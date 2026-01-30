Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

30 January 2026 171 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. joeynse99
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    WC g2g?

    Sanchez
    Mukiele, Gabriel, Cash
    Enzo, Bruno (c), Cunha, Saka
    Haaland, Brobbey, Evanilson

    Subs : Dubravka, Gibbs-white, J. Hill, J. Andersen

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      bit different. nice. i would lose brobbey and starts gibbs wite

      Open Controls
      1. joeynse99
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Just think he’ll score at home to Burnley but it’s a very tough call. Just about gets the nod over MGW

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          gl

          Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Like it. MGW could be nice for you.

      Open Controls
      1. joeynse99
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Cheers pal will be playing him from next week rotating with Brobbey. Sunderland have 2 hard games after Burnley. MGW on penalties too

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mbeumo over Cunha

      Wouldn't go to Evanilson either

      Thiago is better in a few weeks

      Rice over Saka?

      Rogers decent too

      And Semenyo probably carries on

      Open Controls
      1. joeynse99
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I take your points mate just tried to go for a few lower ownership players to climb my leagues, high risk high reward haha

        Open Controls
  2. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Rookie error here.

    I went to make my transfer. Foden > Enzo without my reading glasses on.
    Took out Cherki instead. ugh. lol.
    So decided to take a -4 and do Foden > Rogers as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      should have gone to specsavers future ad 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I could be famous.

        Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Think that's still an ok move. No guarantees Cherki starts.

      Open Controls
    3. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Worthy of a -4 anyway. Cherki could have a good week but you'll never feel secure about his minutes.

      Open Controls
  3. Boo Ya Ka Sha
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD O'Reilly* Keane*
    Saka Fernandes Mbeumo Szobo*
    Haaland Thiago

    Dub - Thiaw Potts Obi

    Afternoon gents, started to realize the poor state of my team as I typed it out and saw the other teams (how could someone bench Alderete this week?). Anyway, what would you do here? Worst season in 11 years so far at 2M OR.. thinking about avoiding Enzo as a differential.
    a. Szobo > Ndiaye
    b. Szobo & O'Reilly/Thiaw > Rogers & Hill (-4)
    c. O'Reilly & Keane > Chalobah & Hill (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Szob might be back in the right back slot but he's also a threat anyhow, including free kicks

      Sell O'R first? Unless Spurs flump at home, again.

      Open Controls
      1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah O'Reilly had upside now his minutes risk is too much to burden especially since Ait Nouri really impressed me midweek. I just don't feel like keeping Szobo, unless Salah is benched this week. Ndiaye has low ownership and he's a solid player, but maybe someone like KDH could over-perform again, he's so cheap enabling upgrades elsewhere, and on top of it he's taking the corners for Tark, OBrien, Branthwaite, Keane...

        Open Controls
  4. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    So ive ended up on this for a -4.
    Holding off WC.
    Roefs
    VVD,Gabriel,Senesi
    Fernandes,Rice,Rogers,Enzo,Wilson
    Haaland,Ekitike

    Dubravka,Dalot,Keane,Guiu. 1.6m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah.. WC would make no sense if a hit could give you that team

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    how long do you reckon hill is nailed at the back for bournemouth? his spot to lose?

    Open Controls
    1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      not a bournemouth supporter but their forums are really high on him. sounds like it's his spot to lose. however, someone mentioned that he might be a risk against the set piece teams with bigger players (Arsenal, Newcastle, etc)

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        nice one cheers for info.

        Open Controls
  6. Garlana
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Timber, Gabriel, VVD
    Foden*, Enzo, Rice, Anderson, Wirtz
    Haaland, Ekitike

    Dubravka - O'reilly, Rodon, Guiu

    2 FT, 1.5ITb

    A) Foden+Wirtz to Bruno+Mbeumo
    B) Foden+ VVD to Bruno + Munoz
    C) Suggestions!? Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      A I like but Wirtz is probably good again this weekend

      Munoz is great but I wouldn't go there at the moment

      Foden to Bruno and roll 1 FT

      Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Also, Many or kroupi jnr on wc?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mane

      Unless you think that Chelsea knock Arsenal out on Tuesday?

      Which is possible

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        cheers and sorry for typo. cant see it to be honest

        Open Controls
  8. Dubem_FC
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sell or keep Gruno??

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd sell

      Well, I did to Enzo a couple of days after the injury.

      I'd say he's less than 50-50 to start tomorrow evening, it's possible but looks at the fixtures beyond...

      Can always go back to him on a wildcard or in the future

      Open Controls
  9. Hits Central
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Anything worth a change here lads? 2 free transfers and £0:00M ITB: Been away recently, I’ve seen a few playing wild card so not sure if that’s the play or not yet?

    Sanchez
    Guehi - Gabriel - Esteve
    Rice - Palmer - Rogers - Semenyo
    Haaland © - Ekiteke - Thiago

    Dubravka - Bruno G - Gudmundsson - Dorgu

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nah

      It's a bit early for wildcard

      Even next week is better

      No hits this week required

      But u could make a move

      Dorgu then Bruno G the candidates

      Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    gtg ? wc team.

    raya (dub)
    gab chalobah alderete (munoz andersen)
    bruno f mbeumo rogers rice enzo
    haaland pedro (mane)

    0.2 itb

    cheers and gl

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks good enough

      Pedro might be rested tomorrow

      Like a few Chelsea

      I like the midfield

      There's obviously Semenyo and Wilson etc but likely well configured for the next few

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        thank you.

        Open Controls
  11. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hold?

    Pope
    Gab, Timber, James
    Rogers, Rice, Wilson, Wirtz, Bruno F
    Haaland, Ekitike

    Dubs, Senesi, Fodderx2

    Open Controls
  12. Hxnsey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Start Harry Wilson or Hill (Bournemouth CB)?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      i d start wilson for sure.

      Open Controls
  13. abaalan
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    A. Ekitike + Wharton > mane + Bruno. -4
    B. Foden > mbeumo
    C. Thiago + foden > mane + Bruno + 1.6m. -4

    Any worthy?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls

