Chelsea v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Chelsea and Burnley.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
BURNLEY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Chelsea
|26
|44
|+17
|WWWWD
|19th
|Burnley
|26
|18
|-23
|DDLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):