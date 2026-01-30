FPL General’s Gameweek 24 Wildcard reveal

With Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our contributors are starting to finalise their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is Wildcarding but will continue to plough on without Erling Haaland (£15.0m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 23 Review

Gameweek 23 ended up being a non-event for The Troops. After a great start to the weekend with Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) being captain and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) going big, nothing else happened.

The arrow was a tiny green one, where the team sits at 2.1 million overall. So I pressed the Wildcard button on Saturday night. Wholesale changes are about to happen…

Gameweek 24 – Latest Wildcard Draft