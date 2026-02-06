Leeds v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 6 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Leeds
|24
|26
|-11
|DLWDL
|17th
|Nott’m Forest
|24
|26
|-11
|LWDWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):