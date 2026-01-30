Pro Pundits - FPL General

FPL General’s Gameweek 24 Wildcard reveal

30 January 2026 11 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
With Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our contributors are starting to finalise their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is Wildcarding but will continue to plough on without Erling Haaland (£15.0m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 23 Review

Gameweek 23 ended up being a non-event for The Troops. After a great start to the weekend with Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) being captain and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) going big, nothing else happened.

The arrow was a tiny green one, where the team sits at 2.1 million overall. So I pressed the Wildcard button on Saturday night. Wholesale changes are about to happen…

11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Essem
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    So are you guys team Gary or team Robbie?

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mbuemo or Cunha on wc??

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      M

    2. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Boom

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tarkowski to Munoz for free? Yes or No?

    1. Essem
      • 8 Years
      just now

      What why? I’m getting tarko on WC. Palace are a mess.

  4. Salarrivederci
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC gtg? 0.3 ITB

    Planned BB26

    Raya
    Gabriel - Chalobah - Maguire
    Bruno - Mbeumo - Semenyo - Rice - Enzo
    Haaland - Pedro

    (Sa, Guehi, Mane, Mosquera)

    1. Essem
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yah looks good.

    2. Atwood
      • 15 Years
      just now

      It's just a personal preference, but I prefer Timber to Raya as my third Arsenal.

      Looks good though, like the Pedro shout.

  5. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    1FT and 0.5 spare.
    Any transfers or should I hold?
    I'm aware Wirtz needs to go but don't have enough to upgrade to Bruno. Thinking of making 3 transfers for -8 this week (Dorgu one of them) and moving some money around to get him.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - Timber - Alderete
    Enzo - Rice - Wirtz - Rogers
    Haaland - Ekitike - Thiago

    Dubravka - Anderson - Andersen - Dorgu

  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Play one?

    A) Thiago
    B) Schade
    C) Guehi
    D) Reinildo

