UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: Best captains

The knockout stage continues with the play-off ties, and Matchday 9 brings fresh captaincy decisions for UCL Fantasy managers.

With the two-legged format in play, strategy becomes crucial. Managers can select a captain on Tuesday and, if needed, switch to a different option on Wednesday – effectively giving two shots at a big haul. That flexibility can define rank swings at this stage of the competition.

Here are the best captaincy options for Matchday 9.

TUESDAY’S STANDOUT

There is one obvious captaincy pick for Tuesday, and it is difficult to look beyond him.

Real Madrid narrowly missed out on a top-eight finish in the League Phase. Their Matchday 8 defeat to Benfica ultimately proved decisive. Now they have an immediate opportunity to respond, as they meet the Portuguese side again in the play-offs.

Benfica flattered to deceive during the League Phase. They finished on nine points and still progressed, a tally that underlines their inconsistency across the campaign.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have found greater stability under their new manager and look sharper in recent weeks. Against that backdrop, Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m) stands out as the clear captaincy favourite.

The French forward has delivered 13 goals in just seven Champions League appearances this season. His 77 UCL Fantasy points rank higher than any other player involved in the play-offs. For managers seeking a strong start to Matchday 9, Mbappé offers both form and pedigree.

TUESDAY DIFFERENTIALS

There are strong alternatives for managers who prefer to move away from Mbappé.

One option is Nuno Mendes (€6.3m). When assessing PSG’s attacking full-backs, Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) often draws attention, but recent form could give Mendes the edge. He’s delivered three goals and two assists in Ligue 1, along with two goals and two assists during the League Phase. Against Monaco, he offers both clean sheet potential and attacking upside.

Monaco conceded just under two goals per game across their first eight League Phase matches, which also keeps PSG’s forwards firmly in play. It is not easy to separate them, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) has been one of the most influential figures in their attack this season.

For those seeking a more aggressive differential, Vinícius Júnior (€9.5m) deserves consideration. He may not match Mbappé’s consistency, but his recent 20-point haul – powered by a hat-trick and Player of the Match award – underlines the explosive potential he brings..

WEDNESDAY’S STANDOUT

The limited number of reliable premium options and the inconsistency across many assets increases the value of players who offer multiple routes to points.

That brings Inter firmly into focus. The Italian side have kept six clean sheets in their last 10 matches and currently rank among Europe’s strongest defences. They now face Bodø/Glimt, who managed just two wins from eight League Phase fixtures.

The clean sheet potential is clear, but Inter’s back-three system adds further appeal. The wing-backs play high and wide, which strengthens their attacking output. Federico Dimarco (€5.5m) benefits most from that structure and stands out as one of the leading options in his position.

His performances dipped last season under Simone Inzaghi, but he has rediscovered his best form under Cristian Chivu. Dimarco heads into Matchday 9 having delivered eight attacking returns across his last five matches.

With strong clean sheet prospects and elite attacking form, Dimarco shapes up as the standout captaincy option for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY DIFFERENTIALS

For managers reluctant to captain a defender, several attacking alternatives stand out.

Newcastle have lacked consistency in recent weeks, but they still secured four wins during the League Phase – a stronger record than many other play-off qualifiers. They now face Qarabag, who conceded an average of 2.6 goals per match across Matchdays 1 to 8.

That fixture brings Anthony Gordon (€7.1m) into consideration. The penalty-taking midfielder has not been at his most convincing domestically but, in Europe, he has delivered six goals and two assists in eight appearances – effectively averaging a return per game.

Another penalty taker worth attention is Julián Álvarez (€9.1m). Atlético Madrid meet Club Brugge, who also conceded close to two goals per match in the League Phase. Álvarez arrives in strong form, with four goals and two assists across his last seven outings, and has the platform to capitalise on defensive vulnerabilities.

For those who like the upside of a defender but prefer to look beyond Federico Dimarco, Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.2m) offers an alternative. Bayer Leverkusen travel to Greece to face Olympiakos, and Grimaldo – who also shares penalty duties – has produced 15 attacking returns across the Bundesliga and Champions League this season.