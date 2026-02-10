Are there ANY Wolves players worth buying for Double Gameweek 26?

As you’ll know all too well now, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers ‘double’ in Gameweek 26.

We’ve devoted plenty of coverage to the Gunners, from an initial look at their best options to whether managers should Triple Captain Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m).

Now, the lingering question: are Wolves players worth any Fantasy attention whatsoever?

WOLVES’ GAMEWEEK 26 FIXTURES

There is no doubt that Nottingham Forest is the fixture from which Wolves are most likely to find joy in Double Gameweek 26.

xG in home games in 2025/26 (rank v other clubs) xGC in home games in 2025/26 (rank v other clubs) Nottm Forest 17.21 (12th) 18.09 (17th)

Even in Forest’s last six home matches, they rank in the bottom six for both expected goals (xG) and, surprisingly for a Dyche-led side, expected goals conceded (xGC).

Across the season, the Tricky Trees are also bottom-six material for goals scored (13) and goals conceded (18) in home matches.

They did recently shut Arsenal out at the City Ground, however.

xG in away games in 2025/26 (rank v other clubs) xGC in away games in 2025/26 (rank v other clubs) Arsenal 20.65 (2nd) 9.04 (1st)

Speaking of the Gunners, a look at the above numbers shows the task in hand when Arsenal visit Molineux.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in half of their 12 away games this season, shipping fewer goals (nine) than anyone else.

WOLVES’ OWN UNDERLYING NUMBERS

Although Wolves have lost their last three matches, the 2026 results and performances have been slightly better under Edwards. They have won two and drawn three of their last eight matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Saturday’s formation change was a misstep but the underlying numbers (see the rolling six-match graphic below) are moving in the right direction:

They can also draw some comfort from the fact that they pushed Arsenal all the way in the reverse fixture, when they thought they had snatched a 1-1 draw in the 90th minute, only for Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) to put through his own net four minutes later.

Still, it’s all relative: 16 goals scored is by far the lowest total in the division. No side has recorded fewer clean sheets (two), either.

ANY ROTATION RISK?

The issue with this Double Gameweek is that each match bookends an FA Cup fourth round tie against Grimsby.

Saturday 7 February (15:00 GMT): Gameweek 25 – Chelsea (h)

(15:00 GMT): Gameweek 25 – Chelsea (h) Wednesday 11 February (19:30 GMT): *Double Gameweek 26* – Nottingham Forest (a)

(19:30 GMT): *Double Gameweek 26* – Nottingham Forest (a) Sunday 15 February (13:30 GMT): FA Cup fourth round – Grimsby (a)

(13:30 GMT): FA Cup fourth round – Grimsby (a) Wednesday 18 February (20:00 GMT): *Double Gameweek 26* – Arsenal (h)

(20:00 GMT): *Double Gameweek 26* – Arsenal (h) Sunday 22 February (14:00 GMT): Gameweek 27 – Crystal Palace (a)

Ordinarily it would be fair to assume that Edwards would rest his players for the trip to FA Cup trip to Grimsby, but with relegation a virtual certainty, could he even decide to prioritise the cup? An exciting FA Cup run is a pleasant distraction from the misery of the league and reaching the fifth round sure to go down well with supporters, who won’t be expecting anything from the Arsenal match anyway.

WHO ARE THE BEST WOLVES PLAYERS TO BUY FOR GAMEWEEK 26 – IF ANY?

MATHEUS MANE (£4.6m)

Mane is one of the rare shards of light in what has been a gloomy season for Wolves.

The 18-year-old scored fantastic back-to-back goals against West Ham and Everton in Gameweeks 20 and 21 and is the one player Wolves have who can produce something out of nothing.

He has started each of the last eight matches and, lest we forget, it was he who produced an assist against Arsenal in the reverse fixture in Gameweek 16.

As a glorified central midfielder and not a striker, close-range shots aren’t really his thing: 18 of his 23 efforts in the last eight Gameweeks have come from outside the box. Then again, so did both of his goals – so he’s got a decent eye from distance. He also hit the post from range in Gameweek 25.

Above: Forwards sorted by shots taken since Mane’s run in the starting XI started in Gameweek 18

He’s also taken corners in the last three Gameweeks.

Really, though, it’s his price. For managers who favour a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 set-up, he’s an ideal third forward who can be played this week and benched for the rest of the season (or however long you own him).

THE REST

As a bona fide striker, Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) gets the better chances – as the comparison with Mane over the last eight Gameweeks below shows:

He has one of the worst shot-to-goal rates (6.7%) of any forward this season, though, and the extra £0.8m isn’t buying you a clinical hitman.

In midfield, Joao Gomes (£5.3m) is among the top five midfielders for DefCon (DC, below) points this season. He could easily return 6-8 points this Gameweek, even without troubling the opposition box.

And at the rear, Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) has delivered DefCon points in five of his last nine outings. He was close on a further three occasions.

He’s also FPL’s leading defender for shots over the last six Gameweeks (below)!

FINAL THOUGHTS

Nothing says Double Gameweek fever like considering players from the 20th-placed club.

In Mane, there is just about reason for selecting him – especially if you’re an Igor Thiago (£7.0m) owner and don’t fancy the Brentford striker against Arsenal. Thiago could be benched for Mane for this week only, returning to your XI for the Bees’ favourable swing in Gameweek 27.

As for anyone else, is there anyone really worth ripping your team up for, especially considering that they’re probably going to require a transfer out after the Double Gameweek? Not really.

If you’re on a Free Hit, or have the luxury of lots of free transfers, then Joao Gomes or Mosquera are possible considerations. Gomes has delivered a minimum of five points across two successive starts going all the way back to Gameweek 11. Mosquera has threatened DefCon points and goals lately, too.

Even then, you’ve got the likes of Crystal Palace at home to Burnley this week – and you’d fancy a lot of the Eagles’ players to outscore Wolves assets even in Gameweek 26, let alone the matches that follow.