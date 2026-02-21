Man City v Newcastle team news: Haaland starts, Barnes benched

Manchester City can move to within two points of Arsenal in the Premier League table with a win over Newcastle United tonight.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

After rotating many of his regulars for the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Salford City, Pep Guardiola mostly reverts to the side he sent out in Gameweek 26.

There is one change: Omar Marmoush comes in for Phil Foden.

Erling Haaland, confirmed as fit by Guardiola on Friday, leads the line for the Cityzens.

Savinho is back amongst the substitutes after recovering from a medium-term injury.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe makes just one change from the side that beat Qarabag 6-1 on Wednesday.

Jacob Ramsey comes in for Harvey Barnes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri, Rodri, Silva, O’Reilly, Marmoush, Semenyo, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Cherki, Gonzalez, Savinho, Khusanov, Foden, Lewis.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Willock, Ramsey, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ruddy, Ramsdale, Joelinton, Barnes, Osula, Murphy, Murphy, Shahar, Neave.