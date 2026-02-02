Tips + Guides

Sunderland v Burnley team news: Ward-Prowse a sub

2 February 2026 48 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
We hate to tear you away from a gripping transfer deadline day but there’s the small matter of ‘El Fodderico/El Benchico’ this evening: Sunderland v Burnley.

The difference this week, of course, is that there’ll be more Fantasy managers than usual starting the likes of Martin Dubravka and Nordi Mukiele, given the more favourable-on-paper fixture.

Kick-off on Wearside is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris makes two changes to the side that started the 3-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham United.

Eliezer Mayenda and Romaine Mundle drop to the bench, with Habib Diarra and Chemsdine Talbi coming into the side for their first starts since the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Burnley make only one change from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

It comes up top, with Gameweek 23 goalscorer Lyle Foster taking the place of Armando Broja.

James Ward-Prowse, who joined the Clarets on loan from West Ham late last month, is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Diarra, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fée, Talbi, Brobbey.

Subs: Moore, Cirkin, Geertruida, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Mundle, Isidor, Jones.

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys, Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires, Edwards, Anthony, Foster.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Bruun Larsen, Tchaouna, Flemming, Ward-Prowse, Broja, Mejbri, Laurent.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    Would Kalvin and Leeds not have liked to get back together? Dropping to the Championship seems like a strange option.

    Open Controls
  2. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Come on Muk!

    Open Controls
  3. DBry
      45 mins ago

      Best direction.

      Bruno G to an 8.5 mid

      Or

      BG down to Anderson/Garner
      With Guiu up to joao pedro?

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B

        B
    • F4L
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      why are palace signing mcneil for 20mil

      Open Controls
      1. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Feels like they could switch to a back 4 to me. Or at least have the players to do that when they want to

        Open Controls
    • Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Hatrick off Brobby please 🙂

      Open Controls
    • OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Anyone else adding Strand Larsen to their shortlist? Lovely entry point after Brighton

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        31 mins ago

        Not sure he will nailed with Mateta deal off

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          Not 100%, but I think they'll do everything they can to favour in incomer over the wantaway.

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            20 mins ago

            I can see them going with both, but definitely wait and see

            Open Controls
          2. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            11 mins ago

            Mateta will get a fair bit of gametime I think. They'll want to sell him in the summer.

            Open Controls
            1. Esraj
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Apparently, he needs a knee surgery that could keep him out for 3-4 months, which is why the milan deal was off.

              Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        yeah will keep an eye on him. although i fear palace will prioritise ECL now

        Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      ballard give us a goal
      ballard, ballard give us a goal

      Open Controls
    • tbos83
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Newcastle fan here relying on Roefs and E.Le Fee to save my gw :-/)

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyB10
          just now

          Lol

          Lol
      2. Meta12345
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        Play semenyo away to liverpool or kroupi home to aston villa? Aston villa has high xG conceded away from home but semenyo is the better player.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          semenyo with lfc weak at full back

          Open Controls
      3. Maddamotha
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Would you BB this, or save for the doubles?

        A) Duvbraka (WHU)
        B) Kroupi (AVL)
        C) Rodon (NFO)
        D) Stach (NFO)

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          11 mins ago

          Forget the doubles. The chance of fielding 15 nailed dgw players is a distant memory. Unless there is a massive weather wipeout, the doubles will be few and small. TC and FH are the main chips for them.

          Open Controls
          1. Maddamotha
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yeah, thats my thinking too. Kinda tempting to BB this tbh. Could upgrade Stach to Anderson too, but not sure its worth a transfer.

            Open Controls
          2. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            This. Your bench is likely to be 4 SGW players whether in a DGW or SGW.

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              Exactly

              Exactly
              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                just now

                *Benchwankery aside

                *Benchwankery aside
      4. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        36 mins ago

        Palace front 5 of BJ, Mateta, SL, McNeill, Sarr could be pretty potent.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          They should be able to get the odd shot on target between them

          Open Controls
          1. _Greg
            • 15 Years
            just now

            BJ will fire some shots no problem.

            Open Controls
      5. putana
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        most obvious 1-1 of the season.

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Behave

          Behave
      6. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        I’d take a dull and drab 0-0 here.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Need at least a brace from Muk to salvage this...

          Open Controls
        2. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes please

          Open Controls
        3. Esraj
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh absolutely.

          Open Controls
      7. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Pray f

        Open Controls
        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Pray for Sunderland clean sheet with me!

          Open Controls
      8. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Commentators banging on about Sunderland's unbeaten home record this season can only mean one thing.....a Burnley win tonight!

        Open Controls
        1. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          100%

          100%
      9. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        diarra g

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          *brobbey a

          *brobbey a
          1. JohnnyB10
              just now

              Should be an assist?

              Open Controls
          2. F4L
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            *was that shot on target actually?

            Open Controls
            1. fedolefan
              • 11 Years
              just now

              No way to tell.

              No way to tell.
            2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Looked like a pass.

              Clearly not on target.

              Should be changed to an own goal.

              Open Controls
        2. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Please don't say Mukiele assist.

          Open Controls
          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Brobbey

            Brobbey
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            just now

            It was from his side, but not him this time.

            Open Controls
        3. Traction Engine Foot
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dubravka busted

          Open Controls

