Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 27?

21 February 2026 15 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

The most Triple Captained defender in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history disappointed many in Gameweek 26 as Gabriel (£7.1m) could muster just seven points across two fixtures.

The real winners were the 100,000 brave managers who played the chip on Declan Rice (£7.6m).

So, in Gameweek 27, is it time to once again go back to what we know and hand Erling Haaland (£14.9m) the captaincy? Or is this a week to again look elsewhere?

That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, especially with Chelsea’s tempting-looking fixture at home to Burnley.

In-form Blues attackers such as Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) are strong options and provide competition for the fully fit Haaland ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline – as does the Norwegian’s teammate Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m).

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband.

Captaincy Poll

The aforementioned Chelsea duo, Palmer and Joao Pedro, are nigh-on inseparable at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. In the last two Gameweeks, the pair have returned 50 Fantasy points between them.

After having his flag removed following Pep Guardiola’s Friday press conference, Haaland sits in third place and currently boasts just over 12% of the vote. Manchester City host Newcastle on Saturday evening after the Magpies’ midweek trip to far-flung Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League.

Elsewhere, three players have managed to garner more than 5% support; Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), Igor Thiago (£7.0m) and Semenyo. All three players enjoy home fixtures and feature in the top 10 highest-points scorers so far this season.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. zensum
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Can anyone suggest a good cheap def from GW27 to GW31?
    Appreciate your help n reasons.

    Budget is 4.3

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hill

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      King Hill!

      Open Controls
  2. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best option this gw?

    A. Start timber (own Gabriel)
    B. Timber > vvd
    C. Timber > senesi
    D. Timber > Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      I did B

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      A if it’s not a triple up with Raya. If you are starting Raya as well then B.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Don’t own raya. Plan to sell timber soon in any case, just not sure if this is the gw to do it

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Maybe wait a week. Think both concede.

          Open Controls
  3. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Draft FPL question... start two:

    a) Hill (whu)
    b) Cunha (eve)
    c) Gyök (tot)
    d) Havertz (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
  4. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Timber ➡️ ?
    A) Virgil
    B) Keane Lewis Potter (rotation risk?)
    C) Cash

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? GTG?
    0,0m ITB

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Muñoz, Mukiele
    Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Wirtz, Semenyo
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dubravka, Kayode, Rodon, Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      just now

      GTG.

      Open Controls
  6. Manani
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    2 to start:

    A. OReilly
    B. Timber
    C. Mukiele
    D. Wilson
    E. Rice

    Open Controls
  7. Drogba Legend
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    1 FT, 0 ITB

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Timber, Hill
    Sarr, Bruno, Rice, Enzo
    Haaland, Thiago, Ekitike

    Dubravka, Le Fee, Alderete, Esteve

    Any transfer worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      save

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.