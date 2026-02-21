Nott’m Forest v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Liverpool 26 42 +6 DLWLW 17th Nott’m Forest 26 27 -13 DWDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):