FPL Gameweek 24: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

31 January 2026 59 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Before we get to the day’s major talking points in our Scout Notes, our Scoreboard rounds up Saturday’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 24: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINT

GAMEWEEK 24: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the results of each match below to be taken to our Match Centre:

HomeScoreAway
Liverpool4 – 1Newcastle United
Chelsea3 – 2West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 2Bournemouth
Leeds United0 – 4Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion1 – 1Everton
59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Rogers (bou)
    B) Thiago (new)

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Neither but B

    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    How bad is the Ekitike injury?

    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      He’s not injured

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why does Fotmob show otherwise

        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dunno

    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      It was a clash of heads and I think he was going to be subbed anyway. He walked off fine.

  3. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Probably shouldn’t overthink it and do Saka Thiago to Enzo JPedro?
    Leaves me with 1FT, or could also hit WC if things really go south.

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Do it but not tonight

    2. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I like it.

  4. MannionUK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Pedro lol

  5. One for All
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Worth transfering out Thiago to Pedro?

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I feel like it’s halfway late at this point

  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Best defender below 4.5M for 5-6 GWs to replace Dorgu?
    A. Richards
    B. Mukiele/Alderete
    C. Truffert
    D. Maguire
    E. Others?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mukiele if they can still keep a clean sheet at home to Burnley.

      Keep an eye on Maguire tomorrow, I may go for him this week myself

  7. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Surprised so many don’t own J Pedro.

    WC24 was talked about for weeks and seemed like so many were going for it

    I held off on Chelsea assets to see who plays today and midweek but I’ll admit it was a massive mistake. Their attackers have been returning for 3 weeks now. Only 3 GWs left in the fixture run.

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Ok- forgot about the benching prediction which was true

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        42 mins ago

        I always felt that you bring in the players you want at the very start of the fixture run. Even for a hit. You never know who will haul that first game and the hit will eventually pay off

      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Those who went for him also knew he don’t need 90 to haul

        1. theplayer
          • 12 Years
          34 mins ago

          So how many times has he hauled playing only 45 mins?

          Honestly this is as lucky a haul as you'll find. There was always a big chance he would be rested and Chelsea struggling meant he played more minutes than he probably would have.

    2. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yeah, I held off because I expected a benching which happened. Their attack is clicking though and feel I need to get him.

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Only 3 green fixtures next. The stubbornness in me may just have me avoid at this point. One fixture is even midweek, Leeds I believe

        1. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pedro is keep for longer despite what folks are saying. Not sure about the other players.

  8. JBG
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Last 3 GWs I didn't listen to my "gut feeling" 2 out of the 3 GWs, the GW Dorgu hauled. My "gut" was screaming at me to start him over Cherki, I didn't listen. The next GW I did listen and Dorgu scored again.

    This GW my "gut" was screaming at me to bring in A.Scott, I was looking at differentials with a decent fixture this GW and going forward, but yet again I didn't listen. He ends up pretty much hauling.

    Gut/subconscious whatever you want to call it, I have to start listening it seems.

    Just wanted to vent :P.

    1. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Haha yessir don’t be scared of taking hits

  9. Ziyech on the Bench
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Evening guys,

    Frimpong to who?

    Gabriel, Timber, Alderere, Gudomonson

    A) Chalobah
    B) Keane
    C) Richards

    Ty all

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A out of those

  10. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Exact money for Saka to Bruno. Will be able to do Roefs to Raya in GW26 if Arsenal double. Should I do it tonight?

    1. Rudi Van Disarzio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes do it

  11. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    1, Pedro & enzo best che players?
    2, own raya & gabriel so rice best 3rd ars?
    Thanks

  12. Pylynen
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Saka+NOR+Verbruggen>Rogers+Raya+Munoz for free?

  13. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which to prioritise?

    A. Thiago > Pedro
    B. Bruno G > Enzo

    Only other Chelsea player I have is Sanchez.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      B
      Newcastle fixture run from here is horrible

      1. Bleh
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Could argue Thiago’s next 3 are equally as bad! Bruno G’s spot could go to someone like Semenyo.

    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wait and see how midweek shapes up first.

    3. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      just now

      B but I'd be looking to get both

  14. Luggy10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Who would you prioritise if getting rid of Saka and DCL ?
    Ekiteke and mid 7m and under.

    Or

    Wirtz and J Pedro.

    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Well lets see who doubles first I think, if Chelsea then the latter makes the most sense.

      1. Luggy10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm assuming Saka would miss GW25 Sun (h). Wouldn't want 10m player sitting on my bench injured, better to use the money to get in form players into team and catch price rises as well. I understand your thought process though.

  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Saka badly injured?

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wait until Tuesday to find out...

      1. Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Will be priced out by then

    2. Soyland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I am also wondering about this. A few price rises will shut me out of my preferred transfers.

  16. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Hill nailed/secure for Bourne then?

    Just looking to park a 5th defender.

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      He seems to be and I think the manager spoke highly of him. I have him as my 5th defender.

  17. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is the talked up move this week going to be Saka => Wirtz?

  18. bitars
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Wilson

    B) Ndiaye

    C) Summerville

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I've got AB

      1. bitars
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sommerville is only selected by 0.4%. Very tempting 🙂

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep but no place for now unless sacrifice luxury FT

  19. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    No idea why people are doing Thiago to JPedro?

    With Delap around, mins will be shared.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have a clear idea about it 😛

      1. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pls share as I don’t want to miss out.

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Wait until Thiago brace tomorrow, then I know that my hypothesis is rubbish

  20. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Needed a decent week. Haaland can still hurt it tomorrow but nice to get som returns across the board:

    Raya
    Gabriel Chalobah Thiaw
    Bruno F Rice Enzo Szoboszlai
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago
    Dubravka / Bruno G Keane Alderete

    I can do, for free:
    Ekitike > Pedro
    Bruno G > Mbeumo

    Ekitike was good today, but MCI (H), SUN (A), NFO (A) not the most amazing next three compared to Pedro's WOL (A), LEE (H), BUR (H) - and I can swap Ekitike or Wirtz back when Chelsea fixtures worsen.

    An alternative is selling Thiago, but I'm 0.1m short of a straight swap - and equally as he's on pens and I'll want I'm back too it's a toss-up.

    Thoughts? Mbeumo worth it?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am doing Thiago > Pedro next week and reverse it GW28 ... sounds fun to do so

  21. MJF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sanchez has been good at times but often shaky with passing to the opposition and he didn’t know whether to stick or twist with that second goal. I reckon he’ll be replaced in the summer.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He's not left by any means, and wouldn't be against an upgrade... but would say he's actually been one of our best players this season. Has saved us so many times.

