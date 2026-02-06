Wolves v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WOLVES

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Chelsea 24 40 +15 DLWWW 20th Wolves 24 8 -30 WDDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):