Leeds v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 6 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Leeds 24 26 -11 DLWDL 17th Nott’m Forest 24 26 -11 LWDWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):