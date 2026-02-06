Home Page Exclusions

Wolves v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

6 February 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WOLVES

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
5thChelsea2440+15DLWWW
20thWolves248-30WDDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.