FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 27 team reveal

21 February 2026 376 comments
With Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£14.8m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

General no Salah Haaland

Double Gameweek 26 Review

FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 27 team reveal

What a Gameweek! I wasn’t expecting too much from this Bench Boost, but it went spectacularly well. Jose Sa (£4.2m) and James Hill (£4.0m) are probably my new favourite footballers.

Differentials Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m) did the business, and going against the Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) captainers and Triple Captainers by giving my armband to Declan Rice (£7.6m) also paid off.

At an overall rank of around 1.4 million, it made sense to go against the grain by using an early Wildcard and Bench Boost.

Since my unlimited Gameweek 24 transfers, the team has jumped from 2.2 million to 660k, just 12 points from the top 500k.

When it was down to 6.9 million in Gameweek 10, getting in that top million was nothing but a pipe dream, so I’m excited to see how far the Troops can now climb. Is the top 100k possible? 

Gameweek 27 Team

 

1



1

376 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bobicek92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours ago

    Should I start Rice or Mukiele?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Huzzzaaahhh!!!!!

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Rice

    3. BR510
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Mukiele

    4. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I'm slightly concerned about haaland mins.
      Captain Bruno or Semenyo?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Bruno

    5. HD7
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Who to Captain here mates?

      Haaland Pedro Bruno?

      Pickford
      Timber Chalobah Gabriel
      Bruno Rice Rogers Wilson
      Haaland Pedro Ekitike

      Dubravka Esteve Miley Gudm

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Haaland

      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        P or H

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Pedro

    6. Abaddon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Help appreciated

      A) Rice to Palmer. Means i will have to play KDH and still have Guiu in my team

      B) Guiu to Thiago. Benching KDH and get rid of Guiu

      1. z13
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          B unless really short-term

          1. Abaddon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Yeah. Palmer feels short term. Great this round but preparing for blank 31 my team is worse

        • Jebiga
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          It depends hom much you hate utd

        • The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          B

          1. Abaddon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Yeah. It is the reasonable move isn’t it

        • Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          B

      2. htfcbrad
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Went early with a GW24 wildcard and BB26 (246 points in 3 GWs) but now considering my chip strategy for rest of the season.

        Squad looks good this week with 3FTs banked though I have 8 blanking in GW31 which I can navigate a starting XI with transfers.

        Won't be able to load up as heavily on DGW33 as the later wildcarders but the fixtures don't look that fantastic imo. Thinking FH34 and TC in either 33/36.

        Thoughts?

        1. Jebiga
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          That's cool but what you will do if there is 4-5 dgw's?

          1. z13
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              There's like a 5% chance it's 3+, just big one in 33 and small one in 36

            • htfcbrad
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              DGW33 will be the biggest double and hoping I'll be able to target the other doubles with FTs later. The disadvantage I have here is lack of information before the FA Cup 5th round and QFs, hence why I'm saving FTs

          2. z13
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              Yes especially with Arsenal and City playing each other during that double. I also WC'd in 24 (only 197 points) but it seems like the obvious strategy for WC24-ers

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                Except Man City would have Arsenal at home as the free swing then Burnley away as the bonus

                Could be a lucrative TC

                Man City need to beat Arsenal in that match

            • AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              TC33 on Man City

              FH34 is clear

          3. bigbadbony
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Who to bench? Have Gabriel
            A. Saliba
            B. Matheus nunes
            C. Wilson

            1. htfcbrad
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Wilson

          4. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Does Dr Ennet specialise in STDs? Asking for a friend.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Genital Wirtz?

            2. Conners
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              Yes - Space Travelling DeLorean's

          5. Jebiga
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Pen***s down soon? Lol

            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Hours

            2. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              In 2 hours and 30 minutes

          6. BR510
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              WC team gtg? 3.7 m itb for Palmer to Salah next gw
              Kelleher
              Gabriel Konsa Alderete
              Palmer (C) Bruno Semenyo Dango Rayan
              Haaland Thiago
              Darlow Konate Hill Barnes

              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Pedro going to inflict pain?

                1. BR510
                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Got Palmer, trying to save as many FT into 32 as possible and wouldnt want him from next week

                    1. g40steve
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                      GTG

              2. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                Cap Palmer?

                Bench correct?

                Kelleher
                Gabriel, Guehi, Muki,
                Palmer, Rogers, Bruno, Rice
                Haaland, JP, Ekitike

                Dubs Wilson Timber Hill

                0.1

                1. ratski
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  If you have Palmer you have to capt for this game

                  1. g40steve
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Yep that’s my thoughts

                2. BR510
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Seems crazy to have the games best value inform defender playing Wst Ham 3rd on your bench but not much you can do. Maybe Hill over Rice. Would have Hill 1st bench too

                    1. g40steve
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      I had Petrovic & Senesi earlier & didn’t go to plan

                      1. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        Hill has been much better than both, even with just one CS

                        1. g40steve
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 10 mins ago

                          Would you play Hill over Muki or Guehi?

                          I like him being differential but Guehi ownership & Sunderland H form?

                          1. g40steve
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Just checked form & swapped Muki for Hill, 3% ownership

                  • Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Not far off BB here

                    Palmer yeah, and maybe Wilson behind both defenders

                3. ratski
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Wc active
                  Kelleher, (darlow)
                  Gab, vvd, hill (Maguire , Reinildo)
                  Palmer, Rogers, Bruno, semenyo (kdh)
                  Pedro, haaland, thiago

                  So choice has been made Rogers to dango to free up funds. So then it lasts slots are...
                  A. Pedro, guehi, and a good 4.4 backup Def
                  Or
                  B. Ekitike, 4.5m Def on rotation and rodon backup

                4. Phlajo
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Small bench headache..

                  Play 2 out of:
                  A: Mukiele (FUL)
                  B: Hill (whu)
                  C: Mane (cry)
                  D: Wilson (sun)

                  1. thom830g
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    A, D

                  2. davemk
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                    A, B

                5. Gudjohnsen
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  GTG?

                  Kelleher
                  Gabriel, Nunes, Alderete
                  Bruno (VC), Mbeumo, Rice, Rogers, Enzo
                  Haaland (C), Igor Thiago

                  subs: Dubravka, Mané, Timber, Van De Ven

                6. z13
                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                    Haaland, Tarkowski and Madueke to Ekitike, Mo Salah, and Konsa/Diouf (benched) sounds good?

                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Wouldn't sell Haaland now. That window has gone. It's time to get him back

                  • Sid1891
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Quick question

                    A start Rice and keep transfer
                    B Mbuemo
                    C Enzo
                    D Wirtz

                    Cheers

                    1. Gudjohnsen
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Well I have Enzo and Mbeumo and am not thrilled about them.
                      So either A or D

                    2. Mata of opinion
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 37 mins ago

                      D

                  • Jebiga
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Any chance Palmer is rested?

                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Nope

                    2. Gudjohnsen
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Nah

                    3. Shipstontrev
                      • 16 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      No chance, but he might not play the full 90:

                    4. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Well, there is because they take it day to day

                      But unlikely

                  • Royal5
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Start Dubra or Raya? Raya never makes any saves

                    1. thom830g
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Raya

                    2. Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 39 mins ago

                      Check points per match and their opponents' positions on the table

                    3. Conners
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      If Dub was at home to Wolves it might've been a consideration.

                      1. Royal5
                        • 14 Years
                        2 hours, 35 mins ago

                        Could rack up saves

                        1. Ze_Austin
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 33 mins ago

                          Impossible to predict when he does

                          Raya is the game's top GK for points atm

                          1. Royal5
                            • 14 Years
                            2 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Currently on Raya, but think Spurs will score at least from one goal. Raya also woeful in the last 2

                            1. g40steve
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 6 mins ago

                              This

                            2. Shipstontrev
                              • 16 Years
                              2 hours, 5 mins ago

                              Burnley defenders have been consistently woeful, so Raya.

                  • thom830g
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Worried about this lot but maybe best to safe transfer for next gw to make some substantial moves? 1 FT 0,3 ITB

                    Raya
                    James - O’Reilly - Gabriel
                    Enzo - Rice - Rogers - Bruno
                    DCL - Haaland - Pedro
                    (Dubravka - Wilson - esteve - Dorgu)

                  • Kiyoshi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Roefs,
                    Gabriel, Matheus N., Cash
                    Bruno F., Rogers, Enzo, Wilson
                    DCL, Ekitike, Haaland

                    A: Ektike, Wilson -> Thiago, Semenyo
                    B: DCL, Timber -> Thiago, Hill

                  • adstomko
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Start one:

                    A) Watkins
                    B) Dango

                  • HD7
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Captain?
                    Rogers Haaland Pedro Bruno

                    Is Haaland nailed to start

                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Pedro

                      Yes

                    2. g40steve
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      H or P

                  • Fnug
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    My season started so well, but complacency has seen me drop from top 1k to around 25k the past few weeks. Is it wildcard time? Would love me some Palmer and Wirtz, and the goalie and double Arsenal defense need to go. 1 FT and all chips left.

                    Verbruggen (Dubravka)
                    Gabriel, Timber, Mukiele (Richard’s, Thiaw)
                    Bruno, Enzo, Semenyo, Rice (Miley)
                    Haaland, Thiago, Ekitike

                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Verbruggen to Kelleher and close the FPL app/site

                      1. Conners
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Agree with a lot of your suggestions ZE, but I wouldn't recommend a GK transfer with 1FT saved.

                        1. g40steve
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 56 mins ago

                          Verb has lost too many CS recently

                      2. Fnug
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        2 hours, 2 mins ago

                        Or live with Verbruggen and do Enzo and Timber —> Szobo and VVD next week

                  • Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    NEW ARTICLE:

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/21/fpl-in-5-minutes-all-you-need-to-know-about-gameweek-27-3

                  • Digital-Real
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    Really stuck here, who would you bench?

                    a) Ekitike
                    b) Bowen
                    c) Enzo

                    Thoughts welcome

                    1. Shipstontrev
                      • 16 Years
                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                      Enzo, Palmer and JP will hog all the points.

                    2. Conners
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours ago

                      Despite the fixture, Enzo I think.

