FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 26

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, even after the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Whilst Chelsea and Leeds assets earn double points this week, we also have to remember that Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers both play twice, which also makes their assets appealing.

With our focus primarily on those four sides, the best of the bunch is Arsenal’s David Raya. Two away matches against Wolves and Brentford could help the Gunners add to their league-leading clean sheet tally this week.

Alternatively, Chelsea host Leeds United, which could give their defence the platform to keep a shutout. The Blues have been extremely ropey from a defensive perspective recently, but you can’t rule out Robert Sanchez picking up a decent return in Gameweek 26.

Challengers who aren’t keen on using one of their three Arsenal and Chelsea slots on a goalkeeper, could turn to either Leeds United’s Karl Darlow or Wolves’ Jose Sa, who should both match or edge most goalkeepers playing just one match, even without a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal’s dominance in terms of defensive data means they are the standout backline for Challengers this week. Arguably their best option is centre-back Gabriel, who has scored the joint-most goals in his position this campaign.

Staying with Arsenal, Jurrien Timber is another excellent option. The Dutchman is less convincing than his teammate in terms of gametime, but just as dangerous. Among all defenders Timber has produced the most NPxGI (non-penalty expected goal involvement) this season, so it could be a matter of time before he gifts owners with an attacking return.

Challengers will of course want to consider Chelsea defenders too. The Blues have been inconsistent at the back, but a home match could see them keep a shutout. If they do then you’ll likely see Marc Cucurella among the points. The Spaniard also sits among the top four defenders for NPxGI – showing attacking threat heading into the round.

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, Leeds centre-back Joe Rodon, and Wolves centre-back Yerson Mosquera should also be considerations.

MIDFIELDERS

Whilst Arsenal have the most convincing defensive options, it’s Chelsea attackers who stand out for the round ahead. Of them Cole Palmer is the obvious choice, off the back of scoring a hattrick last time out. He also takes penalties for his side, which adds appeal.

In terms of underlying data though, Enzo Fernandez is rather convincing. The Argentine has been playing in a number 10 role under the new manager, pushing him further up the pitch than his former deeper role. He has produced four goals and two assists in his previous 10 matches, which proves his solid attacking output.

Outside of Chelsea options Declan Rice stands out. As well as good gametime and expected minutes, which is valuable when choosing an Arsenal attacker due to rotation, Rice offers multiple routes to points. Defensive contributions and threat from open play, along with his set-play potential makes the central midfielder the best of the bunch.

The Chelsea line-up could offer up several punts, including Pedro Neto and Estevao, if they play. Challengers could also take a chance on Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi or Noni Madueke.

FORWARDS

Leeds have conceded an average of two goals per match away from home this season, so Chelsea attackers continue to shine. Their most convincing forward is Joao Pedro who has found form once more – bagging five goals and one assist in his previous eight matches.

Outside of the Brazilian options are slim. Challengers could opt for whoever starts between Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and Victor Gyokeres, and hope they feature in the second match. Or, taking a punt on Leeds’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is already in double digits for goals this season could be an alternative option. Some could even find Wolves striker Mateus Mane appealing for his double.

TEAM REVEAL

I found picking a team extremely straight forward this week. The Arsenal double is probably the reason for this.

The Challenge is still a very relevant one though. Arsenal’s lack of attacking options makes the triple up on the Chelsea attack a good move.

I mean, picking some Chelsea defensive coverage might work out, Cucurella if anyone. But, I’m largely happy with this draft.

The one big factor that could change this team is the Chelsea line-up. If we see the likes of Estevao start I may switch Enzo to him.

Captaincy is on Gabriel. Two games means he has two opportunities to return, rather than Chelsea assets and their one.

