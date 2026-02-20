Pro Pundits

Semenyo, having no Wildcard + when to sell Arsenal players: FPL Q&A

20 February 2026 161 comments
zøphar zøphar
Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on when Arsenal assets should be sold, Chelsea attackers, Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m), and how non-Wildcarders can plan for Double Gameweek 33.

Q: For those without a Wildcard left, which teams will likely be high on the radar for Double Gameweek 33? Teams that we could be working towards. Or is it not possible to tell at this stage?

(via KeanosMagic)

A: I think if you don’t have a Wildcard left, accept that you’ll have some players who won’t play twice in Gameweek 33. It’s virtually impossible to plan for a full 11 or 15 without that chip.

As to knowing which teams will have a double, the only time we can start having some clarity is by Gameweek 30. That’s when we will know which teams have reached the quarter-finals. Even then, we’d still be guessing the semi-finalists, based on probabilities. And, as we know, anything can happen in a one-off match.

But that’s absolutely fine. There are several teams like Brentford who might have a Double Gameweek 33, but still have a good fixture that week (at home to Fulham). I think you should just look to get good FPL assets from teams with a good fixture run leading up to it.

In fact, you might have an advantage from Gameweek 33 onwards, when most Wildcard teams cherry-pick doublers but probably ignore players beyond that round.

As you can see in the above Members Area image, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Brentford have the best fixtures over the next seven Gameweeks.

You can probably ignore Palace because of Blank Gameweek 31, but the other three are where you should be looking. They could all still double.

Q: Is it safe to lose Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) this week? I already have Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) and will probably Wildcard in Gameweek 32.

Q: Is it time to sell Timber and Declan Rice (£7.6m)?

(via Philosopher’s Stones and FPL Virgin)

A: Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in the last six matches and are still clear of everyone else for expected goals conceded (xGC, 3.19) over that time, so I don’t think there is a rush to ditch any of their players, unless it’s to fund other moves.

Yes, the closer we get to Blank Gameweek 31, their assets will become more sellable, bar Gabriel. We all probably have value tied up in the Brazilian, and will want him back straight away.

However, there is some rotation risk for Timber, now that Ben White (£5.1m) returned to the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He could even be benched against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, and Gameweek 29 is another midweek one. So I do understand selling him.

As for Rice, he just has so many routes to points. Defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards, assists, bonus points and a slight goal threat.

There’s never a good specific time to sell him, but I think turning him into Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) or Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) makes sense. He’s one you’re unlikely to carry through the blank, and there are several other good players with appealing fixtures and arguably a higher ceiling.

Personally, I’ll give Rice the north London derby, then assess what to do next week.

Q: Should non-Semenyo owners take him on by getting Wirtz or Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), and at what point is he not worth buying? For example, if you are already carrying five Blank Gameweek 31 players.

Q: Is the Blank Gameweek really a good enough reason not to have Semenyo?

(via Jet5605 and Hairy Potter)

A: Semenyo has three goals and two assists in five league matches for Manchester City, playing 90 minutes each time. Helping his cause was not being eligible for the previous Champions League matches, so is he a minutes risk once selected for the knockout phase?

To a very low extent, yes. But the system that Man City are playing relies on two forwards; the second one playing very close to Erling Haaland (£14.9m). That’s the role that Semenyo is currently occupying. He’s providing a genuine goal threat that Man City have lacked this season.

With Arsenal dropping points in the title race, Pep Guardiola’s side probably smell blood, so I think Semenyo will start every league game until Blank Gameweek 31. However, if they get Real Madrid in the Champions League, he’d be expected to start those games too. So we can’t say there is zero risk of rotation, just a low one.

I wouldn’t let Blank Gameweek 31 put anyone off but, as we get closer to it, the upside of buying him gradually reduces. Now is still a good move to get him, but it depends on the hygiene of your squad for that blank, and the number of free transfers you have.

Furthermore, I think Rogers and Wirtz are very good picks as well, though maybe just slightly lower in my ranking. But yes, if you already have five blankers, adding Semenyo might be a step too far.

Q: In current form, is Joao Pedro (£7.7m) someone to hold?

(via Free Hat)

A: Chelsea’s fixtures get tougher once the Burnley game is done, but I only rate Gameweek 28 versus Arsenal as difficult, from an attacking perspective.

Joao Pedro has clearly established himself as Liam Rosenior’s first-choice forward. Even when the Champions League games swing around, I think he’s still going to be starting, given the difficulty of fixtures.

So yes, I think he’s a fine hold. But if you can move him on for Igor Thiago (£7.0m) after Burnley, I’d do that.

Q: Is having Thiago, Ouattara and Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.6m) a bit too much from Brentford?

(via SIMBOBIANTHEIII)

A: Well, Brentford rank fourth for expected goals (xG, 10.24) across the last six matches, despite playing difficult opponents like Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Has this played into their strengths, though? Keith Andrews’ side thrives in games where they have less possession and can play on the counter. After facing Brighton and Hove Albion, will their next opponents allow that?

I think so. Burnley and Bournemouth will still take the game to the Bees on home turf, as will Leeds United. Even so, I’m not overly keen on investing in their defence, as there aren’t many ‘banker’ clean sheets.

Therefore, I don’t mind doubling on their attack, but will avoid their backline. And with Nathan Collins‘ (£5.0m) game time under threat, Kelleher is the only investible pick there.

Q: Is it still worth bringing Cole Palmer (£10.6m) in this week, for captaincy?

(via FPL Virgin)

A: At the time of writing, we’ve not yet heard from Guardiola, but Haaland was pictured in training on Tuesday, so the Norwegian should start against Newcastle. Palmer is probably the leading captaincy option, but I think Haaland could go close to matching him.

The question is: are you comfortable holding Palmer beyond this week, against Arsenal, Villa, Newcastle and Everton? If this is only a one-week move due to captaincy, I’d just skip this and give Haaland the armband.

Q: I bought Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) in Gameweek 26. Can I hold him through to Gameweek 30, while prioritising the Rice and Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) sales? Or is Sarr not worth the hold?

(via @FPL_Cranefly)

A: Given Maxence Lacroix‘s (£5.1m) injury in the Conference League, all Crystal Palace defensive assets seem sellable, and they will have to score more goals to win games now.

I think Manchester United and Spurs both have defensive vulnerabilities that Sarr could expose, while Palace’s style suits playing on the counter with less possession. That’s why holding onto Sarr until Gameweek 30 is a perfectly good play.

  1. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on Thiago as a captain this week?

    My main options are

    A: Thiago
    B: Bruno
    C: Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd be tempted by B

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks, definitely in my consideration

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not for me. Haaland out of those

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Even if chasing?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Well, depends. I think it’s a bit early to chase hard. Depends on your risk tolerance.
          Newcastle were away in Europe and have a poor record away at city.

          Open Controls
          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm not usually one for changing tactics too much when chasing so would usually go with the popular choice, I have a good feeling about Thiago this week but I hear all the arguments for Haaland

            Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Look back at Thiago's points over the season and try to pick when you'd have capped him

      Compare with your other options

      Haaland for me

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play three, only one midfielder:

    A) Anderson
    B) Wilson
    C) Senesi
    D) Mukiele

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Actually, mistake.
      Play two. Cannot both be midfielders.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mr. 4 points and Mukiele

        Wilson will have to produce a stunner here. Always possible, so it depends on how you play the game

        Still definitely Mukiele over Senesi for me atm

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks!
          I lean Muk and Anderson.
          Wilson is better at home recently.

          Open Controls
    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That's a really tough one, I usually prefer the higher ceiling and think B edges A for that. My initial thoughts are C for CvsD but it's a close one, both could concede at the defcons have dried up a bit in recent games

      Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Have Etikite already.

    Still bring in Wirtz, or go Semenyo instead?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think Semenyo outscores both anyway, including the blank

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends on your overall team, number of FTs, how you plan to navigate BGW31 etc

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Semenyo for me.

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  4. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? GTG?
    0,0m ITB

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Timber, Muñoz, Mukiele
    Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Wirtz, Semenyo
    Haaland

    Dubravka, Kayode, Kroupi, Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      G2G. I'd be tempted by Timber to VvD if there's a FT, but it's not urgent. Maybe Muñoz will end up being a more urgent sale with Lacroix injured

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pep (On squad fitness) [Erling Haaland] *nods*

    [Jeremy] Doku is not ready, Savinho is ready.

    https://x.com/i/status/2024826680812941595

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      So, Haaland vs Palmer is back on

      Open Controls
    2. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  6. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts on Bruno as a captain this week? Monday game?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's fine but not the best captaincy pick this GW

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Palmer > Pedro > / = Haaland > / = Semenyo > BrunoF for me atm, with Haaland declared fit. All very, very close tbh

      Open Controls
  7. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start Rice or Enzo please guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very close. I expect more of a (limp?) fight from Spurs than Burnley, so Enzo

      Open Controls
  8. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which one?
    A) Rice —> Semenyo
    B) Rice —> Wirtz
    C) Roll FT

    Team:
    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Munoz VDB
    Bruno Mbuemo Enzo Sarr Rice
    Haaland Thiago

    (Areola Kroupi Timber Andersen)
    (1FT & 1.1itb)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      A was my move this week

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      roll

      Open Controls
  9. Hristo Letchkov
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Really unsure of who to lose this week…it’s between Rice and Enzo!? If I don’t lose Enzo this week he’ll be gone next week anyway, whereas Rice could be a hold up until 31. Enzo has the absolute plum fixture this week, but I’m not sure he looks like doing much, and I have JP as some form of Chelsea cover anyways…

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      So what are the options?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        To replace the players ?

        Open Controls
        1. Hristo Letchkov
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Ah it’s gonna be fodder for either of them, I’m wanting to get Thiago in upfront to replace Mane, so need to fund that.

          Open Controls
    2. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Do you need to do either this week?

      Open Controls
  10. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    just now

    So my back 7 are not looking too great this week and I only have 1FT:

    Dubravka / Verbrugen
    Timer / Gabriel / Laroix* / O'Reilly / Gudmunsson

    What are we thinking?
    a) Sort the keeper out and play double Arsenal DEF
    b) Lacroix out for someone like Hill or Mukiele

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.