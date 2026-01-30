Grealish + Alcaraz: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 24

Jack Grealish looks set to miss the rest of 2025/26 after suffering a foot stress fracture earlier this month. He will likely now need surgery.

David Moyes spoke about this at Friday’s press conference.

“We believe he’s probably going to need surgery but that’s still not absolutely confirmed – but it probably rules him out for the rest of the season.” – David Moyes on Jack Grealish

Tim Iroegbunam (unspecified) is the only other known absentee, although Moyes also mentioned Carlos Alcaraz – an unused substitute in Gameweek 23 on his return from injury – in his team news summary.

“We’re still waiting a little bit on Charly Alcaraz and Tim Iroegbunam but they’re all certainly getting much closer. Are they fully fit and really up to speed? Some of them not quite, but hopefully it won’t take long.” – David Moyes

Meanwhile, Michael Keane is back from a three-match ban, while Jarrad Branthwaite and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall marked their comebacks from hamstring injuries with 45 minutes apiece against Leeds United on Monday.

“I think he’s someone who can make us much better. I actually think, even the other night, you saw the difference when Kiernan is around it. It’s getting him quickly back up to match speed, but we need as many leaders as we can.” – David Moyes on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Moyes discussed his selection headache at centre-half, too.

“Well, I’ve not said anything about breaking it up. You have. If you’re talking about the players who we’re bringing back, I’d say, yeah, look, Jarrad, it was great. We got him 45 minutes and got him back. He certainly added much more calmness to us and his ability on the ball. His speed’s really important, as well. So, he gives us those things, but Michael Keane’s back as well. So, we’ll enjoy having the competition and we’ll choose which we think is probably the best for the game.” – David Moyes when asked if he was reluctant to break up his defence, despite the return of bodies at the back

One option is moving Jake O’Brien to right-back, with incumbent Nathan Patterson handed lukewarm praise by Moyes.