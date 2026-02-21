Aston Villa v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Aston Villa and Leeds United.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ASTON VILLA
LEEDS
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Aston Villa
|26
|50
|+10
|LWLDW
|15th
|Leeds
|26
|30
|-9
|WDLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):