Tavernier, Brooks, Adams: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) has returned to training this week and will be assessed to see if he can feature for Bournemouth against West Ham United.
“Tav has started training with us, and it’s very good news, but I don’t know if he’s going to be ready for tomorrow or not. We will train today and see how he feels and take a decision from there. But if it’s not for tomorrow, it’s going to be for the next one.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier
Matai Akinmboni featured for the under-21s recently after months on the sidelines with a muscle injury.
Meanwhile, Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (hamstring) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out. Tyler Adams and David Brooks, who both recently returned from injury, are “ready” for more involvement.
There are no new concerns for the Cherries.
“[We have had] some more training for the last ones we recovered, Tyler Adams, Brooksy, [so] that they are ready for tomorrow. No new injuries, so it’s overall good news, I would say.” – Andoni Iraola
Away from team news, there was plenty from the Bournemouth boss on budget forward Eli Kroupi Junior.
“I think with Junior, with Evanilson, I don’t judge them by the goals. Goals are important, but it doesn’t give you like a guarantee [of a good performance/result].
“I prefer he does everything and then if he scores a goal, amazing. But it gives me the guarantee of, okay, we are not going to lose the game because I put this player over the other player. I think I’m really pleased because we score goals overall. It’s not about number 9, number 7. If the team scores goals, okay, you are playing. Team scores goals, perfect, you are going to continue playing. I don’t care if you are the one putting the ball on the net or it’s the one next to you. And it’s the approach.
“I’m not telling Junior how you finish, how you put the feet so you can score. He’s amazing doing this. I’m not going to show him anything in that department. I need to tell him what the team needs so he can be on the pitch, so he can score his goals, he can do his plays. And I think he’s improving a lot. He’s improving a lot because it’s kind of a new position for him.
“It is not so different. Basically, when we play with Eva and Junior, we are playing with two strikers, but there are some demands on the ball, off the ball, that both need to do, and I think they are doing well. The other day also with Enes [Unal], they played 30-something minutes together, so it’s good he has more relationships. I’m happy with Junior, if he starts or if he comes from the bench like the other day.” – Andoni Iraola