FPL Gameweek 24 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 24 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

ISMAILA SARR

FPL ownership: 2.0%

2.0% Price: £6.3m

£6.3m GW24-28 fixtures: nfo | bha | BUR | WOL | mun

Now down to only £6.3m in FPL, Ismaila Sarr could be worth a roll of the dice, with Crystal Palace set to embark on one of the best mid-term schedules:

In his first match back since the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Sarr failed to score or provide an assist; however, he racked up two Opta-defined ‘big chances’ against Chelsea, as well as creating one for team-mate Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m).

And with some tempting fixtures on the way, particularly in Gameweeks 24-27, Sarr could be a quality differential option.

Crucially, Gameweek 24 opponents Nottingham Forest have been conceding key passes (15) down their left side over the last four matches, the third-most of any team, which suggests the pace and power of Sarr and Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) could cause further damage.

Above: Nottingham Forest’s chances created conceded heatmap (last four Gameweeks)

Indeed, Sarr has already found the net against Forest in 2025/26, notably from a Munoz cross. He nearly won a penalty in the same match, too.

With Palace in desperate need of a win to help steer them clear of the relegation zone, the onus will clearly be on Sarr, who is owned by only 2.0% of Fantasy managers, to provide the attacking impetus and a much-needed lift at the City Ground.

YERSON MOSQUERA

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £4.3m

£4.3m GW24-28 fixtures: BOU | CHE | nfo | cry | AVL

Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) could be worth a look as a cheap defender.

The Colombian centre-back has impressed in Rob Edwards’ 3-5-2 formation recently, banking defensive contribution (DefCon) points in five of his last seven starts.

He’s also racked up 10 shots over the last five Gameweeks (including five in one match against Manchester City), the joint-most of any FPL defender.

Above: Yerson Mosquera’s shot map in Gameweeks 19-23

Notably, five of those goal attempts have arrived from corners and free-kicks, a potentially important factor with Bournemouth up next.

Indeed, no team has conceded more goals from dead-ball situations than the Cherries in 2025/26:

However, it is important to mention that Mosquera is fond of a yellow card, with eight bookings in his last 11 matches.

Discussing his recent impact, Edwards said:

“I think he’s great. He’s fully committed and he plays with passion. It’s just who he is. We’ve got to try and control it. We need 11 people on the pitch and we don’t want him getting booked every week, but he’s someone that’s got great athleticism. You can move him to a right-back position. He can go up against someone like Doku and cope with him, and not many can do that. So, he’s very important to us. “I know it’s hard when people look at the table, and they’ll sort of think, ‘well, they’re rubbish’, but I don’t think we are. Hopefully we’re showing that as well, and we’re trying to improve week on week. The players are working really hard and we’ve got to keep doing that.” – Rob Edwards on Yerson Mosquera

At just £4.3m and with a potential Double Gameweek 26, Mosquera could offer value, particularly having kept clean sheets in each of his last two Molineux encounters against West Ham United and Newcastle United.

KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

FPL ownership: 2.1%

2.1% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW24-28 fixtures: bha | ful | BOU | MUN | new

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) returned from injury in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday, and is now firmly back on the FPL radar.

The budget midfielder was in superb form before succumbing to injury, with five attacking returns (three goals, two assists) in as many matches.

In that period (Gameweeks 11-15), he averaged 8.2 points per start.

Everton travel to out-of-form Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

David Moyes’ team have a solid record on the road, too, having won four, drawn one and lost one of their last six away matches.

Brighton, meanwhile, have managed just one win in their last 10 Premier League encounters, a period (Gameweeks 14-23) in which they’ve conceded 17.14 expected goals (xG), the third most of any team.

“This is a mad league this year. We want to be in the European spots and we have got a lot of important games. We are playing a lot of teams that we have played and beaten. It is down to us now, and it is on us. If we want to achieve something we have to show it.” – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall is currently owned by only 2.1% of Fantasy managers, but there is no question that this will quickly rise should he deliver on the south coast.

Everton also have favourable upcoming fixtures against Fulham (a), Bournemouth (h) and Burnley (h), so Dewsbury-Hall could be a really useful asset for those seeking to free up funds.