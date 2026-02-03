Scout Notes

FPL notes: Another Mukiele assist + Le Fee hits DefCon from deep

3 February 2026 49 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Granit who? It may have only been Burnley providing the opposition but a comprehensive win for Sunderland on Monday gave hope that the Black Cats can still prosper without their injured captain.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Stadium of Light.

MORE POINTS FOR MUKIELE – AND IT COULD HAVE BEEN MORE

It’s rinse and repeat when it comes to Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m).

Last week, we wrote how Mukiele had delivered a clean sheet, attacking return and/or DefCon points nine Gameweeks in a row. We can now make that 10.

Not just banking clean sheet points, Mukiele recorded an assist for the third successive match, getting forward to set up Habib Diarra (£5.3m) for Sunderland’s second goal.

It could have been a monster haul, too, with Mukiele blazing over a presentable chance of his own midway through the second half.

And he was unlucky not to grab a bonus point. As Tom Hadley pointed out, an Opta data update – which came after the FPL scores were finalised for the week – had Dan Ballard (£4.6m) dropping back down to 31 BPS (seen below):

Long story short, Mukiele ought to have had a bonus point – not that many owners will be too unhappy finishing one shy of a double-digit haul.

It’s worth mentioning again about the dip in DefCon points, however. The three consecutive assists (his expected assists total is 0.48 in that time!) have slightly masked the fact that he’s less likely to pick up those handy DefCon returns when stationed at right-back, as he pretty much is now, rather than as an orthodox centre-half, where he has previously played for the Mackems.

His two lowest DefCon tallies of 2025/26 have come in the last two Gameweeks (below):

Something to monitor, rather than fret about – and there should be a lot more defensive work to get through at the Emirates in Gameweek 25!

Ballard did reach the DefCon threshold for the seventh time in his last nine starts.

DIARRA THREAT AS LE FEE AGAIN SITS DEEP

The only other Sunderland player to pick up DefCon returns was Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m), who absolutely smashed through the required target with 20 contributions.

In the absence of Granit Xhaka (£5.1m), Le Fee again did a lot of the deeper, dirtier work alongside Noah Sadiki (£4.9m).

Above: Sunderland players’ average positions in Gameweek 24

Le Fee didn’t touch the ball once in the Burnley box.

Instead, Habib Diarra – number 19 above – was the central midfielder who had the responsibility of driving forward. He burst into the box for Sunderland’s opening two goals, albeit only one of them went down as his thanks to an Axel Tuanzebe (£3.9m) deflection on the opener.

Diarra had more penalty box touches and final-third touches than anyone else in red and white:

Remember that Diarra might be up to take Sunderland’s next penalty, too, especially after Enzo missed his last effort.

Despite the lack of goal, Brian Brobbey (£5.6m) was impressive up top. He would have had an assist had Diarra’s strike been on target for the opener, while he drew a smart stop from Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) just before Mukiele’s big chance.

Chemsdine Talbi (£4.9m), who like Diarra was making his first post-AFCON start, rounded off the scoring with a stunner from distance. Reinildo Mandava (£3.8m) bagged a cheeky assist for that one.

BURNLEY POOR

Burnley had turned in some good performances lately, drawing with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United.

But this display was cut from the same cloth as the Brighton defeat in Gameweek 20, with only five shots arriving.

Their xG was miserable, with not one effort on target:

“I didn’t see it coming, certainly off the back of the games we’ve come out of. Maybe it’s easy to bring a certain level of performance and a certain level against Man United at home, Liverpool away and Tottenham at home.

“We just fell way, way short tonight of just the core hard basics of what you need to bring to a game and hence why we come out with never really looking like we were ever going to lay a glove on Sunderland.” – Scott Parker, via Burnley Express

Dubravka would have been disappointed in not stopping Diarra’s strike but there was little he could have done about goals one and three, and the good far outweighs the bad from the Slovakian this season.

price change predictions
49 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Early Saka to Enzo move went well, as Foden to BrunoF the last time.

    Who are you picking as third Arsenal?

    1) Saliba
    2) Maduek
    3) Rice
    4) Someone else?

    Personally tempted to punt on Madueke.

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Of those I'd be tempted by Saliba - would that be a defence triple up?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, along Timber Gab. That’s why I’m considering Madueke, could’ve nice upside.

        Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      3 - triple defence has always me slightly nervous though.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Just Rice been shiettt recently, like rather uninspiring,

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          Agreed tbh. 1 is probably the sensible play.

          Open Controls
    3. Legohair
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Madueke, specially if chasing

      Open Controls
    4. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Im thinking Noni as well. Only problem is his minutes.

      Have Gabriel and will probably get Calafiori or Saliba.

      Open Controls
    5. FantasyTony
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think you have to go Rice over a defensive triple up.

      Realistically, that third player is Saliba and he's getting you 6 points versus Rice's 3.

      You're basically gambling 3 points on Rice hauling.

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Saliba doesn't really offer defcon or attacking threat. Rice, Noni or Trossard can easily get a goal or assist against Brentford/Wolves. I'd fancy Calafiori over Saliba.

        The attacking options are heavily rotated though.

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyTony
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I agree. You're wasting time on a triple defense unless you put on Calafiori but you've the same rotation risk as elsewhere.

          Open Controls
          1. Ray85
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cala is easily first choice LB but fitness concerns are there.

            Im planning on Gabriel, Madueke and then a third defensive option I think. Damn Arteta and his stacked squad.

            Open Controls
  2. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Saka to?
    (I'm using the money to go Keane to Timber) (assuming Arsenal double)

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Wirtz
    C) Rogers
    D) Wilson
    E) Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wirtz and Semenyo after this week fixture wise look amazing, Rogers fixtures too look good, mbuemo probably has the best gw25 fixture. I’d rank them A,B,E,C,D

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wirtz of those.

      Open Controls
  3. Basileus
      36 mins ago

      Haaland is the only remaining player in my team that I've had since GW1. So if he drops tonight I'll lose 0.1. I don't think I will be selling him though!

      Saka, on the other hand, I think I am looking to get out of now. Don't know whether to get Ekitike in for A.Barnes and downgrade Saka to Elliot Anderson. Or go for Cunha, Mbeumo, Foden (cheeky punt while others are selling), Semenyo, Rice, Wirtz?

      Even considered Salah but I'd have to lose Bruno for that... not just yet.

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Find a way to get Ekitike.

        Open Controls
    • The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Which of these midfielders would you rather drop for Enzo?

      A) Rice
      B) Rogers
      C) Semenyo
      D) None, avoid Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Tough to drop one, maybe Rogers, reckon you can’t drop Rice because of a double.

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Maby drop him
          If Ars loose tonight, he’s not been producing much lately

          Open Controls
      2. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
      3. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        just now

        D

        Open Controls
    • Legohair
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Gabriel-Timber-Kadioglu
      Rice-Cunha-Bruno-Enzo-Wirtz
      Haaland-Ekitike

      Dubravka, Andersen, Guiu, Alderete

      1 FT 0.1 itb
      A. Wirtz to Rogers
      B. Cunha to Rogers
      C. Save

      Open Controls
      1. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why Rogers? Was considering him
        A slightly sell for Semenyo or another Manu next to Bruno f

        Open Controls
        1. Legohair
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good games coming up. What about Cunha to Semenyo? I could do that also

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Also an option, but Utd doing well, although attacking returns are wide spread among many from
            Week to week

            Open Controls
    • theplayer
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      There's a real wrongness in not adjusting the points in the last game of the GW every week. If they're not going to adjust the points in the Monday night game then they shouldn't be adjusting points in any game.

      I already voiced my opinion to FPL on this just a couple of weeks back with the usual copy and paste response on how bonus points / DEFCON can be adjusted til the end of the GW so didn't answer my point.

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        just now

        the worst thing about is when we get to GW38 and all the mini leagues are won/lost incorrectly

        They need to sort it before then

        Open Controls
    • Dragon Arcana
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Best Saka replacement of these:
      A) Mbuemo
      B) Rice
      C) Semenyo
      D) Anderson

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        A or C

        Open Controls
      2. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Im thinking Noni but can't be sure if he's guaranteed minutes if they get a DGW.

        It's between him and Semenyo for me.

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Anyone looking at Alex Scott from Bournemouth?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Was this GW... stupidly didn't bring him for Schade, because I wanted 2 FTs this GW

        Open Controls
    • SomeoneKnows
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Help decide with 1FT + 0.5 itb

      A) Saka > Enzo
      B) Guimaraes > Enzo
      C) Saka + Guimaraes > Enzo + Semenyo (-4)
      D) Saka + Guiu > Enzo + J.Pedro (-4)
      E) Saka + Lacroix > Enzo + Timber (-4)

      Roefs
      Gabriel, Chalobah, Lacroix
      Saka*, Rice, Bruno, Wilson, Guimaraes
      Haaland, Eketike

      (Dubravka, Andersen, Gudmundsson, Guiu)

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Depends on Bruno G really, I’d go E

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        A or C

        Open Controls
    • Ray85
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      So with Saka out for a few weeks, is a move to Madueke a decent option especially if they DGW? Or stick to Rice as the safe option?

      Open Controls
    • Absolutely Muñozed
        13 mins ago

        If Arsenal win tonight who will have DGW in 26 Arsenal or Chelsea?

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyTony
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Arse

          Open Controls
        2. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Arsenal and wolves

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            This

            Open Controls
        3. Absolutely Muñozed
            4 mins ago

            thanks both of you

            Open Controls
        4. Absolutely Muñozed
            10 mins ago

            who should i get
            1.. Chalobah
            2. Enzo

            Open Controls
            1. THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Enzo

              Open Controls
            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Enzo

              Open Controls
          • RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            Can I manage without Semenyo and another Utd mismatch the next 1-2 game weeks?

            1 FT, 1.5 in the bank

            Dubravka
            Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
            Rice, Bruno F, Rogers, Wilson, Enzo
            Haaland, Etikite

            Pope, Senesi, Rodon, Mane

            Open Controls
            1. Ray85
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Looks fine

              Open Controls
          • Legohair
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Which option
            A. Munoz&Amad
            B. Cunha&4.6 defender

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Ray85
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.