Dugout Discussion

Newcastle v Brentford team news: Bruno starts, Collins a sub again

7 February 2026 362 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Newcastle United v Brentford rounds off the day’s Premier League football.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Bruno Guimaraes is back from injury tonight to make his first Newcastle appearance in over two weeks.

He’s one of five changes from the Magpies’ midweek defeat to Manchester City.

Nick Pope is back to replace Aaron Ramsdale between the posts, while it’s all change in attack as Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Yoane Wissa come in.

Wissa is facing his former employers for the first time since his move to Tyneside last summer.

Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Dan Burn drop to the bench, while Anthony Gordon misses out through injury.

Despite his excellent midweek goal, Anthony Elanga has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Brentford’s one change is enforced as Kevin Schade is suspended.

Keane Lewis-Potter comes into the side.

The lack of other alterations means that Nathan Collins has to stay on the bench. His Gameweek 24 benching was influenced by a knock in training but after Sepp van den Berg and Kristoffer Ajer helped the Bees to a clean sheet at Aston Villa, those two retain their places at centre-half.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes.

Subs: Ramsdale, Osula, Elanga, Woltemade, Burn, A. Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Henry, Henderson, Yanelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Nelson, Yarmoliuk, Collins, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

362 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Udogie-style
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Enzo to Palmer and Cherki to Zubimendi (DGW)?

    Need tog st ahead in my ML and my opponents won't be able to afford Palmer, so I'm wondering if this could be the right time to take a gamble on him.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      I wouldn't... Enzo put up good stats today and Palmer will get a harder time up against Leeds next week. Find another way to get a third Arsenal player

      Open Controls
  2. Moon Dog
      59 mins ago

      Hey just realised there's a DGW this week. I took a break from FPL for a while, and then I played casually the last few weeks. Any advice on whether I should get a 3rd Arsenal player, a Wolves player, or should I just roll? Thanks.

      Pickford
      Gabiel* - Timber* - Guehi
      Palmer - Bruno - Semenyo - Sarr - Amad
      Haaland - Thiago

      Dubravka - Hill - Rodon - Guiu

      +1FT, 0.1m itb

      Bonus Q: Would you play Hill (eve) over Thiago (ARS)? Hill has two assists in his last 3 games, and triggered DefCon in all 3 games. A bit of a steal at 3.9m, it doesn't feel right benching him every week. Does he have a higher ceiling than Thiago?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        Start Hill over Thiago, fixture much better that week for him.

        Wouldn’t touch Wolves for the double. I would say Raya or Rice for the 3rd Arsenal but not that exciting.

        Open Controls
        1. Moon Dog
            34 mins ago

            Thanks Count!

            Open Controls
      2. Nightf0x
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        Sanchez (dub)
        Gabriel timber richards (keane mukiele)
        Enzo bruno rice rogers king
        Haland watkins (tiago)

        King to whom?

        A) KDH, gw27 watkins to ekitike
        B) rayan, gw27 watkins keane -4 to ekitike hill
        C) roll ft, start mukiele/keane, gw27 watkins keane king -4 to ekitike dango hill

        Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        brentford do the double over newcastle and move level with liverpool. fair play

        Open Controls
      4. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        56 mins ago

        Dango very selfish

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Perfect for FPL

          Open Controls
      5. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        What score more next GW :

        A) Saliba (bre, wol) and Semenyo (FUL) -4

        B) Guehi (FUL) and Rice (bre, wol)

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          I have B so A by far

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            42 mins ago

            Yeah, I might switch Rice out and go Raya, Saliba, Gabriel (TC) next GW...

            Open Controls
      6. WVA
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Does Pedro get a bap?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          Doesn't look like he will on LiveFPL

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 11 Years
          42 mins ago

          no, caicedo above him as well as the goal scorers

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Ridiculous

            Open Controls
      7. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        53 mins ago

        Brentford have now won 3 of their last 4 league games against Newcastle, having failed to win any of the previous 10 (1 draw and 9 losses).

        Open Controls
      8. F4L
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        anyone tempted to go for (R)ice next gw not gabriel? good to see he's back amongst the defcon this week and hes been pretty unfortunate for a while in terms of assist potential at the very least. 13 chances created last 4 matches. maybe brentford can score against arsenal as well?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          Am considering selling him to be honest and going all in at Arsenal at the back...

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            thats fair, understandable given recent returns. their defence looks back to its best. i still have faith in rice to start hauling again though

            Open Controls
      9. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Got away with that big time as a Thiago dumper

        Open Controls
        1. Chrisitis
          • 14 Years
          41 mins ago

          How come? Only shot and only touch inside Newc penalty box was the penalty

          Open Controls
          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            When he scores one he usually scores 2-3!

            Open Controls
      10. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        51 mins ago

        rival had cucu,palmer,(p)edro and no transfers since gw1 ,just a silly game *logs off*

        Open Controls
      11. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        51 mins ago

        Thiago&Wilson out for JPedro&Semenyo -4?

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Like it

          Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          I’m keeping Thiago long term, look at those fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. denial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes. I'll get him back.

            Open Controls
      12. F4L
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        fck me bruno was involved in 14 chances today, is that a record?

        Open Controls
        1. Moon Dog
            24 mins ago

            Best central midfielder in the world atm imo.

            Open Controls
        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          48 mins ago

          Why was Danjo out GW 17 thru 21?

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              just now

              Afcon

              Open Controls
          2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            47 mins ago

            Spurs should get Keith Andrews in as manager, doing a good job at Brentford

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              23 mins ago

              So was Thomas Frank

              Open Controls
              1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                * that was the joke gif *

                Open Controls
                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  😆

                  Open Controls
            2. Moon Dog
                18 mins ago

                Tbf Frank took over a team that finished 17th last season and then has only had half a deck to play with this season. The injuries to Kulusevski, Maddison, Kudus, Porro, Spence, Solanke, Richarlison have been devastating.

                Would be harsh to judge him under those conditions, given the great work he did with Brentford over a long period.

                Open Controls
                1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  fair point. We have been better last few games, red killed it today

                  Open Controls
            3. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              42 mins ago

              Any ideas what transfers to consider here? Feel priced out of Palmer/Mbeumo/Ekitike without selling Haaland.

              0.4 ITB

              Raya Dubravka

              Timber Gabriel Chalobah Guehi Andersen

              Bruno Enzo Rogers Semenyo Anderson

              Thiago DCL Haaland

              Open Controls
              1. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                19 mins ago

                I have the same forward line. Will you be starting DCL in any upcoming fixtures?

                Thiago obviously has great fixtures after Arsenal

                Open Controls
                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 12 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Agreed, Thiago going nowhere.

                  DCL likely benched for next 3. Would you suggest downgrading > Kroupi and starting building additional funds?

                  Open Controls
                  1. mixology
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    Anderson and Guehi can definitely fill in for DCL. He’s not an expensive option to bench for the near future. Although he may nick a goal vs Chelsea or Villa.

                    Team is fine. Palmer is a bit out of reach. Etikite and Mbeumo are doable if you really back them to keep delivering

                    Open Controls
              2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                hear me out - Haaland out for Ekitike and someoune out for Palmer and captain Palmer. I've literally just done this! Thank me later

                Open Controls
                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Was considering this, Palmer + Ekitike could work very well.

                  Open Controls
              3. Moon Dog
                  9 mins ago

                  Looks like a solid side to me. I'd probably roll - it'll give you more options next GW.

                  Open Controls
              4. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                42 mins ago

                Bruno G haul taunting me on my bench. Great differential going forward with pens (Gordon injury). Tough fixtures approaching though, unfortunately

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 9 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Owned him for a long time before his injury, seems unstoppable despite Newcastle being poor

                  Open Controls
                2. Pompel
                  • 12 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Same, played Wilson for his 2-pointer. Thought Newcastle could be a bit tired.

                  I’ve left an incredible amount of points on the bench latest few gw’s (yes Dorgu - looking at you)

                  Open Controls
                  1. mixology
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I guess Howe said he was fine. And it was a good home fixture. Felt risky but in hindsight, there was high upside

                    Open Controls
              5. WVA
                • 9 Years
                41 mins ago

                Is Gabriel TC the play?

                Open Controls
                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 12 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  (c) will suffice

                  Open Controls
                  1. Moon Dog
                      15 mins ago

                      What's the deal with potential doubles to come? Will there be plenty of other opportunities to use the TC & BB?

                      Also, will there be a juicy blank week for the FH?

                      Thanks.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Count of Monte Hristo
                        • 12 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Not sure there will be plenty but definitely some good opportunities to play TC.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Baps Hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Yes, but getting rid of TC now means that it won't hinder ys playing BB or FH when that's needed.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Moon Dog
                            5 mins ago

                            True. Might be sensible to just take the bird in the hand with Gabriel (TC)

                            I had forgotten about chips until WVA mentioned TC 😆

                            Open Controls
                    • Miguel Sanchez
                      • 9 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Unless we knew BrunoF would get a DGW down the line but that seems unlikely with United out of the cups

                      Open Controls
                      1. Baps Hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        Wouldn't count on that.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                          • 9 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          United play Chelsea away in 33 so if Chelsea make the cup semi then something could happen for Bruno but think Gabriel’s fixtures look better

                          Open Controls
                    • Baps Hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      I am considering that. It has pretty high floor imo. Should he score one, it's prolly 9 pts goal. Haaland may get better double later, but what if he's injured or not in form?

                      Open Controls
                    • Bob B
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      It's an option, at the end of the day it's only 1 extra score.
                      Gabriel is level on points per match with Haaland so it's worth a gamble.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    How to improve this team with 2FTs?
                    Sell Potts or HWilson for Arsenal mid?

                    Verb
                    Gab/Timber/VVD
                    BrunoF/Wirtz/Enzo/HWilson
                    Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

                    Dub/Potts/Heaven/Dorgu

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baps Hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Can you get Raya?

                      Open Controls
                    2. MikeS
                      • 11 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Bin vvd he's awful

                      Open Controls
                  3. pundit of punts
                    • 13 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Anyone considering Salah from GW 28 onwards?

                    Could possibly be a Pakmeresque haul somewhere in that run

                    Open Controls
                    1. MikeS
                      • 11 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Don't be silly

                      Open Controls
                    2. Baps Hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      He will be better than Bruno if he's able to get rid off stupid manager.

                      Open Controls
                    3. F4L
                      • 11 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      i think if you're being sensible and want salah you need him to go on a run of 3 goals in 4 or something to get his confidence up. his body language at the moment just seems abit passive. his chances created per 90 is basically level now with his shots per 90 for the season, i think that kinda speaks volumes in terms of confidence, passing (or trying to) more than shooting nowadays. its not a criticism of him, he can play that playmaker role but i think if you want that explosive, haul getting Mo then you just need his confidence to go up that bit more before getting

                      having said that im all in already and desperate for him to put City to the sword tomorrow, he loves this fixture.

                      Open Controls
                      1. pundit of punts
                        • 13 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Well put

                        Will be watching the game closely tomorrow

                        Open Controls
                  4. F4L
                    • 11 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    romero seriously is such a plonker sometimes. lowkey very happy collins didnt come on otherwise that would've been some painful autosub points tomorrow if i had started collins over him lol 🙂

                    Open Controls
                  5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                    • 5 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Benched DCL, no Palmer. but up to 427k from 670k

                    Open Controls
                  6. FCSB
                    • 10 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    45 w/ VanHecke Semenyo Ekitike Haaland to play

                    Pretty surprised I’m 9 points off a green arrow. Must be the Palmer damage primarily?

                    Open Controls
                  7. Bob B
                    • 12 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    I'm thinking I might bench boost here, 3 FT and money in the bank.

                    Raya (double)
                    Dubravka* (cpl)

                    Gabriel (double)
                    Chalobah (LEE)
                    Senesi (eve)
                    Lacroix (BUR)
                    VVD (sun)

                    Rice (double)
                    Bruno (whu)
                    Enzo (LEE)
                    Anderson (WOL)
                    King* (mci)

                    Haaland (FUL)
                    Ekitike (sun)
                    Bowen* (MUN)

                    Open Controls
                  8. Gudjohnsen
                    • 9 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Got rid of Palmer a week ago.

                    How should I feel?

                    Palmer, Saka to Bruno, Mbeumo for last 2 gws

                    Feel awful but maybe a bit harsh

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bob B
                      • 12 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Over last 2 GW, Palmer has 22, Bruno has 20. Saka has 0, Mbuemo has 10.

                      Open Controls
                  9. FPL Blow-In
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Still have Saka. No hope he plays the DGW right?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bob B
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      If he did, how many minutes do you think he'd play? Not worth the risk IMO

                      Open Controls
                  10. hawkeyes
                    • 11 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Help please:
                    A) Palmer + KDH for Enzo + Foden
                    B) Palmer + KDH + Hill for Wilson + Foden + Van Heck (-4)

                    Open Controls
                  11. SKENG
                    • 9 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Raya
                    Gabriel Timber Tarkowski
                    Bruno Mbeumo Enzo Rogers
                    Haaland DCL Thiago

                    Dubravka Wilson Andersen Dorgu - 2 FTs, 0.2M ITB

                    Do you see any moves worth doing here? I am thinking about saving FT.

                    Open Controls
                  12. how now brown cow
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Is Enzo a bit pointless now?

                    Open Controls
                    1. The 12th Man
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Nah,
                      Im keeping until 28 then moving to Dango to fund Rice > Wirtz.

                      Open Controls
                    2. suddenorgan
                      • 15 Years
                      just now

                      easy keep

                      Open Controls

