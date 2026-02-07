3pm team news: Timber, Palmer + Watkins start, no Saka or James

Five more Premier League matches follow on from Manchester United’s victory over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur.

League leaders Arsenal are among the teams in action at 3pm GMT:

TEAM NEWS

As expected, there is no Bukayo Saka or Martin Odegaard in the Gunners’ squad at the Emirates.

The changes from midweek see David Raya, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori come in for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie.

Jurrien Timber, described as “fine” by Mikel Arteta yesterday despite his absence from training on Thursday, starts.

Sunderland are unchanged following their win over Burnley.

At Molineux, Liam Rosenior makes just two alterations from the narrow loss at Arsenal on Tuesday.

Cole Palmer is back in the starting XI, while Pedro Neto makes a swift return from injury to join him in the side.

Chelsea’s other fitness concern, Reece James, misses out entirely, while Liam Delap and Jorrel Hato drop to the bench.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards gives full debuts to Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes, while Matt Doherty also returns to the side.

Rodrigo Gomes is consequently demoted to substitute duty, Andre misses out with a calf problem, and Emmanuel Agbadou is Turkey-bound.

Budget forward Mateus Mane starts for the eighth straight league game, meanwhile.

Down on the south coast, Rayan gets his first Bournemouth start as Adam Smith drops to the bench. Alex Jimenez will be back at right-back as a result.

Unai Emery responds to the 1-0 loss to Brentford by making four changes, one of which sees Ollie Watkins return to the side after injury.

Lucas Digne, Tyrone Mings and Amadou Onana are also recalled, with Pau Torres, Lamare Bogarde, Ian Maatsen and Tammy Abraham dropping to the bench.

It’s one change apiece for Fulham and Everton, both at left-back.

Antonee Robinson makes way for Ryan Sessegnon, while the fit-again Vitaliy Mykolenko gets the nod over Jarrad Branthwaite

Finally, at Turf Moor, Scott Parker opts for Zian Flemming and Hannibal Mejbri over Lyle Foster and Axel Tuanzebe.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes some surprise calls, preferring Mads Hermansen and Callum Wilson over Alphonse Areola and Pablo Felipe.

On-loan Chelsea defender Axel Disasi also comes in for the suspended Jean-Clair Todibo.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Madueke, Trossard, Jesus.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Mosquera, White, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Hume, Le Fee, Sadiki, Talbi, Diarra, Brobbey.

Subs: Ellborg, O’Nien, Cirkin, Geertruida, Rigg, Angulo, Mayenda, Mundle, Isidor.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Cook, Scott, Adli, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Milosavljevic, Dacosta, Smith, Diakite, Unal, Toth, Brooks, Christie.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Konsa, Mings, Cash, Onana, Luiz, Buendia, Sancho, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Proctor, Lindelof, Torres, Barkley, Maatsen, Bogarde, Abraham, Bailey.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Humphreys, Pires, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Edwards, Anthony, Mejbri, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Broja, Laurent, Barnes.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Wilson, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Traore, Pablo, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, King, Bobb, Kevin, Muniz.

Everton: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Armstrong, Dewsbury Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Beto, George, Dibling, Alcaraz, Branthwaite, Rohl, Iroegbunam.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Mosquera, S. Bueno, H. Bueno, J.Gomes, A.Gomes, Mane, Hwang, Armstrong, Arokodare.

Subs: Johnstone, Lima, R Gomes, Tchatchoua, Wolfe, Krejci, Andre, Rawlings, Bellegarde.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Sarr, Badiashile, Hato, Garnacho, Estevao, Guiu, Delap.

