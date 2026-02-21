FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 27

21 February 2026 680 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 27.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 27 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 21 February.

HAALAND UPDATE

FPL notes: Pep on benche Haaland + Foden

Amongst some notable high scores came a few Double Gameweek 26 disappointments.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) – dubbed ‘Mr Consistent’ due to his rare blanks – could only deliver seven points for Triple Captain users. 14 of 18 ‘The Great and the Good’ managers chose this chip.

We also saw nothing from Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) or Daniel Munoz (£5.9m), while Erling Haaland (£14.8m) netted but had to come off at half-time.

Unused in Manchester City’s subsequent FA Cup victory, an emphatic nod from Pep Guardiola thankfully suggests that the Norwegian will be fine for Gameweek 27.

PLAYERS TO TARGET

Lateriser: Two teams that FPL managers should buy players from 1

For many, the immediate thought is to get Cole Palmer (£10.6m) or Joao Pedro (£7.7m) versus Burnley. Neither of these unanimous Scout Squad picks played in the cup, making them fresh.

Chelsea have, by far, the most expected goals (xG) over these last six matches. Odds back them for attacking returns and a clean sheet.

However, the Blues’ schedule very quickly gets tougher, and stats – unsurprisingly – say that Palmer tends to do worse against ‘better’ teams.

Does Cole Palmer do well against the 'better' teams?

Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round draw will affect how bosses approach these next few weeks. Lateriser really likes the upcoming Liverpool and Brentford fixtures. Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) bagged 17 points in Gameweek 26, set up by Mohamed Salah (£14.0m).

Both the Egyptian and Igor Thiago (£7.0m) are due an imminent goal. Some may also want to double up on the Bees’ attack, so we’ve compared wingers Kevin Schade (£6.9m) – back from suspension – and Dango Ouattara (£5.8m).

Over at Bournemouth, January signing Rayan (£5.5m) has scored in successive outings. He’s a recommended buy.

Meanwhile, the tactic of targeting matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest may need to be paused. Igor Tudor and Vitor Pereira have replaced Thomas Frank and Sean Dyche.

CHIP STRATEGY

FPL Gameweek 27 Wildcard: Pros, cons and the best drafts 2

A lot of FPL managers are likely waiting to Wildcard in Gameweek 31, but we’ve provided a couple of drafts for those who can’t wait any longer.

If you’ve recently used it, Zophar gives Q&A advice on how to approach the anticipated big Double Gameweek 33. He speaks about Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) and Arsenal assets, too.

Former champion Simon March has even dropped by, claiming that the ‘collect four or five transfers’ strategy mightn’t be a good idea.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 27 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Penalty-taking Cole Palmer is the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm – but what does our Captain Sensible article think?

It’s neck and neck between Palmer and teammate Pedro in the Scout users’ captain poll, too.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes all in on Chelsea.

Joining Rayan in the trio of differential picks is Michael Kayode (£4.5m) and Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 27!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

680 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Taegugk Warrior
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play cash or hill..?

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      hill

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hill

      Open Controls
  2. willieprunier
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Start Saliba or Alderete?

    Have Gab

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saliba

      Higher CS chances

      Open Controls
  3. Haul or Nothing
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    play Rice or DCL

    Open Controls
    1. willieprunier
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      rice

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
    3. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Has everyone switched their captain back to Haaland, if not on Palmer or Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Some have it on Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        I bailed

        Both Semenyo and Haaland have one career goal against Newcastle I think

        Haaland twice as likely still

        According to the underlying DATA!!

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      I don’t have any. Trying to decide between Salah, Bruno and Thiago

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Still on Palmer with Haaland VC

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Still (C)Pedro (V)Semenyo for me

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good luck

        I could do with a Pedro blank or Ekitike to match him

        Reckon Pedro smashes it again

        Open Controls
    5. mrelpea
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      No Haaland, so it’s on Palmer with J.Pedro on VC captain duties

      Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    A. Timber to Van Dijk
    B. Save transfer, start Alderete bench Timber

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Probably A but if B just play Timber

      Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Captain

    A) Salah
    B) Bruno F
    C) Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Damn I couldn’t decide so left as is with Salah

      Open Controls
  7. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Serious question
    Play ?
    A) Gabriel
    B) McGuire

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Play Tark or Saliba. Have Gabriel

    Open Controls
  9. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Breathe

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      FEV/FVC > 80%

      Open Controls
  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Captained Haaland

    4 points locked

    Open Controls
    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      In the same comfy boat..

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Better than Palmer's 3

      Open Controls
    3. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
  11. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Now the deadline has passed for this week. What to do for next week:

    Bench Sanchez for Dubravka until Wildcard GW32 or sell to Kelleher?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      How many FTs are you carrying over?

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 13 Years
        just now

        None

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kelleher

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Dubravka has done nothing to suggest relying on him as your starter. He's a backup who comes in with something if your main GK surprisingly misses out, saving you from 0 points that GW

        His random hauls have been hard to predict/catch, as Burnley got bad enough to earn a new FDR shade

        Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Aston Villa team news

    Team to play Leeds: Martinez, Cash, Torres, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Bailey, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Leeds team news

      Team to play Aston Villa: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Gruev, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

      Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Looks like Enzo playing 10 role

    https://x.com/i/status/2025205114114375759

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      My VC

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Need a goodbye gift before selling for Semenyo

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Chalobah starts. Transfer and Sarr rumours didn't affect anything (yet)

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Stack is

    Back

    For a loss?

    Open Controls
  15. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Cant wait to see enzo is the only one that haul for the chelsea game instead of penalty palmer and pedrrooooo

    Open Controls
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea team news

    Team to play Burnley: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Enzo; Palmer, Joao Pedro, Neto

    Subs: Slonina, Acheampong, Sarr, Tosin, Hato, Lavia, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu

    Burnley team news

    Team to play Chelsea: Dubravka, Laurent, Worrall, Esteve, Walker, Ugochukwu, Mejbri, Humphreys, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming.

    Subs: tbc

    Open Controls
  17. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    just now

    We're all Burnley this afternoon!

    Open Controls
  18. JBG
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Almost brought in Hato for a -4(would've been -8 all together). Glad I didn't now

    Open Controls
  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Bailey, Buendía, Rogers, Watkins

    Subs: Wright, Lindelöf, Digne, Torres, Garcia, Barkley, Bogarde, Abraham, Sancho

    Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

    Subs: Perri, Bijol, Bornauw, James, Longstaff, Tanaka, Piroe, Nmecha, Gnonto

    Chelsea XI: Sánchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernández, Neto, Pedro

    Subs: Slonina, Adarabioyo, Sarr, Hato, Acheampong, Lavia, Delap, Guiu, Garnacho

    Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Esteve, Worrall, Humphreys, Ugochukwu, Laurent, Edwards, Mejbri, Anthony, Flemming

    Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Ekdal, Pires, Luis, Ward-Prowse, Bruun Larsen, Tchaouna, Barnes

    Brentford XI: Kelleher, Hickey, Ajer, van den Berg, Henry, Janelt, Henderson, Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Thiago

    Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Collins, Schade, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Donovan, Nelson, Furo

    Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadıoğlu, Milner, Wieffer, Gomez, Groß, Mitoma, Welbeck

    Subs: Steele, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Veltman, Baleba, Howell, Rutter, Minteh, Kostoulas

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.