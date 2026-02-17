Women’s Champions League Fantasy (WUCL) Matchday 8 team reveal

The Matchday 8 deadline for UEFA Women’s Champions League Fantasy season is almost here.

In this article, our expert @Schurrle_FWSL reveals his team selection.

The first legs of the play-offs brought in 75 points for my side, pushing me up to 20th overall. With a quick turnaround before the second legs and just two transfers available to manage suspensions, injuries and potential rotation, here’s how I’m setting up for the week ahead:

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

A late reshuffle following Arsenal’s line-up last Wednesday meant my goalkeeper pairing changed completely between the team reveal and the deadline. For Wednesday, I’ve brought in Lowiese Seynhaeve of OH Leuven. She made 11 or more saves in half of her league phase matches and, despite returning just one point in the first leg, I’m hoping she can build a solid score through save points this time around.

I moved away from Phallon Tullis-Joyce and opted for Stina Johannes to spread my defensive coverage among the favourites, and so far that decision hasn’t paid off. Wolfsburg failed to keep a clean sheet for the sixth consecutive Champions League match and looked far from convincing at home to Juventus, needing a stoppage-time equaliser after going two down. The two-time Champions League winners will try to carry that momentum into the second leg, but I’m not overly confident about a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

Leah Williamson was slightly fortunate to secure her clean sheet last week, with her substitution coming just after the 60-minute mark. Still, that – combined with six ball recoveries – helped her to a solid eight-point return. With Arsenal already four goals ahead and their WSL fixture postponed at the weekend, predicting their line-up is tricky. I’ll likely stick with Williamson rather than gamble on guessing the rest of the back line.

Despite conceding twice, María Méndez justified her inclusion by picking up four points thanks to nine ball recoveries. She averaged eight points across her three home matches in the league phase, including seven against Paris FC, and looks a strong option again on Wednesday.

With Fridolina Rolfö ruled out for the first leg, my Manchester United double-up became Maya Le Tissier and Dominique Janssen, and they combined for 17 points. Le Tissier feels secure in terms of minutes, but Millie Turner’s player-of-the-match display at the weekend does raise some concern over Janssen’s game time – especially with United holding a three-goal lead. I’m still comfortable keeping her as a potential sub if one of my Wednesday players scores three or fewer, but anything more would make that call difficult.

Camilla Küver missed the first leg and didn’t feature in the Frauen Bundesliga either. With the turnaround so short, I doubt she’ll start, so she’s likely to be transferred out. The current frontrunner to replace her is Estela Carbonell (5.0m). Juventus impressed defensively last week, and Estela stood out with an assist and five ball recoveries. They may not be favourites, but they showed they can compete with Wolfsburg – and this could be another tight encounter.

MIDFIELDERS

With Real Madrid’s line-up available before the deadline, decisions around Linda Caicedo and Caroline Weir should be straightforward. Between them, they delivered two goals, an assist and a Player of the Match award last round. Unless either is unexpectedly benched, they’re easy holds. With the tie still finely balanced, both should see plenty of minutes and are strong captaincy candidates. I’m leaning toward Weir, given she’s returned in six of Madrid’s seven Champions League games so far.

As with Williamson, predicting Arsenal’s midfield remains difficult. It’s unclear if Mariona Caldentey or Chloe Kelly will start. With Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius and Olivia Smith unavailable, I’m comfortable keeping Kelly. I’m less certain about Caldentey’s role, but it feels wiser to prioritise transferring out players who definitely won’t start rather than making unnecessary changes.

Last week’s captain Olivia Smith misses Wednesday through suspension after collecting her third yellow card of the campaign. I’m still weighing up her replacement. Frida Maanum (6.7m) is tempting after her 16-point haul, and there’s also the option of doubling up on Arsenal’s defence as part of a move that includes Küver. If I decide to avoid second-guessing Arsenal’s line-up altogether, someone like Kaja Korošec (5.0m) could come in. She not only scored but also collected nine ball recoveries in the first leg for Paris FC.

FORWARDS

Unless I suddenly feel confident that Alessia Russo starts on Wednesday, my front three are unlikely to change. Athenea del Castillo was a great complement to Caicedo and Weir, scoring her fifth goal in six starts. With her current form and Real Madrid still needing a strong performance, she’s firmly in the captaincy conversation.

My Wolfsburg pairing underwhelmed last week, failing to register a single attacking return. Even so, I still expect them to trouble Juventus. Lineth Beerensteyn in particular remains an appealing captaincy fallback for Thursday if needed.

Best of luck for the second legs, everyone.