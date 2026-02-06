Palmer, James, Neto: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

Giving injury updates at Thursday’s press conference, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said he is unsure if Reece James and Pedro Neto (both knocks) will be available for the trip to Molineux.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 25

“Don’t know yet. Had training today, which was a recovery day for the lads who played a really tough physical game on Tuesday. We’ll check them tomorrow and then we’ll make a decision then.” – Liam Rosenior on Reece James and Pedro Neto

However, Jamie Gittens (hamstring) is definitely out of Saturday.

“Jamie, he’s looking a little bit more long-term. It’s a real shame for him. He’s got a tear in his hamstring. “I can’t ever say [how long it’ll be]. It’s too early to say.” – Liam Rosenior on Jamie Gittens

Cole Palmer and Estevao are both ready for 90 minutes, according to their manager (“yes!”), who was then asked if Palmer could string together successive starts.

“I think that’s another really hypothetical question. What we’re doing with not just Cole [but] all of the players. We have the very best medical team. We have the very best sports science team. We do many tests. We want to make sure that these players can play at the level that they need to play at to help us win. So, in terms of Cole, there isn’t a timeframe where he’s going to be perfect in a month or two months or three months. It’s just game-to-game. And that’s the way that we’ve been working with him. I think that is the way we will have to continue working with him and a few of our players. “It’s not about not being able to only play him in certain games. Like I said before, it’s day by day. It’s making sure that he feels right, that he can contribute to the team in a way that he wants to, and I’ll keep working on that. Very soon, I’m sure, he’ll be in a place where he can play every minute of every game, and I’ll be a very happy man.” – Liam Rosenior on whether Cole Palmer can play back-to-back games and last 90 minutes

Meanwhile, there was praise for Trevoh Chalobah. Not that you have to do much to earn plaudits from management’s answer to the ‘Brilliant’ character from The Fast Show.