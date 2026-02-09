FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 26?

9 February 2026 8 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ statistics from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL new signings: Is Taty or Pablo the best West Ham forward pick?

Gameweek 25 went really well for these predictions. The top two names, Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), both netted on Saturday afternoon, joined by Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) and Erling Haaland‘s (£14.9m) 11-point haul.

The latter entered with one goal in seven, but assisted Manchester City’s equaliser before scoring from the penalty spot.

Another spectacular Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) free-kick put Liverpool ahead. He appeared on both tables, like Rogers, though received a late red card. The Hungarian is therefore missing Gameweek 26.

As for Crysencio Summerville (£5.6m), he is still ‘due’ an assist – and instead scored for the fourth match in a row.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone else on 500% EO for Arsenal defence this GW? Lol.

    Open Controls
  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is it worth transferring out Verbruggen for Martinez with the double and blank weeks coming up? Is it better to save the transfer? My team -
    Verbruggen (Dubs)
    Gabriel Timber Chalobah (Nunez Mukiele)
    Enzo BrunoF Rice Rogers Anderson
    Haaland J. Pedro (Bowen)
    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  3. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which Liverpool player to have between Wirtz and Ekitike?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ekitike

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What's the non Liverpool alternative in each position?

      Wirtz + non Liverpool FWD vs non Liverpool MID + Ekitike

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ekitike.

      Loads more options in midfield

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    I have to sell one of these players otherwise I burn a transfer. Who would you sell?

    The starting 11 all have a juicy fixture this week and I'm having to bench Tiago.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel - Timber - Tarko - Munoz -
    Bruno - Rice - Rogers - Enzo - KDH
    Haaland - Thiago

    Dubravka - Thiago - Kroupi Jr - Mukiele

    £1.3m ITB.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.