Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 26

10 February 2026 159 comments
rainy rainy
All those transfers down the drain. Doubles fever strikes again.

Is there anything in FPL that whets our appetite for a transfer more than a double? Any double, even one in which only two teams play twice and many, if not most of us, will already have three from one?

History, that thoroughly unreliable predictor of Double Gameweek joy, rarely feels a valid reason for restraint when that first whiff of extra games wafts past. A hit for a sideways transfer from one doubler to another? Don’t mind if I do, and let’s have that striker I’ve never heard of with two impossible fixtures for starters. Only the most ascetic of the dullards amongst us will likely remain content with the sensible choices from the fixtures menu, while the rest dabble in the gourmanderie of the occasion. For some, indeed, it’s ‘bring me the lot, and don’t skimp on the punts’.

My own recent initiation to the ways of the dullard has been less Neil Warnock than I care to admit, and the joy of discipline was supervened this week by a bit of short-term points-chasing. What’s life without the occasional indulgence, though a hit this week would surely be one after-dinner mint too many.

Whatever your transfers this week, I hope they help win you a green arrow come Wednesday. Meanwhile, in case you missed Neale’s required reading on the tragicomic nature of a Fantasy double, it’s sure to calm any nerves until then. And until then, good luck.

  1. fantasist
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hopefully Keane doesn't come off the bench, don't want that 1 pointer

    1. ITS AMAD WORLD
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Imagine if Moyes puts him on to defend a 1-0 lead

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        He is abit foul prone

      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Might put him on to attack a one goal deficit. Probably do a better job at CF than Beto would

  2. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    It only took 25 GWs before the people who said "dont buy Keane, he will lose his place to Brainthwaite soon" were correct. You were warned, Keane owners..

    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      If you can bury him for a bit Branthwaite hasn't been healthy for long for a few years. Wouldnt be a big shock to seem him pull up again soon

  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    sold him last gw but i think ndiaye looks a better fpl prospect playing from the right, will see if george enables that and is good enough to stay in the team

    1. ITS AMAD WORLD
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      KDH is probably the value mid pick now that he's back

      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Fixtures not the best though

      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        true, ndiaye has pens and higher defcon chances than kdh when kdh plays 10 (i think), but kdh still some set-pieces. tough to justify the extra if you did want an everton mid i guess

    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Everton's main problem is Gana. Unbalances the midfield. KDH is much better as an 8 than he is a 10. Gana doesn't fit next to Garner and Garner is twice the player Gana is right now, he is the future of the club. Rohl/Armstrong/Tim, there are options for the third spot.

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    Early bus team, bench order correct?

    Guehi (NEW) DCL (avl) Andersen (sun)

    Start one of these 3 over Anderson (LIV)?

    1. ITS AMAD WORLD
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Start Guehi. Newcastle could be toothless.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  5. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    55 mins ago

    Hmm. Rival has gone TC Gab, I didn't. Makes it a strange GW already.

    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm the only one in the top 6 of my mini league that didnt captain him.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I capped Haaland in the end 😮

  6. JBG
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    MU unchanged

    1. Hooky
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Is that a sequel to Django?

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yup, Joel Glazer is the villain and Woodward is his house servant

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        He starts for Brentford

  7. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Bottled the Gykores captain, went Gab TC....

    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gonna be fun when Arsenal concede

  8. kempc23
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anyone else play Krappi Jr over Thiago?

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes!

  9. I have no Wirtz
      44 mins ago

      Gabriel EO in my ML is 142%. What about you guys?

    • jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      201% ownership in top 10k for Gabriel

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Brutal, time for differential

      2. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        So if you captained Gabriel, you gain nothing. Lol

        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thats assuming I'm top 10k and not two extra zeros

    • fantasist
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Man Utd: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha

      West Ham: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Potts, Summerville, Bowen, Taty

    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Haaland a spy yet again haha.. wtf are people on? You can have Gyokeres, Timber, Gabriel, Rice, Bruno or even Semenyo C. But nope Haaland still. What an unbearable asset he is this season.

    • Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Mbeumo vs Mane to decide my ML

      1. Moon Dog
          37 mins ago

          I hope you have Mbeumo

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            36 mins ago

            Of course.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        36 mins ago

        This week my transfers look pretty clean.

        Rice + Mane > Thiago + KDH

        Is this worth a BB?
        Darlow (avl), Nunes (NEW), KdH (MUN), Reinildo (FUL)

        1. Moon Dog
            34 mins ago

            I'd just wait for a double Camzy. The floor is much higher.

            As good as those fixtures are, they're all capable of blanking.

          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            Not quite

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              18 mins ago

              I kind of wish I had gone this week now tbh. I had Darlow (che), Reinildo (LIV), Chalobah (LEE), Enzo (LEE). But we'll see maybe GW29 would be better.

          • Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            32 mins ago

            yes for me, as you dont have WC

        2. FDMS All Starz
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Is Kroupi done as an option now?

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            36 mins ago

            Yep, he will never play a game again this season

            1. MarcusAurelius
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I’m hope that includes tonight’s game! I played him over Thiago 🙁

        3. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/10/tues-team-news-keane-kroupi-hall-benched-no-calvert-lewin

