Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Saliba, Timber, Havertz, KDH + Keane start

31 January 2026 116 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

With no early kick-off to start proceedings, Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with three matches at 3pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

After making wholesale changes for the UEFA Champions League dead rubber against Kairat Almaty, Mikel Arteta mostly reverts to the side he sent out in Gameweek 23.

There are two changes from that XI, however, one of which sees Viktor Gyokeres reclaim the striker’s slot. Gabriel Jesus makes way.

The other alteration is more eyebrow-raising, with captain Martin Odegaard dropping down to the bench and Kai Havertz making his first Premier League start in a year.

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba start after their midweek niggles.

Daniel Farke’s one tweak from Monday sees Gabriel Gudmundsson return from injury. Sebastiaan Bornauw drops to the bench, with James Justin moving to centre-half.

At the Amex, Fabian Hurzeler recalls Georginio Rutter and Maxim De Cuyper. Olivier Boscagli drops down to substitute duty as Diego Gomez misses out through injury.

As for Everton, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite return to the line-up for the first time after their respective injuries. Michael Keane is also back from a three-match suspension in a centre-back-heavy XI.

Nathan Patterson and Dwight McNeil are benched, while Vitaliy Mykolenko misses out altogether.

Bournemouth are unchanged for their trip to Molineux.

January signings Rayan and Alex Toth are among the Cherries’ substitutes.

The hosts have the supposedly exit-bound Jorgen Strand Larsen on the bench once again as Rob Edwards makes three changes.

Rodrigo Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou and Tolu Arokodare come in, replacing Jackson Tchatchoua, Jhon Arias and the ill Ladislav Krejci.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadıoğlu, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Baleba, Groß, Ayari, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Julio, Gruda, Minteh, Milner, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Veltman, Howell.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Gueye, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Okafor, Piroe, Tanaka, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Buonanotte.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Odegaard, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Madueke, Calafiori.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, Agbadou, S Bueno, R Gomes, J Gomes, Andre, Mane, H Bueno, Arokodare, Hwang.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Moller Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Arias, Lima, Bellegarde, Tchatchoua, Abbey.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Cook, Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Christie, Diakite, Unal, Toth, Rayan, Milosavljevic, Rees-Dottin, DaCosta.

price change predictions

116 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Late überraschung for Saka Owners! 😆 what a bum pick he has been ...

    Open Controls
  2. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Saka injured and got no bench lol

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      *hugs*

      Open Controls
    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I've only got Andersen but the annoying thing was before the double announcement I was planning to sell Saka this week.

      Open Controls
  3. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Rice on all set pieces?

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably Noni from the right if hes come in

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Fair enough

        Open Controls
  4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Are the LiveFPL EOs page up to date, or still showing last week?

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      top 10k Saka EO 40%

      Open Controls
  5. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Should've captained Rice instead of Robot (no Saka).

    Open Controls
  6. ΒAZEΛOS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    And that’s the end of Saka for me. Enough is enough.

    Open Controls
  7. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Was selling Saka this week before the content creators tell the masses to do it.

    Advantage lost 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Was doing same. Potential dgw26 made me hold and sold Schade instead. I know how this ends…

      Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    forest signing ortega, is that likely just back up for sels not competition?

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably, John Victor is out for the season

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Replacement for the injured John, would be my guess

      I think Ortega has moved from 3rd choice to 2nd choice, likely giving him more cup/European appearances than at City

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      thanks both

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Ortega's the better keeper imo

      Open Controls
  9. Traction Engine Foot
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Richards off my bench for Saka so I don't think he'll be getting another goal this week

    Open Controls
  10. JBG
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    No subs for Shata because I rolled. But not even upset.

    Open Controls
  11. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saka owners,

    Who's coming on for you?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Guiu or more likely Andersen

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who have people got coming in for Saka?

    DCL here with Gab & Timber in my starting XI already.

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins then James then Dorgu., so likely 10 men this week

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        James will play, even if he doesn't start

        Open Controls
    2. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      DCL too

      Open Controls
  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Held off WCing this week as my XI looked decent
    Boom, Saka injury and down to 10!

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No bench?

      Open Controls
  14. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Saka injured after taking his 2,000th practice corner in a row during the pre-match warmups

    Open Controls
  15. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wtf Saka?

    Open Controls
  16. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Game of skill yeah?

    Get to fk.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not really using much skill if you’ve got Saka in the year of our Lord 2026

      Open Controls
  17. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    It's got nil nil written all over it!

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      yes please

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Rice can bag a cheeky brace, if he wants

        Open Controls
  18. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Dorgu, Watkins & Saka FTW!

    Open Controls
  19. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Arsenal should lose today and that will be the end of their league campaign. I've realised they don't REALLY have an alpha in the team. Sure, Gabriel has a neck tattoo and Saliba is hard, but are they mean? Are they like John Terry or Martin Keown? Vincent Kompany? Keane? I think you need a person with a degree of violence or someone who genders fear in your team to go all the way. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Total rubbish

      Open Controls
    2. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What top team has an "alpha" (whatever that means)?
      You cannot compare the game 20/30 years ago.

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Look at Dias at City though? I'm genuinely scared of him. I don't get that from Gabriel or Saliba.

        Open Controls
    3. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Get outta my pub!

      Open Controls
    4. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Who in Liverpool last season was that scary and mean?

      Utter nonsense

      Open Controls
  20. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    just now

    It was between Saka or Palmer to Bruno.

    Or course I got rid of the wrong one.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.