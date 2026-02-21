Tottenham v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 22 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|27
|58
|+32
|LWWDD
|16th
|Tottenham
|26
|29
|-1
|LDDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):