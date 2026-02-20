Tavernier, Brooks, Adams: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) has returned to training this week and will be assessed to see if he can feature for Bournemouth against West Ham United.

“Tav has started training with us, and it’s very good news, but I don’t know if he’s going to be ready for tomorrow or not. We will train today and see how he feels and take a decision from there. But if it’s not for tomorrow, it’s going to be for the next one.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier

Matai Akinmboni featured for the under-21s recently after months on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (hamstring) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out. Tyler Adams and David Brooks, who both recently returned from injury, are “ready” for more involvement.

There are no new concerns for the Cherries.

“[We have had] some more training for the last ones we recovered, Tyler Adams, Brooksy, [so] that they are ready for tomorrow. No new injuries, so it’s overall good news, I would say.” – Andoni Iraola

Away from team news, there was plenty from the Bournemouth boss on budget forward Eli Kroupi Junior.