildcard sooner?

That said, there is a sharp Gameweek 24 fixture swing for some teams, fitting well with a possible Wildcard activation.

The Fixture Ticker says Chelsea, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Bournemouth have a positive run from Gameweek 24, making it a good time to stock up on their players.

You could jump onto some of those teams even now, but this is where the grey area comes in. At Chelsea, for example, new head coach Liam Rosenior is only just getting equipped with his “man” and “age” philosophies.

Additionally, the Blues have had a fair share of injuries and illnesses. So we simply haven’t seen clues about his favourite XI, or attitudes towards rotation. After all, one reason for Enzo Maresca’s dismissal was his refusal to listen to medical staff and the subsequent overplaying of certain individuals.

Everyone and their grandmother has their eyes on Chelsea’s run from Gameweeks 24 to 27, versus West Ham United, Wolves, Leeds United and Burnley. Yet these are surrounded by important matches in other competitions, making things complicated.

Thinking positively, they have four runouts between now and then. Hopefully, we can get an idea about which first-choice names to target.

Current thoughts

I’m currently sitting outside FPL’s top one million after a brutal bunch of Gameweeks, and I wonder if an early, aggressive Wildcard will help my season. However, after thinking about it, I realised that given how I like to play FPL, it might actually make me not enjoy the end of this season.

Wildcarding soon means playing later weeks like a chess puzzle. Future moves would be dictated by Player X having a Double here and a Blank there, needing the right amount of players for Blank Gameweek 31, hence owning two players from Team Y. You get the picture.

I’d have to be very disciplined at such a chaotic time, which isn’t enjoyable. I like to jump on a player when I see something and sometimes make slightly risky moves. Or, at the very least, have the option to do so.

A couple of seasons ago, my biggest gripe was that 75 per cent of teams and players targeted in that final third were being decided by the sheer nature of Blanks and Doubles, so I just felt very chained and restricted.

Knowing how I derive fun from this game – backing some picks and making moves now based on what I see – I can play a little more freely, knowing there’ll be a Wildcard in my back pocket. It’d be a ‘get out of jail’ card, in case my team becomes rubbish.

Otherwise, I will try to activate it in Gamweek 32, a time when having more information makes it very powerful.

Gameweek 22 Thoughts

As for now, my current midfield features Matheus Cunha (£8.1m), Anthony Gordon (£7.5m), Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) and Phil Foden (£8.7m). I’m worried about the latter two’s minutes in the near future, given the squad competition at Arsenal and Man City.

When it comes to Man United, there’s uncertainty over how Michael Carrick will set the team up. Perhaps Cunha turns out to be a good pick, but his next two fixtures aren’t great, giving me a slight temptation to move for Morgan Rogers (£7.7m). The in-form Aston Villa attacker is taking more shots than before, has good fixtures until Gameweek 31, and has some ‘big dog energy’ right now.

Rogers, Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) and Harry Wilson (£5.9m) are good, safe bets to make at the moment, but there’s also Chelsea midfielders and possibly Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) on the radar.

Do we roll our precious transfers over and keep the powder dry? Or jump on picks with a good entry point, like Rogers? That’s the question I’m facing at the moment, and the answer is…. well, a bit of a grey area.

One thing is certain, though. If you’re planning to Wildcard in Gamweek 24, it might be worth accumulating transfers before then, knowing they get carried beyond such activation. Because approaching a Wildcard with saved-up transfers is a lot more potent.

On that note, at least get to chalking your path. But the upcoming midfield reshuffle is going to be rather interesting once we get some valuable insight.

Good luck!

109 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Chances of Saka being benched this week?

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Not zero.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      60/40 he starts this GW. Mor elikely to be rested in UCL vs Inter in midweek

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Wait to see what Neale does with the predicted line up.

      Open Controls
    4. Absolutely Muñozed
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        hopefully 90% but realistically 30%

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Why is there a chance of him being benched but not Odegaard, Rice, Zubi, Gyok, Trossard? They all played the Chelsea game. Any of them 'could' be benched. Defence is less likely as they have not many options

          Open Controls
      • boombaba
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        86.67%

        Open Controls
    5. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Play 2:

      1. Van Hecke - Bouremouth H
      2. Andersen - Leeds a
      3. Alderete - Palace H

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Play the As

        Open Controls
    6. adstomko
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I've hit the WC button. Saving transfers until 5.
      Thoughts? 0.4m ITB

      Verbruggen
      Gabriel - Ballard - Andersen
      Fernandes - Semenyo - Rogers - Rice - Enzo
      Haaland - Watkins
      (Dubravka - Thiago - Senesi - Collins)

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        I'd probably start Thiago over Enzo

        Open Controls
        1. adstomko
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah might do. Actually considering dropping Enzo down to Tavernier, and upgrade Collins to Munoz when the time comes

          Open Controls
    7. Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Who would you sell first after Wolves game if you have four city players?

      Semenyo, Foden, Oreilly

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        O'Reilly

        Open Controls
      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Depends on how the next two go. Don’t have Semenyo, butI will be selling O’Reilly before that game most likely.

        Open Controls
      3. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Oreilly - probably for Rodon if I go cheap, or Tarkowski if splashing

        Open Controls
      4. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I would look to wildcard 24 if I had those 3 players.

        Open Controls
      5. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        58 mins ago

        O'Reilly

        Open Controls
      6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Foden. He's crap.

        Open Controls
    8. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Which goalkeeper would you be selecting, alongside Dub.

      1. Roefs
      2. Kelleher
      3. Raya
      4. Pickford
      5. Someone else?

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        5. Verbruggen

        Open Controls
        1. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Cheers

            Fixtures look okay but I can only really see a clean sheet in Gw24 and 28 ...

            Even then it's not certain.

            Will add him to the shortlist to pick from.

            Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Roefs

        Open Controls
      3. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      4. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        It depends how long for. I thought about Sanchez but worried he will lose his place? Villa fixtures are good, Martinez could be alright but their defence is s*** sometimes

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          Will think about Villa too.

          Decided against Sanchez despite their green run, upcoming.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            35 mins ago

            What made you decide against Sanchez? Asking as I’m also looking to buy a new keeper this week

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          Still have my wildcard so likely to Gw28-31 if the team is still okay.

          Open Controls
    9. Webbster2k
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Have four Man City attacking picks at present, one free transfer available. Do I look to sell one, or hold?

      Semenyo
      Foden
      Cherki
      Rogers
      Rice

      Haaland
      Thiago
      Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Cherki to Wirtz or BrunoF?

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        Keep until GW24 then WC or do whatever transfer seems most sensible given how they play with Semenyo in the side.

        Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hold

        Give Foden one more game

        Open Controls
    10. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Start Mukiele over O'Reilly?

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Muk

        Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Mukiele

        Open Controls
        1. Steavn8k
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers both

          Open Controls
      3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mukbang

        Open Controls
    11. Sid07
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Start
      1) Lefee
      2) Stach

      Open Controls
    12. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Who would you bring in for Cunha and why?

      A: BrunoF
      B: Wirtz
      C: Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'd bring in the one that is 100% nailed & fixture proof, play him every week and watch the points roll in. The next 2 wouldn't frighten me off him - he can bring home 8 or 9 points in a 4-1 thrashing.

        Open Controls
    13. The Final Boss
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Guys, been a long time. Need help. 3 ft. 1.9m itb

      Verbruggen Dub
      Timber Hall O'Reilly Anderson Rodon
      Saka Foden Cunha Szobozlai KDH*
      Haaland Thiago Jimenez

      A) O'Reilly to Gabriel
      B) O'Reilly Cunha to Gabriel Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    15. Moneymar
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Would you do Foden to Semenyo?

      Open Controls
      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        I wouldn't be comfortable given lack of info on Semenyo starting regularly in PL for City

        Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Frying pan & fire

        Open Controls
    16. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Rank these options best to worst?

      A) Rogers
      B) Enzo
      C) H. Wilson
      D) Tavernier

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        ACBD

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          35 mins ago

          Agree

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        A
        C
        B
        D.

        A bit of uncertain over Enzo's role.

        Open Controls
    17. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Cunha to rice or wilson?

      Open Controls
      1. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Rice

        Open Controls
    18. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      This is proper head scratcher for me

      I own Timber, Rice and Saka.

      A. Spend two precious transfers to downgrade Saka and get Gabriel

      B. Do Timber to Gabriel and keep Saka

      C. Do nothing and get into bed with the triple Arsenal. Gabriel is so expensive now

      I have 3FTs but could easily use them elsewhere over the next 3 gameweeks

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        C. I think Gab's getting very expensive too. Expecting the goal output to chill a bit and then its not much better than Timber if at all

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          36 mins ago

          If you say so!

          Open Controls
          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            34 mins ago

            I do. His underlyings are the same as every season. He normally gets about what he has now. Worst case its 2 or 3 more goals. DCs very rare. Cleans are the same as Timber who can still score or DC himself. 7m for a CB is crazy even in the DC era

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              27 mins ago

              He should have scored a goal the last two games also including last nights game.

              Open Controls
            2. chilli con kone
              • 12 Years
              23 mins ago

              Hope you’re right as he does seem like a ball magnet

              Open Controls
        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          Can always sort it on a WC if not anyway but I dont like sideways transfers. You've got 2 of the 3 you want either way

          Open Controls
          1. chilli con kone
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            This is an option I could save to 5FTs then play it potentially. Want to give it at least a week to get more info on the best Chelsea 3

            Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        gabriel likely easily outscores saka at what 3mil cheaper? i would just get him. new era of fpl. defenders aren't the makeweight anymore in the XI, they're the main course

        Open Controls
        1. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Appreciate the advice

          Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        B or C.

        Open Controls
        1. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Currently on C due to the inevitable Saka haul if I sold

          Open Controls
    19. Manani
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      1 to start:
      A. Chalobah
      B. Mukiele
      C. OReilly

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      2. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    20. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Going to get Rice

      Any weight on the argument with the assistant coach at half time at Chelsea?

      He still played on till late, just before the second Chelsea goal and I think he hugged him to reconcile when he came off.

      Tittle tattle?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        https://x.com/i/status/2011830351635591673

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Guardiola has shouted at Haaland before. It happens when you spend thousands of hours with someone

        Without Rice we don’t win the league. 100%

        Open Controls
      3. Manani
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        0 chance

        Rice will be playing no matter what he do off pitch

        Open Controls
    21. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Gabriel about to rise to £6.8m tonight, likely reaching £7m by the end of the season

      Had a centre back ever been that much? Remember Van Dijk 18/19 getting quite high and Terry/Vidic quite expensive but not that much?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        They've let prices rip mid season with Palmer out and Salah off from and lack of premium picks, outside of Haaland, Saka and possibly Burno?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Isak, Salah, Palmer not doing anything this season has definitely made it quite boring so far. FPL needs heavy hitters when it has that goal machine in it

          Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        doubt it. i hope he's 8mil next season

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Trent was 7m not too long ago with VVD and Robertson 6.5 if my memory serves me right.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Sorry, I’ve re read your comment properly. Not sure if a CB has reached that price previously

          Open Controls
      4. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Jaap Staam reached 8m

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Did not play then. Crazy

          Open Controls
    22. F4L
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      ballard should be first choice CB for Sunderland moving forwards?

      Open Controls
      1. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes if he stays fit

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          just now

          cheers

          Open Controls
      2. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mukiele and Alderete say Hi at CB
        Now Reinildo is back from AFCON who was first choice LB before he left

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          yeah thats the slight concern, didnt seem like ballard did much good against brentford. thing is if i want ballard i want him in this gw, dont really want to wait and see. palace defending set pieces been awful recently

          Open Controls
    23. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bench 1
      A) Chalobah (BRE)
      B) Mukiele (CRY)
      C) Cherki (mun)

      Open Controls
      1. Manani
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        b (or c if doesn't start)

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        B for now

        Open Controls
      4. F4L
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
    24. F4L
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      surprised to see ndiaye drop all the way to 6.2. 4.6 ppg and he really deserved more attacking returns this season. pretty tempting to get him in gw23 onwards if he comes back in good nick

      Open Controls
    25. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      WC Activated keeping 0.9 ITB ...Any thoughts?

      Verbruggen

      Gabriel, Timber, Cash

      Mitoma, Rice, Wirtz, Semenyo

      Haaland, Watkins, (E)kiteke

      Dubs, Wilson, Alderete, Gudmonsson

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        That Wilson on the bench against Leeds ain’t ideal
        If you don’t play him then when

        Open Controls
        1. Ziyech on the Bench
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hi mate thanks for the response! Probably next week instead of Mitoma!

          Open Controls
          1. boombaba
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            You could Play this week and get enzo for Mitoma instead

            Get enzo tonight before the rise and decide tomorrow

            Open Controls
    26. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Do I really need to ditch Dorgu this week (for Alderete) or roll and play Guddy and then Andersen (BRI) next week?

      Pickford
      Gabriel - Timber - Gudmund
      Foden - Szob - BrunoG - Rice
      Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

      Dubravka - Cunha - Andersen - Dorgu

      Open Controls
    27. The Final Boss
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Would you go cunha to Enzo today to catch the price rise or carry the ft to gw24?

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
    28. DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Cunha to Enzo and g2g ? Or anything else
      1ft 0itb

      Verbruggen
      O'Reilly Gabriel Van Hecke
      Saka Foden Cunha Szobo Rice
      Haaland Ekitike

      Dub Gudmunsson Rodon Guiu

      Open Controls
    29. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thiago or Ekitike on WC??

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        might sound odd to say given how much of a stormer of a season thiago is having, but given brentford's 4 of their next 5 fixtures, i would be more confident in ekitike for sure in the short term of producing the goods. if the extra cash though is important maybe thiago should be the one

        i liked ekitike playing with salah against brighton. they looked good together that match, maybe when salah returns its a little boost for ekitike idk. of course hes done well enough not playing with salah as well

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          I agree with the comments. Thanks

          Open Controls
    30. F4L
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      just watching chelsea yesterday, they did seem abit more gung ho, get the ball forward quick, take some risks, give the wingers space to run at their full backs etc. i dont know if that was just because they were trailing and needed to make the home tie count though

      anyways if rosenior was to play that sort of football, leading to more turnovers, i am tempted by enzo. even player deeper next to caicedo, defcon chances would be pretty strong most weeks. too soon to predict Rosenior's tactical approach?

      Open Controls
    31. Saka Punch
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best striker option for next few (replacing Wolt):

      A) Watkins
      B) Thiago
      C) DLC

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        c

        Open Controls
    32. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Best option here? 1 FT and 0.8 ITB.

      A - Dorgu > Alderete (bench Gud)
      B - Roll

      Pickford
      Gabriel - Timber - Gudmund
      Foden - Szob - BrunoG - Rice
      Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

      Dubravka - Cunha - Andersen - Dorgu

      Open Controls
    33. sentz05
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who do you start?
      A Tiago (Chelsea away)
      B Wilson (Leeds away)

      Open Controls

