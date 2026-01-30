Van de Ven update: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 24

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Thomas Frank thinks defender Micky van de Ven is “touch and go” for the visit of Manchester City.

The Dutchman missed out on the win over Eintracht Frankfurt with a minor issue, but has at least been on the grass in the last two days.

“Micky is a minor one. It will be touch and go for Sunday. We’re hoping: he was on the pitch yesterday, on the pitch today. So, hopeful for that, but it’s touch and go.” – Thomas Frank on Micky van de Ven

Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are on the injury list.

Meanwhile, Frank at least gets a whole host of players back who were ineligible to play in Europe, namely Yves Bissouma, Radu Dragusin, Conor Gallagher, Mathys Tel and Souza.