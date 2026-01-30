Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 24 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

30 January 2026 252 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Our Gameweek 24 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

ISMAILA SARR

Why FPL Gameweek 17 could be a 'blank' for four clubs 3

  • FPL ownership: 2.0%
  • Price: £6.3m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: nfo | bha | BUR | WOL | mun

Now down to only £6.3m in FPL, Ismaila Sarr could be worth a roll of the dice, with Crystal Palace set to embark on one of the best mid-term schedules:

In his first match back since the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Sarr failed to score or provide an assist; however, he racked up two Opta-defined ‘big chances’ against Chelsea, as well as creating one for team-mate Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m).

And with some tempting fixtures on the way, particularly in Gameweeks 24-27, Sarr could be a quality differential option.

Crucially, Gameweek 24 opponents Nottingham Forest have been conceding key passes (15) down their left side over the last four matches, the third-most of any team, which suggests the pace and power of Sarr and Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) could cause further damage.

Above: Nottingham Forest’s chances created conceded heatmap (last four Gameweeks)

Indeed, Sarr has already found the net against Forest in 2025/26, notably from a Munoz cross. He nearly won a penalty in the same match, too.

With Palace in desperate need of a win to help steer them clear of the relegation zone, the onus will clearly be on Sarr, who is owned by only 2.0% of Fantasy managers, to provide the attacking impetus and a much-needed lift at the City Ground.

YERSON MOSQUERA

FPL Gameweek 24 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £4.3m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: BOU | CHE | nfo | cry | AVL

Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) could be worth a look as a cheap defender.

The Colombian centre-back has impressed in Rob Edwards’ 3-5-2 formation recently, banking defensive contribution (DefCon) points in five of his last seven starts.

He’s also racked up 10 shots over the last five Gameweeks (including five in one match against Manchester City), the joint-most of any FPL defender.

Above: Yerson Mosquera’s shot map in Gameweeks 19-23

Notably, five of those goal attempts have arrived from corners and free-kicks, a potentially important factor with Bournemouth up next.

Indeed, no team has conceded more goals from dead-ball situations than the Cherries in 2025/26:

However, it is important to mention that Mosquera is fond of a yellow card, with eight bookings in his last 11 matches.

Discussing his recent impact, Edwards said:

“I think he’s great. He’s fully committed and he plays with passion. It’s just who he is. We’ve got to try and control it. We need 11 people on the pitch and we don’t want him getting booked every week, but he’s someone that’s got great athleticism. You can move him to a right-back position. He can go up against someone like Doku and cope with him, and not many can do that. So, he’s very important to us.

“I know it’s hard when people look at the table, and they’ll sort of think, ‘well, they’re rubbish’, but I don’t think we are. Hopefully we’re showing that as well, and we’re trying to improve week on week. The players are working really hard and we’ve got to keep doing that.” – Rob Edwards on Yerson Mosquera

At just £4.3m and with a potential Double Gameweek 26, Mosquera could offer value, particularly having kept clean sheets in each of his last two Molineux encounters against West Ham United and Newcastle United.

KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 6?

  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: bha | ful | BOU | MUN | new

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) returned from injury in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday, and is now firmly back on the FPL radar.

The budget midfielder was in superb form before succumbing to injury, with five attacking returns (three goals, two assists) in as many matches.

In that period (Gameweeks 11-15), he averaged 8.2 points per start.

Everton travel to out-of-form Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

David Moyes’ team have a solid record on the road, too, having won four, drawn one and lost one of their last six away matches.

Brighton, meanwhile, have managed just one win in their last 10 Premier League encounters, a period (Gameweeks 14-23) in which they’ve conceded 17.14 expected goals (xG), the third most of any team.

“This is a mad league this year. We want to be in the European spots and we have got a lot of important games. We are playing a lot of teams that we have played and beaten. It is down to us now, and it is on us. If we want to achieve something we have to show it.” – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall is currently owned by only 2.1% of Fantasy managers, but there is no question that this will quickly rise should he deliver on the south coast.

Everton also have favourable upcoming fixtures against Fulham (a), Bournemouth (h) and Burnley (h), so Dewsbury-Hall could be a really useful asset for those seeking to free up funds.

252 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Toothless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) O'Reilly + Rice
    Or
    B) Mukiele + Mbuemo

    Please, help!

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      B quite comfortably imo

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Mukiele + Rice

      Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Asking again as bottomed on prev page.
    Bench one:
    A) Thiago
    B) Rice
    C) Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    A) Sell Watkins for J Pedro for -4
    B) Bench Watkins, sell Thiago for J Pedro -4
    C) Roll, play either Thiago, or Watkins and hope he plays/ gets a decent amount of mins?

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Prob go C if I knew for certain Pedro was starting I would get him but hard to know

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Play Thiago. Or start Watkins. I think he either starts or not at all.

      Open Controls
    4. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    5. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Seems pretty unanimous. Cheers guys.

      Listening to the team news vid, the quotes seem to suggest Watkins isnt completely ruled out of playing , which could easily mean a little run out at end of game to lock in that 1 pointer. But if he starts then its going to be annoying having him on bench.

      Open Controls
  4. Feed tha Sheep
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which do prefer on WC?

    A. Palmer, Dewsbury Hall & Maguire
    B. Enzo, Mbeumo & Andersen

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B for sure

      Open Controls
    4. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Enzo Mbeumo Maguire

      Open Controls
  5. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Start one:

    Kroupi v Wolves
    Thiago v Villa

    Open Controls
    1. Four Letter Wirtz
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd start Thiago. Kroupi is nice to have, a cheap forward that's not a dead spot in 352/442, but I wouldn't start him over Thiago.

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Would you consider moving him out for a few games? To maybe Pedro or Evanilson.

        Open Controls
  6. thewhitepele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Got 2ft and 0.1itb.
    A) Dorgu -> Hill
    B) Dorgu -> Maguire
    C) Save

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Guehi
    Bruno Semenyo Rogers Rice Enzo
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubs, Mukiele, Dorgu, Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  7. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Stupid Watkins has ruined my week already.

    Open Controls
  8. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Triple ars def is too much right?

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It's not terrible - they always have a decent chance if a clean sheet. If you feel there are slim pickings elsewhere in defence but like Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Enzo Semenyo Wilson Palmer or any other mids I haven't thought of then it's a viable strategy

      Open Controls
  9. antis0cial
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    1FT, 1.4itb, still undecided

    A) Dorgu > Senesi/Mukiele (any def up to 5.7)
    B) Ekiteke > Pedro
    C) Wilson > Enzo
    D) Two of the above for -4

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah O'Reilly
    BrunoF Saka Rice Semenyo Wilson
    Haaland Ekiteke

    Vicario Rodon Guiu Dorgu*

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Senesi.

      Open Controls
    2. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which in each ?

    A) start watkins or no ?, if no start richards or keane
    B) start alison or dubrvka ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Richards and Allison

      Open Controls
    2. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah, Watkins benched for me (for now) and playing Richards over him.

      Open Controls
  11. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone think it's worth moving Thiago out for a few games- he has Villa and Newcastle away and then Arsenal?

    Maybe to Pedro or Evanilson.

    Open Controls
    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I have

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      He did score 2 vs Newcastle at home, but could be worth betting against him for the next 3.

      Open Controls
    3. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If you have a few transfers then maybe but it's a bit of a luxury move. If you only have 1 I'd save it in case you really need it in the coming weeks

      Open Controls
  12. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bench one? Currently on O'Reilly.

    A) Alderete
    B) Tarkowski
    C) O'Reilly

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  13. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one would you prefer to get in for Foden:

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Semenyo
    C) Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Feed tha Sheep
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which do you prefer on WC?

    A. Semenyo & Timber
    B. Mbeumo & Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Flip a coin

      Open Controls
      1. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  15. C0YS
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Looking to improve 1 attacker - best option for the next 5-10 GWs?

    1. Enzo (WHU)
    2. Mbeumo (FUL)
    3. Evanilson (wol)
    4. Hold Bruno G/Ekitike for now and play the latter (NEW)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  16. NoName
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    G2G?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Chalobah
    Semenyo Bruno Mbeumo Enzo Schade
    Haaland Evanilson

    (Dubravka, Tuanzebe Guiu Dorgu)
    0FT 3ITB

    Open Controls
    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Would play that instead of taking a hit

      Open Controls
      1. NoName
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  17. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    On my wildcard. Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Timber Gabriel Maguire
    Enzo Rogers Mbeumo Bruno(c)
    Haaland Pedro Brobbey

    Dubravka Senesi Ballard Caicedo

    Bench correct?

    Open Controls
    1. NoName
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not confident in João Pedro's minutes in the next 2. Otherwise, looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Really? Ok, thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Looks ok. Caicedo maybe too expensive for bench cover.

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looks decent, I’d want Rice though

      Open Controls
  18. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    My front 7 is
    Bruno - Rice - Semenyo - Anderson
    Haaland - Ekitike - Thiago

    Would you sell Ekitike to upgrade the 5th mid to Enzo/Rogers/Mbeumo or stick with 3-4-3?

    Open Controls
  19. LeytonOrient
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play 1:
    A) Thiago (AVL)
    B) KDH (BHA)
    C) Anderson (CRY)

    Open Controls
    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Villa most likely win, but they concede chances, especially with Kamara out. I'd play Thiago.

      Open Controls
    2. Rednev1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A or C would lead towards A

      Open Controls
  20. Sz21
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anything standing out here to make a move on?

    1 more transfer gives a big connundrum on who to leave out this GW- so may just keep as is.
    Enzo in for Wirtz may be an option tho Wirtz had some decent returns recently..

    Dubravka.
    Timber, Gabriel, Cash, Alderete.
    Bruno F, Saka, Rogers, Wirtz.
    Thiago, Haaland.
    Kelliher, Miley, O'Reilly, Obi.
    1ft, 0.5m ITB.

    Open Controls
  21. Rednev1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Evening all.

    I'm on wildcard and need advice on last defender please.
    My defence is Raya, Chalobah, Gabriel, Alderete, Tarkowski.
    Issue is really the last two. I think it's decent just can't get to Mukiele, 0.1m away. I'm ok really with Alderete but is Tarkowsi better long term than Virgil? Guehi? Cash? Munoz, Andersen.

    WC team is Raya,
    Alderete, Senesi, Gabriel,
    Bruno F, Mbeumo, Rogers, Enzo, Rice,
    Haaland, Evanilsen.

    Dubravka, Chalobah, J.Pedro, Tarkowski

    Not sure that i have the bench right either? Any help is appreciated.

    Open Controls
  22. Toplad
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    1FT

    Thiago > Pedro ?

    Yes / No

    Thanks in advance !

    Open Controls
  23. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Kroupi (away to Wolves) or Thiago (away to Villa)?

    Open Controls
  24. Manani
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Y/N?

    Wilson, Anderson, DCL (bench Anderson DCL) > Semenyo, Enzo, Kroupi (bench Timber, Kroupi)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.