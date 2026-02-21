3pm team news: Palmer + James start, Kayode out, Schade a sub

With no lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with three matches at 3pm GMT:

TEAM NEWS

Most of the major players from an FPL perspective start at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, with Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Reece James, Enzo Fernandez and Trevoh Chalobah included in Liam Rosenior’s starting XI.

We knew Chelsea would be without Marc Cucurella this weekend but we didn’t know that Estevao would also be absent. Those two players make way from Rosenior’s last Premier League line-up, along with the benched Josh Acheampong.

Pedro Neto, Reece James and Wesley Fofana come into the side.

Burnley are unsurprisingly unchanged from their 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

There’s a shock absentee at Brentford, as well, with Michael Kayode missing out altogether. The Bees report that he picked up a knock in training.

Aaron Hickey and Jordan Henderson come into the side as Yehor Yarmoliuk drops to the bench.

That’s where you’ll find Kevin Schade, too. He’s back from a three-match ban but has to settle for a place among the substitutes as Keane Lewis-Potter keeps his place.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, James Milner makes a record-breaking 654th Premier League appearance.

Milner and Carlos Baleba are the two changes from the Albion team that started the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Carlos Baleba and Joel Veltman are demoted to bench duty. Yankuba Minteh is, yet again, also a substitute.

Finally, at Villa Park, there are two alterations for the hosts compared to Gameweek 26.

It’s all change on the right flank as Leon Bailey and the fit-again Matty Cash oust Jadon Sancho and Lamare Bogarde.

Ollie Watkins sees off the threat of Tammy Abraham for now.

There are three changes from Leeds United’s last Premier League XI.

All the incomings are returning from injury or illness: Pascal Struijk, Anton Stach and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha are the fall guys.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Luiz, Onana, Rogers, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Wright, Lindelof, Digne, Torres, Garcia, Bogarde, Barkley, Sancho, Abraham.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Justin, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Tanaka, Longstaff, Nmecha, Gnonto, James, Piroe.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Hickey, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry, Henderson, Yanelt, Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Schade, Nelson, Yarmoliuk, Collins, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Gross, Milner, Hinshelwood, Gomez, Welbeck, Mitoma.

Subs: Steele, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Veltman, Howell.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Slonina, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Hato, Lavia, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Laurent, Esteve, Worrall, Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Pires, Ekdal, Hartman, Florentino, Ward-Prowse, Tchaouna, Bruun Larsen, Barnes.