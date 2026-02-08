Scout Notes

FPL notes: van Hecke injury, Sarr threat + how did Strand Larsen do?

8 February 2026 127 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) netted the only goal as Crystal Palace secured a 1-0 win over rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Amex Stadium.

STRAND LARSEN DEBUT

After his £48m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) made his debut for Palace on Sunday.

As the focal point in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation, the Norwegian did pretty well.

He produced three shots, all taken inside the box, and was only denied a debut goal by Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m), who saved his sweeping late effort from Daniel Munoz‘s (£5.8m) cutback.

“I had cramps all over for that last finish! It was unlucky – a good save by the goalie. I think you see today that I already got a few chances, and the last one almost went in. The style of play here suits me. It is intense, high pressure, winning the ball high up the pitch. We had a few chances today, and the more we train together, the more we play together, they will know my qualities and my strengths. I felt like I had a good game today but there is a lot of improvement as well, but a really good start to my journey here. I got fed a lot today and I will be in the future, so I’m looking forward to it.” – Jorgen Strand Larsen

“He will get better and better. I told him after the game in three or four weeks, he will know where to pass it. He’s not used to the way we are playing. His effort and presence. He defended the set plays well. He was a constant threat and that’s very positive.” – Oliver Glasner on Jorgen Strand Larsen

With Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) out of Gameweek 26, as he waits to find out if he needs knee surgery or can muddle through until the end of the season, Strand Larsen looks poised to start again against Burnley.

SARR AGAIN

But it was another debutant, Evann Guessand (£6.2m), who directly helped unlock the Brighton defence.

Shortly after coming on, the Ivory Coast international picked out Sarr, who lifted the ball over Verbruggen with Palace’s first shot on target.

It’s now back-to-back goals for Sarr, who, having blazed an earlier chance wide, now ranks seventh among all midfielders for expected goals (xG), despite having only made 15 appearances.

Above: Midfielders sorted by expected goals (xG) in 2025/26

Palace face three of the current bottom five at Selhurst Park over the next five Gameweeks, but will likely blank in Gameweek 31, which you can read more about here.

THE PALACE OF OLD?

“I think we defended very well. This was always our foundation, I mentioned it so often.” – Oliver Glasner

Palace looked back to their physical, defensive best at the Amex, as they restricted Brighton to just seven shots and 0.74 xG.

Fabian Hurzeler changed formation and threw on the likes of Yankuba Minteh (£5.7m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) in an attempt to equalise, but apart from Charalampos Kostoulas’ (£4.8m) second-half effort, there was very little else.

Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m) excelled in the back three and banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points, with Palace’s other centre-half, Chris Richards (£4.6m), falling just one short.

Munoz also finished on nine DefCons and created that late opportunity for Strand Larsen, so he wasn’t too far away from a haul, even if he was a bit fortunate to avoid a second booking.

Notably, the Colombian wing-back racked up 28 points against his next two opponents (Burnley and Wolves) earlier in the campaign.

VAN HECKE INJURY LATEST

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) missed out for Brighton on Sunday with a “small” hamstring issue.

Hurzeler consequently hopes to have the Dutch centre-half back in Gameweek 26.

When asked about the likelihood of him playing against Aston Villa on Wednesday, the German responded, “I hope so, yes.”

In other news, Harry Howell (£4.5m) made his full Premier League debut, playing on the right of the Brighton front three, while Kostoulas was preferred to Welbeck up top.

BRIGHTON’S POOR FORM

But given Brighton’s lack of form, this was a performance unsurprisingly devoid of quality and creativity.

The Seagulls have now won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches, with Hurzeler experiencing mounting pressure.

“We had wrong decisions when we conceded and then afterwards, we looked quite fragile. We didn’t show the right reactions, which was disappointing. It was not good enough today. We are all disappointed. The loss of energy, the loss of intensity, I was not happy because it just was not good enough.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton have some tricky fixtures coming up, too, with encounters against Aston Villa (a), Brentford (a), Nottingham Forest (h), Arsenal (h), Sunderland (a) and Liverpool (h) before the end of March.

price change predictions
127 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which is the best ?
    A- Timber & J.Pedro
    B- Saliba & Rogers
    C- Munoz & Gyökeres

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      A probably, JP seems to play better (at least FPL wise) with Palmer back

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. HD7
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Strand Larsen a good punt for next games?

    How was his debut ?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      A bit tempted to get him for Thiago/DCL - looked sharp and will get plenty of service unlike at Wolves

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Royal how are u dude, can u help me about that ?

        Which is the best
        A- Timber & J.Pedro
        B- Saliba & Rogers
        C- Munoz & Gyökeres

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          just now

          All decent option, think I would lean towards C, both great differentials

          Open Controls
  3. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Capt gyok or rice and why?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Rice nailed & starts, more ways to points, corners, fk, DC

      Open Controls
  4. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bottomed

    1ft 1.7 itb

    Verbruggen
    Chalobah Gabriel Van Hecke
    Rice Enzo Szobo Bruno Mbeumo
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dub Rodon Gudmunsson Guiu

    A Szobo to Madueke/Trossard
    B Szobo Verbruggen to Raya Sarr -4
    C Szobo Van Hecke to Timber Sarr -4
    D Szobo Ekitike to Sarr/Rogers Gyokeres -4
    E something else

    Open Controls
  5. Tross007
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dorgu > Saliba
    Wilson > KDH
    Calvert Lewin > Pedro

    4pt hit, y or n?

    Open Controls
  6. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rice or Gabriel (C)?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rice if you want a super(imo) differential C, Gabriel is also a differential but probably more Cd than Rice, some might even TC him.

      Open Controls
  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Surprised at the time highest for big chances (29), big chances created (27) and non-penalty xG (15.18) over the last 8 GWs
    Brentford

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      *the team

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    I'm snookered. I have to sell one of these players otherwise I burn a transfer. Who would you sell?

    Sanchez - Dubravka
    Gabriel - Timber - Tarko - Munoz - Mukiele
    Bruno - Rice - Rogers - Enzo - KDH
    Haaland - Thiago - Kroupi Jr

    £1.3m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll For sure

      Open Controls
    2. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd probably look to upgrade a few players and get that BB played

      Open Controls
  9. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Would you just get Pedro? Even with the fixtures after gw28? Leeds and Burnley look too good to ignore and he should start given early subs recently

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.