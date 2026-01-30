Frimpong, Konate, Isak: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 24

Jeremie Frimpong will miss a “few weeks” with the injury he picked up in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Qarabag.

“He will definitely not be in the squad tomorrow. He’s out for a few weeks but not as bad as we thought he would be out, so something positive from something not so positive.” – Arne Slot on Jeremie Frimpong

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Arne Slot confirmed that Joe Gomez (knock) will again be absent, having suffered a knee-on-knee collision with his own goalkeeper in the defeat at Bournemouth.

“Joe will not be available. That doesn’t have to take much longer any more but he will not be available for the weekend.” – Arne Slot

However, Ibrahima Konate is back this weekend, having missed the last three matches due to personal reasons.

“Ibou has trained with us yesterday. He trains with us today, and will be in the squad tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

And Curtis Jones has recovered from the illness that kept him out of Wednesday night’s action.

“Curtis is again available. He was sick, as I said, but he is available.” – Arne Slot

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) remain out.