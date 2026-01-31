Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 24

31 January 2026 149 comments
rainy rainy
Paradigm shift! Surely it’s not too soon to slap that headline on the game now, the captain poll having changed for the first time since, I want to say, 2022, but ‘in recent memory’ will suffice now that I’ve spent my morning trawling the Captain Sensible articles (spoiler: it’s been all Erling Haaland, all the time since Gameweek 16, when it was Bukayo Saka).

Last week, we kept the faith:

It’s four blanks in five Gameweeks for Erling Haaland – so is it time to back against him with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy?

TL;DR: no.

And four weeks ago, we wouldn’t dare:

In the weekly article that could really be retitled ‘Do you dare bet against Erling Haaland?”, we consider the best captain for FPL Gameweek 20…

Yet now, four weeks on since FFScout Tom threw down the gauntlet with that ‘do you dare’ (spoiler: we didn’t), a different answer has hoisted its standard. And it’s fortune favours the brave, as my mate Terence liked to say. Oh, some of you quietly demoted Leeds’ favourite Nordic son weeks ago but this is new ground we’re treading, most of us, we from the comments, the ‘who’re-we-captaining this week’?

This week, it’s Bruno Fernandes on the top step, that same chap who did for my team not so many seasons ago with the same single-digit malaise that Pep’s number nine has fallen into. My luck, this will be just the week for a return to form: newly-essential Mr. Routes-to-Points enjoying a quiet afternoon while the towering metallic forward stood on second in the captain poll clicks back into gear and bangs them in over in London.

I’ve an axe to grind with Fernandes; always seem to draft him in when he’s running cold, FPL-wise, doing something useless like defending or captaining or some such. He and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, they’ve all vexed me, essential (yes!) as they were. Not so Haaland, and why I couldn’t tell you. Is it the fact that David Squires draws him as a robot? Suppose he were, then I couldn’t blame him for blanking, could I? Only the tech team at the Etihad. But I’ve not captained him this week, and I’ll admit to having something akin to feelings about that. Perhaps he’s merely a cyborg, flesh and grey matter enhanced with unobtanium? 

Whatever it is, Erling, I’m not cross with you. But if you could just do your best Viktor Gyökeres impression tomorrow and carve out some space for Antoine Semenyo? My team could really use the points, cheers.

149 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Havertz Starts!

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Really???

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard start as front 3

        Open Controls
        1. Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Nice but havertz also start??

          Open Controls
        2. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Saka huge haul incoming

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Been incoming for months now…..

            Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I saw leaks on chalobah and enzo not starting is this true???

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Don’t say that as I just brought Chalobah in.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Same.

        Open Controls
      2. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Me too so i am not sure if i need to wildcard now

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          We need to meet Rosenior for a little talk.

          Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I hope it's true.

      Chalobah new owner here

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Dam, that will be my WC ruined then..link?

      Open Controls
    4. Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Rosenior should be sacked for benching both of Chalobah and Enzo 🙂

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Just got back home after being out since 7:30 am. So brought in Chalobah before leaving home. This game sucks, man.

    Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Anyone can confirm is the enzo and chalobah benching news real?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      I can at 16:30

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just a guy on here speculating, there’s nothing in it, we still don’t know anything about the Che lineup

      Open Controls
  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Lee v Ars score prediction? Going with 2-3.

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      6-0 arsenal win

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      2-2 because we're the real bottlers

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Arsenal team news - Odegaard and Eze on bench as Havertz starts

    Open Controls
  7. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Have seen a lot of folks posting rumors of Chelsea team without any links... Either a lot of people have inside contacts or they're making it up

    Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

    Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Calafiori, Mosquera, Odegaard, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Leeds: Darlow, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

      Subs: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Okafor, Gnonto, Piroe.

      Open Controls
  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone stick with Keane...

    David Moyes recalls Jarrad Branthwaite back to the starting up after returning from injury. Michael Keane, who was set to be on the bench, has also been handed a start with Vitalli Mykolenko ruled out. Jake O’Brien replaces Nathan Patterson

    https://x.com/i/status/2017594985869189373

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I have Keane on my bench

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Great stuffs, I started Keane

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      I had him first sub in case Watkins no show and out DCL in front of him last minute. I like Keanes prospect based on Everton’s away form

      Open Controls
  10. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

    Open Controls
  11. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    No Odegaard from start apparently

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Ah just seen lineups already out

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Good or bad news for Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Good imo

        Open Controls
  12. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    This is more like a 4-2-3-1 lineup for Arsenal

    Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Wolves XI: Sá, Mosquera, Bueno, Agbadou, Gomes, Gomes, André, Mane, Bueno, Arokodare, Hee-chan

    Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Lima, Tchatchoua, Arias, Bellegarde, Abbey, Larsen

    AFC Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Cook, Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli, Evanilson

    Subs: Mandas, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Christie, Toth, Dacosta, Ünal, Rayan, Rees-Dottin

    Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

    Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Piroe, Okafor, Gnonto

    Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié, Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard

    Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Calafiori, Ødegaard, Eze, Jesus, Martinelli, Madueke

    Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Kadıoğlu, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Baleba, Groß, Ayari, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

    Subs: Steele, Igor, Boscagli, Veltman, Gruda, Milner, Howell, Minteh, Kostoulas

    Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Gueye, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

    Subs: Travers, Patterson, Coleman, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Beto

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      That’s quick bro

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      ty !

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Branth as LB might mean ever more defensive solidity atb for Everton. Hopefully 0-0 that match haha

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Fantastic, thanks a lot

      Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      I wonder what Eze did after that hat trick

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Not a lot

        Open Controls
      2. Hughes Your Daddy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yep, not doing his England chances any good sadly. But he is at the club he supports at least so understand it.

        Open Controls
  14. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Timber, Gab, Rice, Evalinson in the 3Pm Kick Off.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Thanks for letting us know, mate.

      Open Controls
  15. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    'Mr Moyes, which centre backs are starting today?

    'Yes.'

    Open Controls
    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Hahahah

      Open Controls
  16. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who captained Robot?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I did

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        me too, have a feeling it could get ugly (for Spurs)

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          He wants to strike back with a Hattie

          Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      0/

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      The majority of the community seems to be on Bruno. Those who have gone Haaland may be the real winners this week yet!

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        I capped Fruno.

        That means Bruno will blank and Robot will haul.

        Open Controls
    4. Mighty Wings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Here!

      Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Semenyo here

      Open Controls
  17. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Benched Timber. Played Thiago, Ekitike, Mukiele and LeFee

    A. Good call
    B. Bad call

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Benching one player and playing four, I’d say the odds are with you.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
    2. z13
        5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Maneeee

      Just practising

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        Roobooot ... ah it's tomorrow, never mind

        Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        53 mins ago

        Shhhhhh.......Senesi owner

        Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Forgot to change C from Haaland to Wirtz. Heck!

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Probably better off as you are!

        Open Controls
    5. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Game is live.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        But is my heart?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Clear!

          Open Controls
    6. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Almost all CC have gone Bruno.

      Talk about herd mentality.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just checked my leagues & Bruno is majority, held Haaland so going to be defining if they the other hauls.

        Open Controls
    7. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/31/3pm-team-news-saliba-timber-havertz-kdh-keane-start

      Open Controls

