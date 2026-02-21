FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 27 team reveal

With Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£14.8m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Double Gameweek 26 Review

What a Gameweek! I wasn’t expecting too much from this Bench Boost, but it went spectacularly well. Jose Sa (£4.2m) and James Hill (£4.0m) are probably my new favourite footballers.

Differentials Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m) did the business, and going against the Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) captainers and Triple Captainers by giving my armband to Declan Rice (£7.6m) also paid off.

At an overall rank of around 1.4 million, it made sense to go against the grain by using an early Wildcard and Bench Boost.

Since my unlimited Gameweek 24 transfers, the team has jumped from 2.2 million to 660k, just 12 points from the top 500k.

When it was down to 6.9 million in Gameweek 10, getting in that top million was nothing but a pipe dream, so I’m excited to see how far the Troops can now climb. Is the top 100k possible?

Gameweek 27 Team