Frimpong, Gomez, Isak: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

Jeremie Frimpong (groin) remains out for Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City, while Joe Gomez (knock) won’t be ready to start. However, he could make the bench.

“Jeremie [Frimpong] will definitely not train this week, so he’s not available for the weekend.

“With Joe [Gomez], we have a little bit of hope – hope is the word, I think – that he might train Saturday. So, not available to start but maybe available to help the team if needed during the game because, as you already know, there are not that many defenders available at the moment.” – Arne Slot