Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 26?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ statistics from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Gameweek 25 went really well for these predictions. The top two names, Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), both netted on Saturday afternoon, joined by Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) and Erling Haaland‘s (£14.9m) 11-point haul.

The latter entered with one goal in seven, but assisted Manchester City’s equaliser before scoring from the penalty spot.

Another spectacular Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) free-kick put Liverpool ahead. He appeared on both tables, like Rogers, though received a late red card. The Hungarian is therefore missing Gameweek 26.

As for Crysencio Summerville (£5.6m), he is still ‘due’ an assist – and instead scored for the fourth match in a row.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.