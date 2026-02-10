Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 26? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

Over a third of the players featured in the graphic represent Arsenal, who head into Double Gameweek 26 with two fixtures. The Gunners face Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, both of which offer strong upside for their attacking assets.

Leading the Arsenal contingent is Viktor Gyökeres (£8.8m), who tops the projections with a score of 0.80. The Swedish international arrives in good form after scoring three goals across his last two matches. Declan Rice (£7.5m) follows closely behind, although the midfielder has gone five games without an attacking return.

However, the standout option for Gameweek 26 sits outside of Arsenal. Erling Haaland (£14.9m) ranks top overall, outperforming all seven Arsenal assets. The Norwegian delivered a goal and an assist last time out, recording his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 17.

Two other heavy-hitters also project well this week. Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) travels to face a vulnerable West Ham United defence, while Cole Palmer (£10.5m) plays at home against Leeds United, one of the league’s weakest away sides.

Several popular mid-priced options also feature prominently. Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) benefits from a home fixture as Aston Villa host Brighton & Hove Albion. He joins Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) of Manchester United and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m), whose Crystal Palace side take on Burnley.