Everton v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Everton and Manchester United.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 23 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

EVERTON

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Man United 26 45 +10 WWWWD 8th Everton 26 37 -1 WDDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):