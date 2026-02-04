Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 25 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best team

4 February 2026 88 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

While it may not be as popular as the week that preceded it, Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) looks set to be another favoured window for Wildcard usage.

That’s because there’ll be a ‘double’ for two teams in Gameweek 26: Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

We will put together a Gameweek 25 Wildcard draft in this piece, also discussing some of the pros and cons of jumping on board with an early second Wildcard.

REASONS TO WILDCARD

Outside of the evergreen ‘pro’ of raising team value (buying early in the week and catching some price rises), here are a few arguments to play the Wildcard now…

REACTING TO THE CONFIRMED DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UP

Double Gameweek 26 confirmed for Arsenal + Wolves 2

Our first ‘double’ of the season is now confirmed for Gameweek 26.

Gameweek 26 will feature Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers playing twice, with the other 18 teams playing once.

With the above in mind, setting your team up for said Double Gameweek 26 with a Wildcard could be hugely beneficial – if you’re not already in a good place with Arsenal assets.

BENCH BOOST IN GAMEWEEK 26

FPL Gameweek 5: Is it time to Bench Boost? 2

Double Gameweeks are often a popular time to Bench Boost.

While there’ll likely be a bigger ‘double’ coming further down the line, some managers may simply want to get this chip out of the way to eventually funnel more money into their starting XIs.

By Wildcarding in Gameweek 25, managers can set themselves up for a Bench Boost the following week. Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) doesn’t have the worst fixture in the world (at Crystal Palace) in Gameweek 26, while cheap defenders like James Hill (£3.9m), Chris Richards (£4.4m) and Harry Maguire (£4.3m) have reasonable-to-good matches.

Wolves’ budget forward Matheus Mane (£4.6m) is eminently ‘boostable’ in Gameweek 26, too.

ONGOING FAVOURABLE FIXTURES

Gameweek 24 marked the start of a favourable fixture swing for a number of clubs. But if you didn’t get on at the first opportunity, there are still some juicy match-ups ahead:

Although their head-to-head meeting in the upcoming round dampens immediate appeal, both Manchester City and Liverpool still rate highly on the fixture ticker over the medium term.

Arsenal remain a priority target, particularly now that a Double Gameweek is confirmed. And even though Chelsea won’t double in Gameweek 26 now, they face an excellent trio of fixtures and continue to offer strong value across multiple positions.

Interest in Manchester United assets is also growing following their managerial change and subsequent improvement in form. Elsewhere, Fulham and Aston Villa remain viable options for managers building on a Wildcard.

THE TRANSFER WINDOW

The transfer window can also introduce significant volatility for Fantasy managers. Incoming and outgoing players often reshape both individual appeal and the wider prospects of a team.

A clear example is Manchester City’s recent acquisition of Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m). Since arriving under Pep Guardiola, the Ghanaian has delivered four goals and one assist across five appearances in all competitions, underlining how early investment in a new signing can pay dividends in FPL.

Could Stefan Ortega‘s (£4.7m) arrival at Nottingham Forest spell danger for Matz Sels (£4.6m), who also picked up an injury? Do Ollie Watkins‘ (£8.7m) expected minutes come down now that Aston Villa have Tammy Abraham (£6.0m) on board? Is Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) now a viable budget forward target after his move to Crystal Palace? All questions that need to be asked following the closure of the transfer window.

REASONS TO WAIT

STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY OVER BLANKS AND DOUBLES

Below is the likely FPL landscape in terms of future Double and Blank Gameweeks, in addition to Double Gameweek 26:

  • Four teams will get a Blank Gameweek 31, due to the Carabao Cup final
  • Double Gameweek 33
  • Blank Gameweek 34, for FA Cup semi-finalists and their scheduled league opponents
  • Double Gameweek 36

Notice all of that uncertainty? Unfortunately, not much of it (bar the blankers in Gameweek 31) will be cleared up prior to the Gameweek 25 deadline, meaning lots of potentially crucial questions will remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, we won’t know which teams have blanks and doubles due to the FA Cup for even longer. Not until just before Gameweek 32 will we know which four clubs will make the semi-finals and blank in Gameweek 34.

A GAMEWEEK TOO SOON?

While planning ahead for Double Gameweek 26 can provide a clear advantage, managers still have a full round to navigate before then.

Delaying a Wildcard by one Gameweek may prove decisive – especially if you’re not planning on using another chip (like Bench Boost or Triple Captain) in Gameweek 26. That extra time can help managers avoid late injury setbacks and identify the most effective triple-up, both of which often shape the overall success of a Wildcard.

Gameweek 25 fixtures also warrant consideration. After facing each other in the upcoming round, Manchester City and Liverpool both move into an excellent run of matches. Passing on heavy investment for their head-to-head, before targeting assets from both sides immediately after, may offer greater upside.

GAMEWEEK 25 WILDCARD: DRAFT TEAM

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

Introducing The Eye Test 2
88 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Farke’s presser today?

    Open Controls
  2. BR510
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Last midfield slot?
      Bruno F Enzo Rice Mbeumo ----
      1. Wirtz (means keeping Dorgu and dong Thiaw to Timber instead)
      2. Semenyo (allows Dorgu to Timber)
      3. Kdh/Garner/Scott and upgrade Barnes for an extra FT (343)
      4. Other? Anyone except Saka Palmer Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Podorsky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      2. Bleh
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        1 if no Ekitike

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            4 hours, 38 mins ago

            No Ekitike yeah

            Open Controls
            1. Bleh
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 37 mins ago

              Go for 1 then. Ceiling is high.

              I’d also consider Semenyo over one of the United boys.

              Open Controls
              1. BR510
                  4 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Confusing post. Isnt a wildcard - its a Saka replacement so cant do Mbeumo to Semenyo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bleh
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Nope doesn’t need to be this week, it’s just something I would consider going forward.

                    Open Controls
          • The Iceman
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            1

            Open Controls
        2. Dotherightthing
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Im first in my league, i have Mbeumo everyone else behind me have Bruno.

          At the moment I’m unsure who to captain btw Pedro, Enzo, Gabriel and Mbeumo.

          Would you do a -4 to bring Bruno and making him Captain, for Mbeumo?

          Y o N?

          Thank you

          Open Controls
          1. Bleh
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            I would just stick to Mbeumo since you have him. More than capable of outscoring Bruno on his day.

            Open Controls
          2. The Iceman
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            Stick with Mbeumo as that move could easily backfire.

            Open Controls
          3. Sailboats
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            Not for -4, no.

            Open Controls
          4. Dotherightthing
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            Thanx all,

            It’s just the thought that all the team behind me would put Bruno C knowing that I don’t have him. Last GW costed me 16 points cause I had Mbeumo C.

            Open Controls
          5. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            I have Bruno, but I am planning to get Mbeumo next. Semenyo and Wirtz are also options, but not this week.

            Open Controls
        3. Bleh
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          This team GTG?

          Sanchez
          Gabriel, Timber, Senesi
          Bruno F, Rice, Enzo, Wilson
          Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

          (Dubravka, Rogers, Lacroix, Mukiele)

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              4 hours, 39 mins ago

              Looks good. Consider Rogers vs Thiago but close•

              Open Controls
              1. Bleh
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 36 mins ago

                Thanks, yeah it’s a tough one. Thinking Thiago vs tired Newcastle legs might not be a bad thing.

                Open Controls
            • The Iceman
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 35 mins ago

              GTG.

              Open Controls
              1. Bleh
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 32 mins ago

                Cheers bud

                Open Controls
          2. BR510
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              Saka expected to be benched/out of squad vs Sun?

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 30 mins ago

                Wait for news either today or tomorrow.

                Open Controls
            • The Iceman
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              DGW preparation - what's the better play here to fill my third Arsenal spot?

              A) Cash > Saliba, Roefs > Dúbravka (my other keeper is Kelleher)
              B) Cash > Hill, Roefs > Raya

              Both moves cost roughly the same.

              Open Controls
              1. BR510
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  A but maybe punt on Calafiori. Hincapie has started so many games and Cala is back and was so good before injury. Saliba is 6 or 2 basically

                  Open Controls
                • SpaceCadet
                  • 12 Years
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              2. ViperStripes
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                4 hours, 27 mins ago

                Saliba vs Calafori for DGW26 only - which would you go for and why?

                Won't pull the trigger until after GW25 match though, see if Calafiori plays

                Open Controls
                1. BR510
                    4 hours, 25 mins ago

                    See above

                    Open Controls
                  • Tonyawesome69
                    • 7 Years
                    4 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Safe and boring - Saliba
                    Maybe risky mins with higher upside - Calafiori

                    I would expect Calafiori to be the first choice LB once fully fit. Some of the first choice picks should play both PL games with a rest in between against Wigan in the FA Cup.

                    Open Controls
                  • ViperStripes
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 16 Years
                    4 hours, 10 mins ago

                    The more I think about it the more I like Cala as a good differential. His stats are certainly far superior to Saliba overall and when filtering for Away games only.

                    Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Arsenal players who started at RW instead of Saka this season

                  PL:
                  Liverpool - Madueke 89, Dowman 1 (Saka injured)
                  Forest (H) - Madueke 78, Martinelli 12 (Eze started LW, came off for Trossard)
                  Man City - Madueke 45, Saka 45 (sub)
                  Brentford - Madueke 61, Saka 29
                  Bournemouth - Madueke 67, Saka 23
                  Forest (A) - Madueke 57, Saka 33

                  UCL:
                  Athletic Club - Madueke 90 (Saka injured)
                  Olympiacos - Martinelli 73, Saka 17 (Madueke injured)
                  Club Brugge - Madueke 71, Saka 19
                  Kairat - Madueke 90, Saka bench

                  FA Cup:
                  Portsmouth - Madueke 90, Saka bench

                  EFL Cup:
                  Brighton - Dowman 71, Saka 19 (Madueke injured)
                  Palace - Madueke 67, Saka 23
                  Chelsea - Madueke 69, Trossard 21 (Martinelli started LW, Saka injured)

                  Data: Transfermarkt

                  Open Controls
                3. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  4 hours, 24 mins ago

                  What are the Content Cantabank’s saying this week?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BR510
                      4 hours, 19 mins ago

                      Harry and Andy say buy Mbeumo

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 12 Years
                        4 hours, 19 mins ago

                        No thankeee! But cheers!

                        Open Controls
                    • MJF
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 28 mins ago

                      They're saying fplReview(25) which returns the optimal move, then pretending it was their idea.

                      Open Controls
                  2. BR510
                      4 hours, 23 mins ago

                      1. Saka to Wirtz this week and play vs MCI (H)
                      2. Sak to Wirtz this week and bench fo Thiaw vs BRE (H)
                      3. Bench Saka, start Thiaw and do Saka to Wirtz next week
                      Funds Dorgu/Thiaw to Timber

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 12 Years
                        4 hours, 19 mins ago

                        Bench them all!

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 12 Years
                          4 hours, 18 mins ago

                          I’m thinking 1.

                          Open Controls
                          1. BR510
                              4 hours, 17 mins ago

                              Cheers Brentford should score

                              Open Controls
                      2. WVA
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Who to captain?

                        A. Pedro
                        B. Bruno

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 12 Years
                          3 hours, 45 mins ago

                          Pedro

                          Open Controls
                        2. Tonyawesome69
                          • 7 Years
                          3 hours, 42 mins ago

                          Bruno - multipe routes to points

                          Open Controls
                        3. Malkmus
                          • 14 Years
                          3 hours, 34 mins ago

                          Well Bruno had a poor game in general v Fulham and still got 2 x assists, so imagine if he plays well...

                          Open Controls
                          1. WVA
                            • 9 Years
                            2 hours, 21 mins ago

                            Thanks all, moved to Bruno!

                            Open Controls
                      3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                        • 11 Years
                        4 hours, 11 mins ago

                        Priority to get this GW, will have both by GW26?

                        Rice or Wirtz
                        (have Gabs and Timber)

                        Open Controls
                        1. el polako
                          • 8 Years
                          4 hours, 9 mins ago

                          Wirtz - playing City who just conceded twice to a worst Spurs team I’ve seen in a while, Spurs…

                          Open Controls
                      4. el polako
                        • 8 Years
                        4 hours, 10 mins ago

                        That wildcard draft - Mane predicted to score 0.0 points in each of his next 4 games, not sure I’d tempted…

                        Open Controls
                        1. Malkmus
                          • 14 Years
                          3 hours, 27 mins ago

                          He's the best 3rd striker option in a 352 though and cheap at 4.5 which is why I have him tbf.

                          Open Controls
                      5. Qaiss
                        • 10 Years
                        4 hours, 5 mins ago

                        Anyone not captaining Bruno?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 12 Years
                          3 hours, 33 mins ago

                          Dont even own him, whooossssh...

                          Open Controls
                        2. el polako
                          • 8 Years
                          3 hours, 33 mins ago

                          I guess there might be some going for Gabriel.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Malkmus
                          • 14 Years
                          3 hours, 30 mins ago

                          He is the stand out choice I guess but worth noting utd haven't beaten spurs in 8 I think, plus I have a feeling frank used to do well with brentford against them. Very different now with Carrick in charge but these records do seem to affect players.

                          Open Controls
                        4. MJF
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 57 mins ago

                          I have it on Ekitike as of now.

                          Open Controls
                      6. Dutchy FPL
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 58 mins ago

                        Who would you play this week? Richards (Brighton Away) or Mukiele (Arsenal A)? I do have three Arsenal (Raya, Gabriel and Rice).

                        Open Controls
                        1. Cojones of Destiny
                          • 7 Years
                          3 hours, 24 mins ago

                          that’s tough, u can okay Muki for defcon points

                          Open Controls
                          1. Cojones of Destiny
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 38 mins ago

                            *play

                            Open Controls
                        2. Holmes
                          • 12 Years
                          3 hours, 23 mins ago

                          Sunderland's away form is very poor. Go for Richards.

                          Open Controls
                      7. Cojones of Destiny
                        • 7 Years
                        3 hours, 56 mins ago

                        start
                        a. Dub vs WHU
                        b. Kelleher vs New

                        1. Andersen vs EVE
                        2. Chalobah vs Wol

                        Open Controls
                        1. cigan
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 14 mins ago

                          Kelleher & Chalobah

                          Open Controls
                      8. FOREST FOREVER 2
                        • 1 Year
                        3 hours, 56 mins ago

                        DGW has a tradition of producing super hero defenders. laporte coems intom mind.
                        I wonder whether there will be any surrprise hero in GW 26.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 12 Years
                          3 hours, 24 mins ago

                          Hugo Beuno

                          Open Controls
                          1. FOREST FOREVER 2
                            • 1 Year
                            2 hours, 37 mins ago

                            Not a bad shout.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Pompel
                            • 12 Years
                            1 hour, 47 mins ago

                            fun fact: and he has a twin fooballer brother Guille - which is apparently not S.I Bueno

                            Open Controls
                      9. Soyland
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 54 mins ago

                        Wirtz, Mbeumo or J.Pedro in this week? Already have trippel Arsenal, Bruno, Enzo and Ekitike. Leaning towards Pedro because of form and fixtures, but think Mbeumos and Wirtz (also in form) minutes are better, and they are midfielders. Thoughts?

                        Open Controls
                      10. Karan_G14
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 44 mins ago

                        Is Rice a better option than Saliba?

                        Already have Timber & Gabriel and Petrovic in goal who has amazing fixtures so Raya doesn't make sense.

                        Open Controls
                        1. golfboy
                          • 8 Years
                          3 hours, 41 mins ago

                          For sure imo

                          Open Controls
                        2. Atimis
                          • 9 Years
                          3 hours, 39 mins ago

                          Can't decide, Rice sounds like a dull pick, but Arsenal triple def could be dull as well...tempted by Madueke but it's a high risk.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Karan_G14
                            • 9 Years
                            3 hours, 31 mins ago

                            Madueke's mins are a little dicey but could be a good pick.
                            Rice last 4 games no defcons or returns but he was great before that.
                            It gets tricky to choose if already own Timber & Gab.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Baps Hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 34 mins ago

                              Yes. Raya is an option, dull, but is Rice among the top5 mids? Bruno, Enzo, Mbeumo, Rogers, Semenyo and Wirtz may be better picks.

                              Open Controls
                        3. Tonyawesome69
                          • 7 Years
                          3 hours, 38 mins ago

                          Yes

                          Open Controls
                      11. Atimis
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 40 mins ago

                        With the double in mind:

                        1) Roll
                        2) Dorgu to Saliba, bench VVD
                        3) Potts to Rice/Madueke, bench HWilson
                        4) HWilson to Rice/Madueke

                        Verb
                        Gab/Timber/VVD
                        BrunoF/Wirtz/Enzo/HWilson
                        Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

                        Dub/Potts/Heaven/Dorgu

                        Open Controls
                        1. Malkmus
                          • 14 Years
                          2 hours, 55 mins ago

                          3 with rice

                          Open Controls
                        2. Boz
                          • 13 Years
                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                          4

                          Open Controls
                      12. Miguel Sanchez
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 39 mins ago

                        Play one:

                        A) Rogers (bou)
                        B) Wilson (EVE)

                        Open Controls
                        1. golfboy
                          • 8 Years
                          3 hours, 8 mins ago

                          tough but I'd probably go with the home fixture

                          Open Controls
                        2. Boz
                          • 13 Years
                          2 hours, 26 mins ago

                          Wilson but it's close

                          Open Controls
                      13. golfboy
                        • 8 Years
                        3 hours, 39 mins ago

                        Having a bit of a benching headache here chaps. What do you think?

                        Sanchez
                        Gabriel Timber Tarkowski
                        Mbuemo BrunoF Wilson Rice Enzo
                        Haaland Thiago
                        (Dubrav, Evanilson, Guehi, Rodon)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 29 mins ago

                          Tough call between Wilson, Thiago and Evanilson there. Think you are just about right. I can't call the Bournemouth Villa game myself

                          Open Controls
                      14. Boz
                        • 13 Years
                        3 hours, 1 min ago

                        Who would you bench? Thiaw ans Thiago play each other so one of those I think?

                        A) Tarkowski
                        B) Thiago
                        C) Thiaw

                        Open Controls
                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 42 mins ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        2. SashOK2025
                            3 mins ago

                            Thiaw

                            Open Controls
                        3. sk24
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 53 mins ago

                          Shift Keane or O'Reilly first? Is Keane expected to continue to start at CB with Branthwaite LB?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 46 mins ago

                            Keane would likely miss out when Mykolenko is back

                            Open Controls
                        4. G Banger
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 32 mins ago

                          Need to free up funds to get 3rd ARS next week, who makes room for Enzo:
                          a) Keep Semenyo for form
                          b) Keep Rogers for fixtures

                          Open Controls
                          1. Brazooka
                            • 13 Years
                            1 hour, 52 mins ago

                            A

                            Open Controls
                          2. Baps Hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 18 mins ago

                            A

                            Open Controls
                        5. bigdip
                          • 13 Years
                          2 hours, 30 mins ago

                          3ft 0 itb
                          Sanchez (Dubravka)
                          Gabriel Timber Munoz (Cash, Mukiele)
                          Rogers Enzo Bruno (c) Rice Wirtz
                          Thiago Haaland (Kroupi)

                          A) Cash & Thiago to 4.5def & JPedro?
                          B) Cash, Rogers & Thiago to Wan Bissa, Cunha & JPedro
                          C) Rogers & Thiago to Xavi/Gordon/Wilson & Pedro
                          D) Roll FT

                          Open Controls
                        6. G Banger
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 29 mins ago

                          C with Wilson for me

                          Open Controls
                        7. Podorsky
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 16 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Cash or Guehi?

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.