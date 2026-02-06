Brighton v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 8 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRIGHTON
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Brighton
|24
|31
|+2
|WDDLD
|15th
|Crystal Palace
|24
|29
|-4
|LDLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):