While it may not be as popular as the week that preceded it, Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) looks set to be another favoured window for Wildcard usage.

That’s because there’ll be a ‘double’ for two teams in Gameweek 26: Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

We will put together a Gameweek 25 Wildcard draft in this piece, also discussing some of the pros and cons of jumping on board with an early second Wildcard.

REASONS TO WILDCARD

Outside of the evergreen ‘pro’ of raising team value (buying early in the week and catching some price rises), here are a few arguments to play the Wildcard now…

REACTING TO THE CONFIRMED DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UP

Our first ‘double’ of the season is now confirmed for Gameweek 26.

Gameweek 26 will feature Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers playing twice, with the other 18 teams playing once.

With the above in mind, setting your team up for said Double Gameweek 26 with a Wildcard could be hugely beneficial – if you’re not already in a good place with Arsenal assets.

BENCH BOOST IN GAMEWEEK 26

Double Gameweeks are often a popular time to Bench Boost.

While there’ll likely be a bigger ‘double’ coming further down the line, some managers may simply want to get this chip out of the way to eventually funnel more money into their starting XIs.

By Wildcarding in Gameweek 25, managers can set themselves up for a Bench Boost the following week. Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) doesn’t have the worst fixture in the world (at Crystal Palace) in Gameweek 26, while cheap defenders like James Hill (£3.9m), Chris Richards (£4.4m) and Harry Maguire (£4.3m) have reasonable-to-good matches.

Wolves’ budget forward Matheus Mane (£4.6m) is eminently ‘boostable’ in Gameweek 26, too.

ONGOING FAVOURABLE FIXTURES

Gameweek 24 marked the start of a favourable fixture swing for a number of clubs. But if you didn’t get on at the first opportunity, there are still some juicy match-ups ahead:

Although their head-to-head meeting in the upcoming round dampens immediate appeal, both Manchester City and Liverpool still rate highly on the fixture ticker over the medium term.

Arsenal remain a priority target, particularly now that a Double Gameweek is confirmed. And even though Chelsea won’t double in Gameweek 26 now, they face an excellent trio of fixtures and continue to offer strong value across multiple positions.

Interest in Manchester United assets is also growing following their managerial change and subsequent improvement in form. Elsewhere, Fulham and Aston Villa remain viable options for managers building on a Wildcard.

THE TRANSFER WINDOW

The transfer window can also introduce significant volatility for Fantasy managers. Incoming and outgoing players often reshape both individual appeal and the wider prospects of a team.

A clear example is Manchester City’s recent acquisition of Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m). Since arriving under Pep Guardiola, the Ghanaian has delivered four goals and one assist across five appearances in all competitions, underlining how early investment in a new signing can pay dividends in FPL.

Could Stefan Ortega‘s (£4.7m) arrival at Nottingham Forest spell danger for Matz Sels (£4.6m), who also picked up an injury? Do Ollie Watkins‘ (£8.7m) expected minutes come down now that Aston Villa have Tammy Abraham (£6.0m) on board? Is Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) now a viable budget forward target after his move to Crystal Palace? All questions that need to be asked following the closure of the transfer window.

REASONS TO WAIT

STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY OVER BLANKS AND DOUBLES

Below is the likely FPL landscape in terms of future Double and Blank Gameweeks, in addition to Double Gameweek 26:

Four teams will get a Blank Gameweek 31, due to the Carabao Cup final

Double Gameweek 33

Blank Gameweek 34, for FA Cup semi-finalists and their scheduled league opponents

Double Gameweek 36

Notice all of that uncertainty? Unfortunately, not much of it (bar the blankers in Gameweek 31) will be cleared up prior to the Gameweek 25 deadline, meaning lots of potentially crucial questions will remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, we won’t know which teams have blanks and doubles due to the FA Cup for even longer. Not until just before Gameweek 32 will we know which four clubs will make the semi-finals and blank in Gameweek 34.

A GAMEWEEK TOO SOON?

While planning ahead for Double Gameweek 26 can provide a clear advantage, managers still have a full round to navigate before then.

Delaying a Wildcard by one Gameweek may prove decisive – especially if you’re not planning on using another chip (like Bench Boost or Triple Captain) in Gameweek 26. That extra time can help managers avoid late injury setbacks and identify the most effective triple-up, both of which often shape the overall success of a Wildcard.

Gameweek 25 fixtures also warrant consideration. After facing each other in the upcoming round, Manchester City and Liverpool both move into an excellent run of matches. Passing on heavy investment for their head-to-head, before targeting assets from both sides immediately after, may offer greater upside.

GAMEWEEK 25 WILDCARD: DRAFT TEAM