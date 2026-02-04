FPL notes: Saka, Odegaard, James + Neto absences explained

We’ve already gone through the Blank/Double Gameweek implications of Arsenal’s EFL Cup semi-final win on Tuesday.

Now, we recap the other talking points from the match at the Emirates.

RESULT

HOME AWAY RESULT GOALS ASSISTS Arsenal Chelsea 1-0 Havertz Rice

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAM CHANGES FROM GAMEWEEK 24 PLAYERS WHO KEPT

THEIR PLACES (+ MINS) OTHER

PLAYERS (+ MINS) Arsenal 3 Timber (90), Saliba (90), Gabriel (90), Hincapie (90), Rice (90), Zubimendi (90), Madueke (69), Gyokeres (69) Arrizabalaga (90), Eze (90), Martinelli (90), Havertz (21), Trossard (21) Chelsea 4 Sanchez (90), Chalobah (90), Caicedo (90), Enzo (90), Gusto (87), Hato (60), Delap (60) Fofana (90), Cucurella (90), Pedro (90), Andrey (67), Palmer (30), Estevao (30), Garnacho (15), Acheampong (3)

ARTETA ON THE ABSENCES OF SAKA + ODEGAARD…

Absent from the Arsenal squad on Tuesday were Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and, unexpectedly, Martin Odegaard (£7.8m).

Earlier in the day, reports suggested Saka was targeting a return for the north London derby. That comes in Gameweek 27, which obviously renders the winger a doubt for the upcoming Double Gameweek.

Mikel Arteta wouldn’t confirm that timeline, only offering this update ahead of kick-off:

“He’s okay. We need to have more tests tomorrow to understand how he is. This game was too short. Let’s hope that it’s not too much.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“During the game [against Leeds], he felt a little niggle. We tried yesterday, he wasn’t comfortable. So, let’s see if he’s available for the weekend, hopefully.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

Saka’s understudy, potential Gameweek 26 differential Noni Madueke (£6.8m), started again on the right flank. He was hooked early once more, with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) ending the game on the right wing for the second successive match. It is possible that, even if Saka is absent for the entirety of the Double Gameweek, Arteta opts for the Brazilian in that position in one of the two matches.

…AND ROSENIOR ON INJURIES TO NETO + JAMES

Chelsea had their own surprise absentees in the shape of Pedro Neto (£7.1m) and Reece James (£5.7m). Liam Rosenior explained all.

“Pedro [Neto] and Reece [James] had small knocks. They were just in too much pain for tonight. They’re giving everything. They would always put their hand up to play. Reece is an incredible captain and leader. I know Pedro is an outstanding professional and a great player.” – Liam Rosenior

Estevao (£6.4m) at least returned after being absent in Gameweek 24 for personal reasons.

PALMER PRESERVED FOR GAMEWEEK 25?

Chelsea’s thin-looking bench contained Cole Palmer (£10.4m), who only emerged as a second-half substitute.

It was more minute management for the oft-injured midfielder, who hasn’t started a single midweek game under Rosenior.

This benching likely bodes well for a Gameweek 25 start but given that Gameweek 26 follows barely 72 hours later, he could be back down among the substitutes against Leeds United next Tuesday.

“Cole gave us an incredible 90-minute performance, the reason we fought back against West Ham. We have to take care of him. He’s a gem. We have to take care of him and make sure he’s right for the whole season. But when he came on, his moments were top.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer

And when will Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.8m) next breather come? The Argentine midfielder started his seventh straight match here, getting through yet another 90 minutes. Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) is only one behind him on six successive starts.

Can the pair limp through to FA Cup fourth-round weekend (Chelsea play Hull City) and get their rests then? Or does Rosenior consider respite across Gameweeks 25 and 26?

CAGEY CONTEST

A strange, cagey game at the Emirates saw the two sides play cat and mouse for long periods. Arsenal, sitting on a one-goal advantage, had only five shots all match. Rosenior, unwilling to let the tie get away from his Chelsea side early, set up in a 3-5-2, only starting to chase the game after an hour.

“You can come away from home, press all over the pitch, mark the man and you could go 2-0 up or you could go 2-0 down. I felt that the psychological aspect of the tie was very important as well and I felt in the stadium as well. 60 minutes, I bring on Cole and Estevao and the game opens up and we have moments in and around the box. I think there was a feeling in the stadium that this tie could turn.” – Liam Rosenior

The Blues had almost three times as many shots (14-5) but there were few clear openings, with nine of those efforts coming from outside the area. Enzo’s three shots all came from distance, as did the sole attempts from Palmer and Joao Pedro (£7.4m).

Before 90+7: Arsenal (0.26) 0-0 (0.71) Chelsea — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) February 3, 2026

The better chances fell to Arsenal: Martinelli failing to take advantage of a one-on-one, Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.0m) seeing a header from six yards blocked, and, deep in stoppage time, Kai Havertz (£7.3m) racing onto a Declan Rice (£7.5m) pass to settle the tie once and for all.

Both sides will show far more attacking ambition in Gameweek 25 as heavy favourites for their respective league matches. We can’t really judge either attack on a cautious second leg in which game-state dictated proceedings. Arsenal’s defence looked imperious again, however, seeing off the belated Chelsea pressure with almost ease. The defensive triple-up in Double Gameweek 26, anyone?