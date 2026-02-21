Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Palmer + James start, Kayode out, Schade a sub

21 February 2026 753 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

With no lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with three matches at 3pm GMT:

James Palmer

TEAM NEWS

Most of the major players from an FPL perspective start at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, with Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Reece James, Enzo Fernandez and Trevoh Chalobah included in Liam Rosenior’s starting XI.

We knew Chelsea would be without Marc Cucurella this weekend but we didn’t know that Estevao would also be absent. Those two players make way from Rosenior’s last Premier League line-up, along with the benched Josh Acheampong.

Pedro Neto, Reece James and Wesley Fofana come into the side.

Burnley are unsurprisingly unchanged from their 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

There’s a shock absentee at Brentford, as well, with Michael Kayode missing out altogether. The Bees report that he picked up a knock in training.

Aaron Hickey and Jordan Henderson come into the side as Yehor Yarmoliuk drops to the bench.

That’s where you’ll find Kevin Schade, too. He’s back from a three-match ban but has to settle for a place among the substitutes as Keane Lewis-Potter keeps his place.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, James Milner makes a record-breaking 654th Premier League appearance.

Milner and Carlos Baleba are the two changes from the Albion team that started the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Carlos Baleba and Joel Veltman are demoted to bench duty. Yankuba Minteh is, yet again, also a substitute.

Finally, at Villa Park, there are two alterations for the hosts compared to Gameweek 26.

It’s all change on the right flank as Leon Bailey and the fit-again Matty Cash oust Jadon Sancho and Lamare Bogarde.

Ollie Watkins sees off the threat of Tammy Abraham for now.

There are three changes from Leeds United’s last Premier League XI.

All the incomings are returning from injury or illness: Pascal Struijk, Anton Stach and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha are the fall guys.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Luiz, Onana, Rogers, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Wright, Lindelof, Digne, Torres, Garcia, Bogarde, Barkley, Sancho, Abraham.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Justin, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Tanaka, Longstaff, Nmecha, Gnonto, James, Piroe.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Hickey, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry, Henderson, Yanelt, Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Schade, Nelson, Yarmoliuk, Collins, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Gross, Milner, Hinshelwood, Gomez, Welbeck, Mitoma.

Subs: Steele, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Veltman, Howell.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Slonina, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Hato, Lavia, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Laurent, Esteve, Worrall, Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Pires, Ekdal, Hartman, Florentino, Ward-Prowse, Tchaouna, Bruun Larsen, Barnes.

price change predictions
753 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours ago

    I’ve had Verbruggen for so many weeks conceding last minute. I finally bring in a playing second keeper and bench him for his 8 pointer while the rest of my team blanks. Ffs, can’t catch a break

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I wasn’t expecting anything from him this week at all… which funnily seems to be the time he brings home the points

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    So deserved by Burnley btw, Chelsea where proper shite.

    Same goes for Brentford and Villa tbh. All 3 shite today. Props to the underdogs.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      English football

      Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    From 11 points from 3

    Back to 6 and the tu tu

    Van Hecke 8 points on the bench

    Can't get it right

    Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Can I undo Verb to Raya I did last week?

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      You can now, but for next week 😉

      Open Controls
  5. DRIZ ✅
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Will Haaland get more points then JP (7) ?

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hope not

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Hope so. But I’d still be happy with 7pts if I’d captained JP (he was my vc)

      Open Controls
  6. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Time to sell Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      And palmer, Enzo, Chalobah, Wilson

      Open Controls
  7. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    If Summerville hauls today, I'm brining him in for rogers

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Summerville faces Liverpool, Rogers against Wolves. I'd hang in for one more week.

      Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    senesi can you just score a goal please

    Open Controls
  9. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Brighton must be the hardest team in the league to predict. Can never get a read on them.

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Van Hecke has trolled me so much this season. Second on my Bench this week.

      Open Controls
      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        Yeah he’s another pain. Not complained about him as he’s second on the bench but goes missing in the easy games, no defcons and bench him and he’s maxing out.

        Open Controls
  10. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Feel like I got away with murder with no Chelsea players.

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      JPedro was the only one to have

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Reijnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Without Fofana red Chelsea get a clean sheet, Chalobah 8pts.

        Open Controls
    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Was a good call. Had three players and the armband on Palmer this week that's how much I was in. Silly me, thought they were playing Burnley.

      Open Controls
  11. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    FPL towers obviously didn’t captain JP. Points stolen.

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      He dropped 3 BPS because when Burnley equalised, the goal JP scored was no longer the winner.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Ahhh. Thank you for explaining.

        Open Controls
        1. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          It's an odd one as Flemming gets bps for the equalizer but Pedro's was kind of an equalizer as well. He gets punished for scoring first?

          Open Controls
  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Thrilled that I did not have the FT to swap out Verbruggen!

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Sometimes it's the things we don't do that bring the joy.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        You're right mate! Hope your week is going well!

        Open Controls
  13. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    So glad to have sold Watkins this gw

    Loses his place to Abraham now

    Shame that Thiago who I got did nothing

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Abraham isn't anywhere near taking Watkins place. Remember how Duran scored off the bench every game but never started ?

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        That was because Watkins was also in good form then and scoring

        Not the case now

        Open Controls
  14. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Glad I didn’t waste FTs getting in Thiago and/or Dango.

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Wish I didn’t waste a WC on Palmer and Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        What is your team now

        Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      same with 4fts now into next gw ))

      Open Controls
  15. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    How many bonus for penalty merchant Thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Ummm, you probably don’t want to know

      Open Controls
  16. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    James went off in 89th minute, keeps CS. A small consolation for captaining Palmer.

    Open Controls
  17. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 5.8?
    Considering

    Dango
    Rayan
    Adli
    Tavernier

    Any others?

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Dango

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I’m also in the Dango camp. Very exciting player

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Dewsbury Hall

      Open Controls
  18. MJF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Chelsea are really funny. A bunch of talented individuals who've been comical all year, especially at the back.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      They very visibly do not defend well at all. Doesn’t matter about fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        arsenal will make them look good next week, just dilly dallying around their box like the pool game no doubt

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Never understood when Sanchez was the preferred goalkeeper pick

      But tbf I have riden it out with Chalabah

      Open Controls
  19. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Enzo to Wirtz? Have exact cash and Enzo is close to a drop.

    I have 1 FT after anyway in case things go wrong.

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      2 hours ago

      Yeah do it

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I’m doing this, but may just wait until closer to deadline as have plenty of cash ITB

      Open Controls
  20. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Time to ditch Palmer and Pedro

    Need a captain

    Salah or Palmer to get in?

    A. Palmer + Pedro ➡ Haaland + KDH

    OR

    B. Palmer + Pedro ➡ Salah + DCL

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      *Salah or Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      If chasing, go Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
    4. nanxun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Haaland. They're hunting ARS down.

      Open Controls
  21. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Rogers and Thiago useless yet again.

    Rough stuff.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      You expect a Brentford striker to score every game?

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      yeah thiago hasnt been good lately. 1 goal in 6 games. was planning on getting him for the the fixtures but not sure now

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        even that goal game was a 5 pointer. thats 15 points from 6 games

        Open Controls
  22. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Oh

    It was a Neto assist

    Not an Enzo one

    Brilliant ...

    Open Controls
  23. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    3FTs. 0.9m itb. 5.4k OR so no need to take undue risks with team. What would you do next?

    Sanchez Sa
    Gabriel Timber Munoz Cash Maguire
    Semenyo BrunoF Mbeumo Rogers Rice
    Haaland JPedro Mane

    A. Mane, Rice, Timber > Ekitike, Dango, Hill
    B. Rogers > Wirtz
    C. Munoz > VVD
    D. Something else

    Open Controls
  24. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Have exact funds for Enzo/Chaolbah -> Mbeumo/Hill. worth it?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Chalobah Guehi
    Rice Semenyo Bruno Enzo Rogers
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka DCL Alderete Timber

    Open Controls
  25. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    May go for Semenyo this week. Have 9 players for GW 31 and will have time to bring in one or two more.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I would. That's 3 weeks away. Too many times people forego short term points just to say they have XI in a blank gameweek.

      I play most gameweeks with only 3 or 4 players anyway.

      Open Controls
  26. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    2ft

    Rice, Enzo to Wirtz Dango?

    Open Controls
  27. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Benny Hull show to blank line the rest of my golden bunch today

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      *Hill

      Open Controls
  28. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    How's the Dango audition? Still looking attractive?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.