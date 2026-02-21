Dugout Discussion

Man City v Newcastle team news: Haaland starts, Barnes benched

21 February 2026 27 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Manchester City can move to within two points of Arsenal in the Premier League table with a win over Newcastle United tonight.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

After rotating many of his regulars for the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Salford City, Pep Guardiola mostly reverts to the side he sent out in Gameweek 26.

There is one change: Omar Marmoush comes in for Phil Foden.

Erling Haaland, confirmed as fit by Guardiola on Friday, leads the line for the Cityzens.

Savinho is back amongst the substitutes after recovering from a medium-term injury.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe makes just one change from the side that beat Qarabag 6-1 on Wednesday.

Jacob Ramsey comes in for Harvey Barnes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri, Rodri, Silva, O’Reilly, Marmoush, Semenyo, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Cherki, Gonzalez, Savinho, Khusanov, Foden, Lewis.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Willock, Ramsey, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ruddy, Ramsdale, Joelinton, Barnes, Osula, Murphy, Murphy, Shahar, Neave.

  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Actually like Toon and certainly not a Man City fan, but hope City win to pile the pressure on Bottle Job FC…3-0 to take GD +1 for Man City….

    1. Vardi Gras
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      That's another way of saying - 'i don't like arsenal winning title'

      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        😉

      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Not sure he was trying to hide it tbf

  2. Vardi Gras
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    VVD for next few GWs?
    Have Gab, Guehi,hill and cash

  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Watch the football or Scotland vs Canada in the curling final?

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      If the Curling final was on while the last match was on.

      City match probably more exciting

      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeah agreed…might try watching both…

  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    lets do this gordon

  5. WVA
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wow, Thiago has been so bad

  6. Moon Dog
      17 mins ago

      Foden's not going to the World Cup is he?

      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        Certainly needs to up his game if he’s getting on the plane….fortunately many of the others aren’t pulling up trees at the moment…so still time

      2. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        14 mins ago

        Is Palmer?

      3. F4L
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        yeah maybe not

        the thing with england wingers, you've got palmer playing central now, rogers playing central, foden not really playing winger anymore, even saka playing central, gordon playing up top, eze only playing central. seems abit not the best preparation

        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          *i dont know how rashford is doing at barca, maybe he'll be starting

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            He's been better than Foden. But Antony is a star player in that league, delivering Messi lite numbers. Which tells you everything about that league.

      4. JBG
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Doesn’t deserve it. Also has he ever been good for England?

    • Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      2.87 xGC might be the highest for a team that kept a clean sheet this season.
      Burnley had 2.63 xGC vs Leeds
      Everton had 2.43 xGC vs Brighton
      Chelsea had 2.35 xGC vs Forest

    • Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Scotland 5 - 4 Canada, it’s coming home….

    • OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Just one goal Newcastle - please get it somehow

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Guehi O.G would be very nice or Donnarumma

        1. OverTinker
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Plus a yc

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Barnes will do

    • DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Masterstroke to get Enzo out for Semenyo this morning. Surely Semy gets more than 2 points.

    • DBry
        2 mins ago

        Anderson, KDH, Gravenberch?

        8th mid/fwd

        KDH can’t see starting many
        Grav does have decent matches and similar output to Anderson

      • DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Will WC in 32
        Until then

        A Hill Wirtz
        B VVD Szobo

        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A

