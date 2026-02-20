FPL Gameweek 27: Best clean sheet percentages

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are a nice extra, clean sheets remain the staple of a defender’s diet in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 27.

GAMEWEEK 27 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

Chelsea lead the way for clean sheet probability in Gameweek 27. The Blues welcome second-from-bottom Burnley to Stamford Bridge, and the Clarets sit among the league’s lowest scorers so far this season. Chelsea’s recent defensive displays haven’t exactly inspired confidence, but this is the type of fixture where a shutout is firmly on the table.

Arsenal once again feature near the top of the projections, which has become a familiar theme given their consistently strong underlying defensive numbers. A London derby against Spurs brings an element of unpredictability, yet it would be no surprise to see the Gunners keep things tight. Their backline has delivered in tougher fixtures before.

Crystal Palace round out the top three this week. The Eagles have managed just one clean sheet in their last five, but a home meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers offers encouragement. The visitors rank as the league’s lowest scorers, and that could provide Palace with a timely opportunity to steady things defensively.

Aston Villa also appear high in the projections despite a recent wobble at the back, with just two clean sheets in their last six matches. The fixture against Leeds United helps their case, though. Leeds have struggled on the road, managing just one away win all season, which increases Villa’s appeal.

Manchester City and Sunderland both sit north of the 30% mark as well. City host Newcastle United, while Sunderland face Fulham at home. Neither game looks straightforward, so managers may want to temper expectations slightly, but the numbers still give both sides a reasonable shot at defensive returns.