FPL notes: How many matches Szoboszlai will miss + Haaland haul

9 February 2026 33 comments
avfc82 avfc82
In an extraordinary encounter at Anfield, Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal back to six points, with Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) heavily involved.

Here are our Scout Notes from Merseyside.

SZOBOSZLAI BAN: HOW MANY MATCHES WILL HE MISS?

Szoboszlai is out of Gameweek 26.

The Hungarian, who is owned by 6.3% of Fantasy managers, will miss Liverpool’s trip to Sunderland, having been sent off in Sunday’s defeat to Man City.

It was a roller coaster afternoon for Szoboszlai, who, in addition to his late red card, played at right-back, scored a wonderful free-kick and banked defensive contribution (DefCon)/bonus points.

The denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO) only carries a one-match ban, at least, so Szoboszlai will be back for Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 27.

LIVERPOOL’S RIGHT-BACK PROBLEM

With Szoboszlai banned, Arne Slot faces a selection headache at right-back in Gameweek 26.

Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) and Conor Bradley (£4.9m) have already been ruled out of the trip to Sunderland, while Joe Gomez (£4.9m) remains a doubt.

“Jeremie [Frimpong] for sure not. We knew this when he got injured, that it was a few weeks. To be honest, I don’t expect Joe [Gomez] to be back as well, but you never know. But then he is back after being out for three weeks, would you play him then? You say no, but you don’t have to make the decision – I have to make the decision. Let’s see what decision we make. We have other players that can play that position as well. Dom [Szoboszlai] – again – played a very good game in that position but unfortunately he is unavailable for Wednesday.” – Arne Slot

Curtis Jones (£5.4m) has previously filled in that position before, with Wataru Endo (£4.9m) and youngster Calvin Ramsey (£3.8m) other potential options if Gomez does indeed miss out.

HAALAND HAUL

After sitting out the midweek win over Newcastle United, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) returned to Pep Guardiola’s starting XI at Anfield.

And just when it looked like an attacking return would elude him, the Norwegian burst into life with a late haul.

Flanked by Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) and Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) in Guardiola’s fluid 4-3-3 setup, Haaland provided a headed assist for the impressive Bernardo Silva (£6.2m), before tucking away a penalty in injury time.

“At the end we were guided by our incredible player, one of the best ever to play or train – our captain Bernardo. We follow him, I follow him too. He puts the team in front of himself. He does things through his own example. Everybody follows him, me the first. He scored the first one from the Erling assist, and made the assist for Matheus for the penalty.” – Pep Guardiola

Matheus Nunes (£5.4m) was bundled over in the box to win that penalty, claiming his sixth assist of the season, the joint-most of any FPL defender.

Above: Defenders sorted by assists (A) in 2025/26

Elsewhere, Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) lined up in central midfield, with Tijjani Reijnders (£5.1m), Phil Foden (£8.3m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) all named among the substitutes.

As for Liverpool, after a disjointed first-half display, they upped the tempo after the break and immediately improved.

Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) missed a sitter, heading wide after a lovely cross by Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), who notably produced a match-high five goal attempts, while Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) denied Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) with a superb late save.

But having fallen to defeat, Liverpool are now four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea, so they have a lot of work to do to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Their next match is a tricky one, too, as they travel to Sunderland, who are unbeaten at home in 2025/26.

KHUSANOV LATEST/DIAS RETURNS

Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) took a blow to the head at Anfield on Sunday, and in a concussion substitution, was taken off just after the hour mark.

An early doubt for Gameweek 26, the centre-half was replaced by Ruben Dias (£5.5m), who returned to the City squad in midweek as an unused sub.

The return of the Portuguese should provide an immediate boost: City kept four clean sheets in the five league matches prior to his injury.

City now host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, before another home match against Salford City in the FA Cup fourth round.

33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Saliba or Timber?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Timber

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Isn’t saliba more nailed?

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Slightly more.

    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Timber

    3. Diles Mavis
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Both with Gab.

  2. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    How many matches will Sels miss?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      “He is still a bit sore. We are waiting over the next 48 hours, obviously pre-game, to get some more advice on it. We will take an opinion over the next couple of days before we know more about the length of it. We have got a chance of it, so we will see how it settles.” – Sean Dyche on Matz Sels’ injury

  3. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Kelleher
    Timber - Chalobah - Gabriel (TC)
    Wirtz - Bruno F - Enzo - Rice (VC) - Mbuemo
    Haaland - J.Pedro
    ______________________________
    Dubravka: Kroupi Jr: Senesi: Mukiele

    1FT, 0.4 ITB

    A) Chalobah > Munoz for exact funds
    B) Roll

    Cheers gents!

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yeah A

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        What am I missing about chalobah?

        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nothing too much I don’t think, he’s just not keeping cleanie’s and I’m just collecting 2-4 points off him weekly now

          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            True im not sure the next two fixtures are the ones to sell for tho

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Cheers guys! Kinda hesitant to lose the beloved Chalobah but his goal threat has kinda dried up and has just turned into a DEFCON player really, hardly any cleanie’s. Good upside with Munoz next two.

    4. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      B. Munoz will blank in 31.

  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel - Timber - Maguire
    Palmer - Fernandes - Mbeumo - Enzo
    Haaland - Ekitike - João Pedro

    Start either:

    1) Maguire or Hill
    2) Ekitike or Rayan

    Thinking Maguire & Rayan atm.

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Agreed

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      You can't bench Ekitike.

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        No?

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Think you'll regret it.

      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hes very benchable

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          At £8.9m?

          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            7 mins ago

            Is price a factor?

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Anyone with double and not triple digits for minutes per xGI non penalty in the last 6 should not be on your bench.

          2. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            That just suggests you play or sell. He trolled me the many weeks I had him then hauled when I sold.

    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maguire and Ekitike

  5. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts please?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Rice, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

    2 FT. £3.1m.

    A. Thiago to João Pedro, roll other FT
    B. Mbeumo to Palmer, roll other FT
    C. Wilson to Enzo, roll other FT
    D. Raya to Petrovic, Guiu to Gyokeres
    E. Roll

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      E if not c

  6. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start bowen or garner for coming week?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      The one who doesn't play CDM.

  7. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would you change formation and use 2 FTs to swap Rice out for Gyokeres?

    So Rice + Mane > Gyokeres + KDH.

    Eventually Gyok can become Ekiteke or Thiago.

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Stick to what you have

