Chelsea v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Chelsea and Burnley.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

BURNLEY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Chelsea 26 44 +17 WWWWD 19th Burnley 26 18 -23 DDLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):