3pm team news: Saliba, Timber, Havertz, KDH + Keane start

With no early kick-off to start proceedings, Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with three matches at 3pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

After making wholesale changes for the UEFA Champions League dead rubber against Kairat Almaty, Mikel Arteta mostly reverts to the side he sent out in Gameweek 23.

There are two changes from that XI, however, one of which sees Viktor Gyokeres reclaim the striker’s slot. Gabriel Jesus makes way.

The other alteration is more eyebrow-raising, with captain Martin Odegaard dropping down to the bench and Kai Havertz making his first Premier League start in a year.

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba start after their midweek niggles.

Daniel Farke’s one tweak from Monday sees Gabriel Gudmundsson return from injury. Sebastiaan Bornauw drops to the bench, with James Justin moving to centre-half.

At the Amex, Fabian Hurzeler recalls Georginio Rutter and Maxim De Cuyper. Olivier Boscagli drops down to substitute duty as Diego Gomez misses out through injury.

As for Everton, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite return to the line-up for the first time after their respective injuries. Michael Keane is also back from a three-match suspension in a centre-back-heavy XI.

Nathan Patterson and Dwight McNeil are benched, while Vitaliy Mykolenko misses out altogether.

Bournemouth are unchanged for their trip to Molineux.

January signings Rayan and Alex Toth are among the Cherries’ substitutes.

The hosts have the supposedly exit-bound Jorgen Strand Larsen on the bench once again as Rob Edwards makes three changes.

Rodrigo Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou and Tolu Arokodare come in, replacing Jackson Tchatchoua, Jhon Arias and the ill Ladislav Krejci.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadıoğlu, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Baleba, Groß, Ayari, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Julio, Gruda, Minteh, Milner, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Veltman, Howell.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Gueye, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Okafor, Piroe, Tanaka, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Buonanotte.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Odegaard, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Madueke, Calafiori.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, Agbadou, S Bueno, R Gomes, J Gomes, Andre, Mane, H Bueno, Arokodare, Hwang.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Moller Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Arias, Lima, Bellegarde, Tchatchoua, Abbey.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Cook, Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Christie, Diakite, Unal, Toth, Rayan, Milosavljevic, Rees-Dottin, DaCosta.