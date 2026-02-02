Sunderland v Burnley team news: Ward-Prowse a sub

We hate to tear you away from a gripping transfer deadline day but there’s the small matter of ‘El Fodderico/El Benchico’ this evening: Sunderland v Burnley.

The difference this week, of course, is that there’ll be more Fantasy managers than usual starting the likes of Martin Dubravka and Nordi Mukiele, given the more favourable-on-paper fixture.

Kick-off on Wearside is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris makes two changes to the side that started the 3-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham United.

Eliezer Mayenda and Romaine Mundle drop to the bench, with Habib Diarra and Chemsdine Talbi coming into the side for their first starts since the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Burnley make only one change from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

It comes up top, with Gameweek 23 goalscorer Lyle Foster taking the place of Armando Broja.

James Ward-Prowse, who joined the Clarets on loan from West Ham late last month, is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Diarra, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fée, Talbi, Brobbey.

Subs: Moore, Cirkin, Geertruida, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Mundle, Isidor, Jones.

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys, Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires, Edwards, Anthony, Foster.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Bruun Larsen, Tchaouna, Flemming, Ward-Prowse, Broja, Mejbri, Laurent.

