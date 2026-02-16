UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: Best clean sheet odds

Matchday 9 arrives with huge swings on the line, and clean sheets could decide the week. In this guide, we break down the best clean sheet odds, highlight the defences you can trust, and show where the hidden edges sit.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds provide the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

TOP 20 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Newcastle United are the standout team this week. They’re the only side with more than a 40% chance of shutting out their opponent, which puts them comfortably at the top of the projections.

Eddie Howe’s team travels to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag, and defensively they’ve been solid for a large part of the season. In fact, they rank among the Premier League’s top three for expected goals conceded (xGC), so the numbers back up the optimism.

Just behind them sit two Italian giants, both around the 31% mark. Juventus have been particularly reliable in Europe, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three Champions League matches. Another shutout against Galatasaray would not be surprising.

Inter are level with them and, despite playing away, visiting Bodo/Glimt looks favourable. The Serie A leaders have the defensive structure to come through that one unscathed.

Rounding off the Matchday 9 top four is PSG. Their clean sheets haven’t exactly flowed in this competition – just two in eight matches – but a meeting with Monaco offers a good chance to steady things at the back.

Just outside of this leading group are Dortmund and Atlético Madrid. The Germans have struggled defensively of late, conceding at least twice in each of their last three Champions League games, so there’s a question mark. As for Atlético, they head to Belgium to face Club Brugge, which on paper looks like a decent opportunity, if they can stay disciplined.

Real Madrid aren’t far behind either, hovering around the 28% mark. They’ve managed only two clean sheets in eight European outings, so there’s clear room to tighten up. Still, with Benfica next on the schedule, a third shutout of the campaign is well within reach.