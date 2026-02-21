Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 27: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

21 February 2026 37 comments
After a day of disappointing blanks, modest captaincy returns and a handful of double-digit hauls, our Scoreboard rounds up Saturday’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 27: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINT

GAMEWEEK 27: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FORWARDS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Manchester City2 – 1Newcastle United
West Ham United0 – 0Bournemouth
Chelsea1 – 1Burnley
Brentford0 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Aston Villa1 – 1Leeds United
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Another Diouf haul, then

    Open Controls
  2. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Us Palmer cappers got away with it this week!

    Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Enzo to Rayan?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Dango?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Got

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Turnip 1
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Looks decent then

              Open Controls
      • Buck The Trent
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Who would you prioritise first ?

        A Thiago (bur)
        B Wirtz (WHU)

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        3. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Thoughts on these transfers?
          Out.munoz rice Enzo Pedro
          In hill semenyo dango etikite

          For free

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            I have all 4 of these so I like it

            Open Controls
          2. Mr Turnip 1
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Looks decent

              Open Controls
            • Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Cheers both

              Open Controls
          3. Vazza
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            I have 4FTs (no WC)

            What is better

            A. Sanchez, Chalobah (no transfers). 10 starters in GW31

            B. Sanchez, Konate (cost: 1FT). 10 starters in GW31

            C. A. Becker, O’Reily (cost: 2FT) 9 starters in GW31

            Open Controls
            1. Vazza
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Any help available pls?

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                I don't have an opinion yet, good luck

                Open Controls
          4. Mr Turnip 1
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              1FT, 2.2ITB

              Raya
              Gabriel Timber Andersen
              Fruno Mbeumo Enzo Wilson Anderson
              Haaland Thiago

              Dubravka Tark Munoz A.Barnes

              That’s currently 1 defensive blank in 31 and 1 forward blank in 31 (A.Barnes barely plays). I’ll not be using FH there. I’m wondering if the points of City assets might actually be worth the lost GW though…

              A) Enzo to Wirtz
              B) Enzo to Semenyo
              C) Munoz to O’Reilly, bench Enzo

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            • Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Play Rogers(wol) or JSL(utd)?

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Rogers, Palace struggling

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    So have this for 28.

                    Dubravka
                    Gabriel Timber Hill
                    Bruno Semenyo Rogers Dango Rayan
                    Ekitike Haaland

                    Sanchez JSL Alderete Chalobah

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr Turnip 1
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        I’d be tempted to switch Rogers to Thiago if it’s on free transfers, otherwise G2G

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dynamic Duos
                          • 12 Years
                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                          Used my ft Enzo to Rayan. Cheers

                          Open Controls
                • Bobbyg1
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Enzo and Pedro to

                  Dango/ Rayan and Ekitike -4

                  Yeah or go to sleep?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 12 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    Don't like that it is a hit but good moves

                    Open Controls
                  2. Mr Turnip 1
                      39 mins ago

                      Sleep unless priced out

                      Open Controls
                    • Bobbyg1
                      • 14 Years
                      38 mins ago

                      Thank you guys

                      Open Controls
                    • Amartey Partey
                      • 6 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Pedro might still be good

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bobbyg1
                        • 14 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Cheers mate

                        Open Controls
                  3. Wayne Enterprises
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    BB this?

                    Petrovic Dub
                    Hill Dalot Mukiele Gabriel Van Hecke
                    BrunoF Mbeumo Rogers Dango Semenyo
                    Thiago Haaland JPedro

                    Maybe change one of the keepers with my 1 FT?

                    Open Controls
                  4. Vazza
                    • 5 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Is Mbeumo out with a long term injury?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 11 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Hey ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Vazza
                        • 5 Years
                        47 mins ago

                        Let me know if this guy is trolling us

                        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/profiles/jack-seto#/

                        Open Controls
                        1. Herger
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          41 mins ago

                          He can’t spell a 4 letter word correctly so probably not reliable

                          Open Controls
                    2. Bennerman
                      • 7 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Take responsibility. You should not promulgate anything unless due diligence.

                      Open Controls
                  5. Stimps
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Enzo to

                    A) Rayan
                    B) Dango

                    Have Thiago, no Bournemouth

                    Open Controls
                  6. leo_messi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Hi All, Kroupi Enzo and Rice to Thiago Dango and Wilson for free??

                    Open Controls

