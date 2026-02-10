The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 26

All those transfers down the drain. Doubles fever strikes again.

Is there anything in FPL that whets our appetite for a transfer more than a double? Any double, even one in which only two teams play twice and many, if not most of us, will already have three from one?

History, that thoroughly unreliable predictor of Double Gameweek joy, rarely feels a valid reason for restraint when that first whiff of extra games wafts past. A hit for a sideways transfer from one doubler to another? Don’t mind if I do, and let’s have that striker I’ve never heard of with two impossible fixtures for starters. Only the most ascetic of the dullards amongst us will likely remain content with the sensible choices from the fixtures menu, while the rest dabble in the gourmanderie of the occasion. For some, indeed, it’s ‘bring me the lot, and don’t skimp on the punts’.

My own recent initiation to the ways of the dullard has been less Neil Warnock than I care to admit, and the joy of discipline was supervened this week by a bit of short-term points-chasing. What’s life without the occasional indulgence, though a hit this week would surely be one after-dinner mint too many.

Whatever your transfers this week, I hope they help win you a green arrow come Wednesday. Meanwhile, in case you missed Neale’s required reading on the tragicomic nature of a Fantasy double, it’s sure to calm any nerves until then. And until then, good luck.