Members

­­Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

18 February 2026 69 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

This Tales of the Expected article explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches.

We will assess each team from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

We will also examine the leading players for expected goal involvement (xGI), in order to gain a more accurate understanding of who is actively contributing in the final-third.

TEAMS

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

Chelsea are top for xG over the last six matches, with only a slight drop-off in actual goals scored.

Liam Rosenior has notably been in charge for five of those games: Leeds United (2-2 draw), Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1 win), West Ham United (3-2 win), Crystal Palace (3-1 win) and Brentford (2-0 win).

The Blues have been awarded five penalties in Gameweeks 21-26, but even without spot-kicks factored in, they would still be top for non-pen xG.

Newcastle United have improved, too, having generated +2.0 xG against Tottenham Hotspur (2.48), Brentford (2.24), Aston Villa (2.18) and Leeds United (2.44) in our sample.

As for Brentford, they are one of only five teams to create an overall xG above 10.0 in the last six matches, and they are consistently creating high-quality opportunities, with 20 big chances in Gameweeks 21-26, the joint-second-most of any team:

Above: Teams sorted by big chances (BCT) – last six matches

In addition to Igor Thiago (£7.0m) and co, defensive investment in Keith Andrews’ side could also pay off in the coming weeks, with three of their next four opponents in the bottom four for xG over the last six matches.

Further down, it’s not the defence that Unai Emery needs to worry about (see below), but creativity at the other end of the pitch. Indeed, Aston Villa have scored only four goals from 8.05 xG in their last six matches, which has coincided with injuries to key midfielders Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m), Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and John McGinn (£5.4m).

Brighton and Hove Albion are also a tough watch at the moment, with their attack in really poor form.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are third-bottom in the xG table, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley below them.

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS CONCEDED (xGC)

price change predictions
69 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Why, for the second time this season, have I persisted with Rogers when Villa aren't scoring?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I’ve owned Watkins since GW21 for 2,2,8,0,2,2! That’s a 2.6ppg average.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        In the next five GW they face three of the worst five defences this season. Can't sell before LEE & wol next.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Correct - let the trolling continue!

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Enzo next for the chop.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Absolutely, he can have Bufnley (I’m leaving that typo!)!

              Open Controls
    2. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      He's returned basically every other game since GW20, which is when I bought him. Hoping for a haul in the next two. Either way, I'm playing him every week through GW31.

      Open Controls
  2. George James
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Play 2

    A) Saliba
    B) Rice
    C) Guehi
    D) Alderete

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Tough. C and maybe B

        Open Controls
        1. George James
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yeah tricky. That’s where I’m at. Cheers for reply mate

          Open Controls
      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Th two who will score the most points.

        Open Controls
      • fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        BC and Alderete should firmly be on the bench.

        Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Brought in Zubi for the double, but had enough already and looking to lose him. Best replacement under 6.3m?

      Open Controls
      1. BR510
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          One of the toughest questions of the month. Dango vs Wilson vs Szobo vs Rayan. I would rank them in that order

          Open Controls
        • George James
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Tough one, probably try and go with the one you think will score the most points 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Thanks mate.

            Open Controls
        • FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          Has to be Dango

          Open Controls
      2. BR510
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          WC:
          Bruno Semenyo Dango ____ ____
          Thiago ____ _____
          1. Haaland Kroupi Wirtz Mbeumo
          2. Haaland Salah Rayan Kroupi
          3. Salah JP Ekitike Wirtz

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              3 is Rogers over Wirtz

              Open Controls
              1. BR510
                  3 hours, 21 mins ago

                  4. Haaland Palmer Wirtz Kroupi
                  5. Haaland Wirtz JP KDH

                  Open Controls
              2. BR510
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  IGNORE these comments sorry guys

                  Open Controls
                  1. Philosopher's Stones
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 33 mins ago

                    At this point, you might as well post it again.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sheffield Wednesday
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Inevitably.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sheffield Wednesday
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 28 mins ago

                        Kinda hoping BRS510 can finalise his WC so that I can just copy it in a rage transfer after my Arsenal septuple fails me tomorrow. Unfortunately the number of options (now 5) and the number of variables (now 4) are growing with each iteration so I don't think he's converging on an answer.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Sheffield Wednesday
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 15 mins ago

                          Arsenal decuple*

                          Open Controls
              3. Questions for Zøphar’s GW27 Article
                zøphar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Taking questions for the Gameweek 27 Q&A, send them in!

                Answers will be posted in a separate article

                Open Controls
                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  If template WC32, BB33, FH34, assuming all starting 11 are doublers for BB33, realistically how many doublers will likely be benched?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    8 teams set to double. I'd say it's reasonable to have 2 benchies (2nd keeper and one of the defenders) having doubles also.

                    Open Controls
                2. KeanosMagic
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 8 mins ago

                  For those without a WC left, which teams are likely to be high on the radar for DGW33 that we could be working towards? Or is it not possible to tell at this stage?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    Probably after the FAC QF draw (before GW30), which will give the odds on teams likely to progress to the FAC SFs

                    Open Controls
                3. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Safe to lose Timber this week? Already have Gabriel and will probably WC in 32.

                  Open Controls
                4. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Mine war-hound is a shameful groaker, any advice appreciated!

                  Open Controls
                5. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Currently very highly ranked, thanks to superior management technique, and with all chips intact, where do you predict I will finish? All on the site will want to know the answer to this fine question so remove any concerns from your mind that the query is too specific!

                  Open Controls
                6. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Should we encourage others to bring in Salah as a sneaky strategy to move up the rankings ourselves?

                  Open Controls
                7. Jet5605
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Should non Semenyo owners take him on by getting Rogers or Wirtz this week and at what point is Semenyo not worth buying e.g. if you are already carrying five BGW31 players (3 x ARS, 1 Man City, 1 x Palace)

                  Open Controls
                8. Free Hat
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Is Joao Pedro a hold in current form?

                  Open Controls
                9. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                    41 mins ago

                    Is dango, Thiago and kelleher too much from Brentford?

                    Open Controls
                10. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Which new manager tickles your fancy? And which of their players will rise to glory as a result?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Reply fail, question for BR510! Huzzah!

                    Open Controls
                11. denial
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Morning all.

                  Team:

                  Raya / Dub
                  Gab / Senesi / O'Reilly / Chab / Cyne
                  Rice / Rogers / Enzo / Bruno / Wilson
                  Haaland / JP / Kroupi

                  4.2 ITB

                  A/ Rice to Semenyo
                  B/ Rice&Kroupi to Semenyo&Thiago -4
                  C/ Enzo to Palmer

                  Thanks for help - not sure which.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 55 mins ago

                    C the biggest one week gain, probably.

                    Open Controls
                    1. denial
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 16 Years
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      And cap him obviously?

                      I do agree with you, but Semenyo has been killing me.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Jet5605
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                12. Jet5605
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  A - Pickford, DCL & Cunha > Kelleher, Thiago & Semenyo for -4
                  B - Pickford, DCL & Cunha > Kelleher, Thiago & Wirtz or Rogers for -4
                  C - Just Pickford & DCL to Kelleher & Thiago for free and play Rice (tot)

                  Appreciate the -4 isn't ideal but it allows me to bring forward other moves (Enzo > Wilson, Rice > Dango) which I wouldn't otherwise be able to do. 

                  Pickford
                  Gabriel - Timber - Munoz
                  BrunoF - Enzo - Cunha - KDH
                  Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

                  Dub - Rice - Gudmund - Andersen

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    C

                    Open Controls
                13. footyandlectures
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    Random one, I'm in my 2nd year at uni and I’m running a survey for a project about how people play Fantasy Premier League.

                    https://forms.gle/unZpciCDMBtFjAEq7

                    I’d love to hear from anyone that plays it.

                    Thank you!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Doesn't sound like a uni project:

                      "
                      Join our beta (Optional)
                      We’d love to create a group of engaged beta testers who can help us with usability tests and surveys in future. If you’d like to join, please leave your email address below.

                      We’ll only use your email for sending beta invitations, product prototypes, and related updates.

                      You can unsubscribe at any time by emailing admin@sandpitstudios.com.
                      "

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 12 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        It’s Amway, isn’t it!

                        Open Controls
                  • Jet5605
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Semenyo or Wirtz? Already carrying 3 x ARS, Haaland & Munoz

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 7 Years
                      49 mins ago

                      - Depends which Arsenal players e.g. you can hide Raya on the bench in BGW31
                      - Number of FTs and booked transfers
                      - Depends on overall team e.g. short term picks that you may want to sell before 31 will need to be factored in.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jet5605
                        • 11 Years
                        42 mins ago

                        My team, booked transfers etc is two posts above but no replies

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 7 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          Your proposed transfers this GW don't involve losing any BGW31 players. Your future transfers involve only selling Rice from 5 BGW31 players. You'll probably look to bench 3 from 4, so another transfer to factor in, assuming you don't get Semenyo. I don't see many rolled FTs for post-31.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Jet5605
                            • 11 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Getting rid of BGW31 players isn't a priority for my team this week. I have other more pressing fires to put out (Pickford, Cunha not to mention a lack of Thiago). I'm not going to be in a position to roll more than one going into WC32. It's just how it is for me.

                            Open Controls
                      2. Jet5605
                        • 11 Years
                        41 mins ago

                        I'm leaning towards forgetting Semenyo and getting Dango either this week for a -4 or next week for free. The -4 allows me to get Wilson at his ideal entry point next week

                        Open Controls
                  • AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    Because these things have a pattern of balancing out I expect Gabriel to get a clean sheet and score today.

                    If so, hopefully it's Rice with the assist...

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I’m expecting Gabriel’s gout to flare up something terrible during the warm-up, can’t see him playing I’m afraid!

                      Open Controls
                  • Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    What are your thoughts on the City assets?
                    I would happy welcome Semenyo or a def in my team tho they most likely blank in GW1.

                    1. Just Haaland
                    2. Get more and FH31
                    3. Else?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Atimis
                      • 9 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      I believe that bench in GW31 should be reserved for Haaland and Gabriel.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Gabriel and Haaland leaves one more spot. I can see an argument for that 3rd bench slot in 31 being Semenyo especially if you haven't got WC in 32.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Haaland Semenyo Gabriel for me

                        Open Controls
                  • Stimps
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Predicted 1-3 Arsenal tonight, Wolves late goal

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 12 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Who scores?

                      Open Controls
                      1. WVA
                        • 9 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Mane guaranteed

                        Open Controls
                      2. el polako
                        • 8 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Raul Jimenez.

                        Open Controls
                  • WVA
                    • 9 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Hard to justify ditching any of these mids for Palmer with the fixture turn and Pedro firing!?

                    Kelleher
                    Gabriel VVD Guehi
                    Bruno Wirtz Rogers Semenyo
                    Haaland Thiago Pedro
                    Dubravka Rice Hill Rodon

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      That team looks really good. Wouldn't change anything. Save transfers to remove blankers in 31.

                      Open Controls
                      1. WVA
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks, tough one as don’t fancy removing any of them really especially given the value I have tied up in them!

                        Open Controls
                  • Fuddled FC
                    • 14 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Couple of questions to mull over

                    1. Which priority?
                    a) Thiago b) Dango

                    2. Would you do this week?
                    a) Rice > Dango
                    b) Rice & Timber > Dango & Virgil
                    c) Kroupi & Timber > Thiago & Alderete/(sub 4.6m)
                    d) Just stick with Ars this week and jump on Brentford next

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      S

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        *Save, so D

                        Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.