Newcastle v Brentford team news: Bruno starts, Collins a sub again

Newcastle United v Brentford rounds off the day’s Premier League football.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Bruno Guimaraes is back from injury tonight to make his first Newcastle appearance in over two weeks.

He’s one of five changes from the Magpies’ midweek defeat to Manchester City.

Nick Pope is back to replace Aaron Ramsdale between the posts, while it’s all change in attack as Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Yoane Wissa come in.

Wissa is facing his former employers for the first time since his move to Tyneside last summer.

Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Dan Burn drop to the bench, while Anthony Gordon misses out through injury.

Despite his excellent midweek goal, Anthony Elanga has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Brentford’s one change is enforced as Kevin Schade is suspended.

Keane Lewis-Potter comes into the side.

The lack of other alterations means that Nathan Collins has to stay on the bench. His Gameweek 24 benching was influenced by a knock in training but after Sepp van den Berg and Kristoffer Ajer helped the Bees to a clean sheet at Aston Villa, those two retain their places at centre-half.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes.

Subs: Ramsdale, Osula, Elanga, Woltemade, Burn, A. Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Henry, Henderson, Yanelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Nelson, Yarmoliuk, Collins, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: