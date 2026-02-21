FPL Gameweek 27: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

After a day of disappointing blanks, modest captaincy returns and a handful of double-digit hauls, our Scoreboard rounds up Saturday’s Fantasy numbers.
Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.
Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.
And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.
GAMEWEEK 27: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINT
GAMEWEEK 27: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
FORWARDS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
|Manchester City
|2 – 1
|Newcastle United
|West Ham United
|0 – 0
|Bournemouth
|Chelsea
|1 – 1
|Burnley
|Brentford
|0 – 2
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Aston Villa
|1 – 1
|Leeds United