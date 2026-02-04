Scout Notes

FPL notes: Saka, Odegaard, James + Neto absences explained

4 February 2026 54 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

We’ve already gone through the Blank/Double Gameweek implications of Arsenal’s EFL Cup semi-final win on Tuesday.

Now, we recap the other talking points from the match at the Emirates.

RESULT

HOMEAWAYRESULTGOALSASSISTS
ArsenalChelsea1-0HavertzRice

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM GAMEWEEK 24PLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Arsenal3Timber (90), Saliba (90), Gabriel (90), Hincapie (90), Rice (90), Zubimendi (90), Madueke (69), Gyokeres (69)Arrizabalaga (90), Eze (90), Martinelli (90), Havertz (21), Trossard (21)
Chelsea4Sanchez (90), Chalobah (90), Caicedo (90), Enzo (90), Gusto (87), Hato (60), Delap (60)Fofana (90), Cucurella (90), Pedro (90), Andrey (67), Palmer (30), Estevao (30), Garnacho (15), Acheampong (3)

ARTETA ON THE ABSENCES OF SAKA + ODEGAARD…

Absent from the Arsenal squad on Tuesday were Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and, unexpectedly, Martin Odegaard (£7.8m).

Earlier in the day, reports suggested Saka was targeting a return for the north London derby. That comes in Gameweek 27, which obviously renders the winger a doubt for the upcoming Double Gameweek.

Mikel Arteta wouldn’t confirm that timeline, only offering this update ahead of kick-off:

“He’s okay. We need to have more tests tomorrow to understand how he is. This game was too short. Let’s hope that it’s not too much.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“During the game [against Leeds], he felt a little niggle. We tried yesterday, he wasn’t comfortable. So, let’s see if he’s available for the weekend, hopefully.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

Saka’s understudy, potential Gameweek 26 differential Noni Madueke (£6.8m), started again on the right flank. He was hooked early once more, with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) ending the game on the right wing for the second successive match. It is possible that, even if Saka is absent for the entirety of the Double Gameweek, Arteta opts for the Brazilian in that position in one of the two matches.

…AND ROSENIOR ON INJURIES TO NETO + JAMES

Chelsea had their own surprise absentees in the shape of Pedro Neto (£7.1m) and Reece James (£5.7m). Liam Rosenior explained all.

“Pedro [Neto] and Reece [James] had small knocks. They were just in too much pain for tonight. They’re giving everything. They would always put their hand up to play. Reece is an incredible captain and leader. I know Pedro is an outstanding professional and a great player.” – Liam Rosenior

Estevao (£6.4m) at least returned after being absent in Gameweek 24 for personal reasons.

PALMER PRESERVED FOR GAMEWEEK 25?

Chelsea’s thin-looking bench contained Cole Palmer (£10.4m), who only emerged as a second-half substitute.

It was more minute management for the oft-injured midfielder, who hasn’t started a single midweek game under Rosenior.

This benching likely bodes well for a Gameweek 25 start but given that Gameweek 26 follows barely 72 hours later, he could be back down among the substitutes against Leeds United next Tuesday.

“Cole gave us an incredible 90-minute performance, the reason we fought back against West Ham. We have to take care of him. He’s a gem. We have to take care of him and make sure he’s right for the whole season. But when he came on, his moments were top.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer

And when will Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.8m) next breather come? The Argentine midfielder started his seventh straight match here, getting through yet another 90 minutes. Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) is only one behind him on six successive starts.

Can the pair limp through to FA Cup fourth-round weekend (Chelsea play Hull City) and get their rests then? Or does Rosenior consider respite across Gameweeks 25 and 26?

CAGEY CONTEST

A strange, cagey game at the Emirates saw the two sides play cat and mouse for long periods. Arsenal, sitting on a one-goal advantage, had only five shots all match. Rosenior, unwilling to let the tie get away from his Chelsea side early, set up in a 3-5-2, only starting to chase the game after an hour.

“You can come away from home, press all over the pitch, mark the man and you could go 2-0 up or you could go 2-0 down. I felt that the psychological aspect of the tie was very important as well and I felt in the stadium as well. 60 minutes, I bring on Cole and Estevao and the game opens up and we have moments in and around the box. I think there was a feeling in the stadium that this tie could turn.” – Liam Rosenior

The Blues had almost three times as many shots (14-5) but there were few clear openings, with nine of those efforts coming from outside the area. Enzo’s three shots all came from distance, as did the sole attempts from Palmer and Joao Pedro (£7.4m).

The better chances fell to Arsenal: Martinelli failing to take advantage of a one-on-one, Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.0m) seeing a header from six yards blocked, and, deep in stoppage time, Kai Havertz (£7.3m) racing onto a Declan Rice (£7.5m) pass to settle the tie once and for all.

Both sides will show far more attacking ambition in Gameweek 25 as heavy favourites for their respective league matches. We can’t really judge either attack on a cautious second leg in which game-state dictated proceedings. Arsenal’s defence looked imperious again, however, seeing off the belated Chelsea pressure with almost ease. The defensive triple-up in Double Gameweek 26, anyone?

price change predictions
54 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Thiaw to Timber for me, then

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Why? Knackered?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Their defence has been horrible for a while now. More than his attacking returns can cover for

        Options are to sell him or Tarkowski, or sell Roefs for Raya

        Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      He’s gotta be due a haul soon.

      Open Controls
  2. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    I have exact money to do Saka, DCL, Ndiaye > Rice, Wirtz, J.Pedro

    Just pull the trigger? Leaves my defence a little shaky:

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, O’Reilly, Keane
    Bruno, Wirtz, Rice, Rogers
    Haaland, Ekitike, JP

    Dub, Garner, Mukiele, VdV

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Trossard tempts me over Rice for the double

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'd prefer Enzo over Wirtz. The saving you make could enable a defender upgrade, like VDV > Timber.

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yeah it might be more sensible tbf. Really like the look of Wirtz now though.

        No chance of an Enzo rest soon enough?

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Maybe Wirtz could wait a few weeks alright though, he could come in for Rice after the double.

          Thanks for the advice

          Open Controls
  3. Bolivian Seaman
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which attacker are you targeting the most?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      A mixture of Wirtz JP Semenyo Mbeumo and can’t decide who I want or need most.

      I want Wirtz most but it could be a trap

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Rice to Wirtz after the double

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Good idea

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Pedro for next few games, doesn’t get any better, Wirtz and Semenyo will outscore him though of course

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        It’s destined 😆

        Open Controls
  4. Big Mike
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Saka > Madueke

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I’ll counter:

      Saka > Trossard ?

      Open Controls
    3. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Martinelli moved over to the right during the chelsea game when madueke went off. I wouldn't

      Open Controls
    4. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Would you do Saka > Mbeumo instead?

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        I'm not convinced with Rice.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Rice isn't essential, but triple Ars on dgw basically is. Madueke is minutes risk and booked transfer. He isn't better than Rice anyway.

          Open Controls
    5. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      No, too short term

      Open Controls
  5. BR510
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      1. Dorgu, Wirtz
      2. Thiaw, Semenyo

      I'll deal with Dorgu and Thiaw later

      Open Controls
      1. BR510
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          They'll be 1st/ 2nd bench

          Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Arsenal to concede in both DGW26 fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          :sick:

          Open Controls
      3. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Hey gents, on WC, anything you’d drastically change here? Seem quite settled.

        Kelleher
        Timber - Chalobah - Gabriel
        Wirtz - Bruno F - Enzo - Rice - Mbuemo
        Haaland - J.Pedro
        __________________________________
        Dubravka: Kroupi Jr: Senesi: Mukiele

        Mukiele may still leave the squad, Thiago to come in after next 2 GW’s etc.

        Cheers guys.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Looks good to go!

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Cheers bud!

            Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Looks great. I'd keep Mukiele

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Thanks Austin, yeah I’m quite fond of Mukiele, has him for a while now.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Same here. He could be useful from GW27 as a reliable cheap asset in chip season

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Most definitely, he’s been such a nice pick, will be a very useful player down the line 😉

                Open Controls
        3. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Spot on. Walk away till deadline

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Cheers AB! Yep, no more tinkering, enough was enough I had to activate haha!

            Open Controls
        4. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Great team

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Cheers MZ! Much appreciated.

            Open Controls
      4. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Save FT?

        Raya
        Gabriel Senesi Thiaw
        Bruno Enzo Rice Wilson Ndiaye
        Haaland Ekitike

        Dub Thiago Virgil Dorgu*

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Dorgu to Richards

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Next week for BUR

              Open Controls
          • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            Maybe Thiaw or VVD to Chalobah?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Ta, don't fancy him long term, would rather Andersen but this week v Ndiaye

              Open Controls
          • Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours ago

            Roll

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours ago

              Good man 😛

              Open Controls
          • Mr Turnip 1
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Yes save

              Open Controls
          • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Bench Haaland over Rogers... crazy?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Crazy, he will score v LIV 😛

              Open Controls
            2. Admiral Benson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours ago

              Yup. Daft

              Open Controls
            3. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              Ramsdale made some good saved to deny him today

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                *saves

                Open Controls
          • bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            What should I do first? Rogers to Mbeumo or Rodon to Challobah (have Timber Gabriel and Nunez)?

            Open Controls
            1. Mr Turnip 1
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Chalobah would be quite a short term move at this point. I prefer the Mbeumo move

                Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              NEW ARTICLE:

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/04/man-city-crystal-palace-poised-for-blank-gameweek-31

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.