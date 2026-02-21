Everton v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Everton and Manchester United.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 23 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Man United
|26
|45
|+10
|WWWWD
|8th
|Everton
|26
|37
|-1
|WDDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):