Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 27?

The most Triple Captained defender in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history disappointed many in Gameweek 26 as Gabriel (£7.1m) could muster just seven points across two fixtures.

The real winners were the 100,000 brave managers who played the chip on Declan Rice (£7.6m).

So, in Gameweek 27, is it time to once again go back to what we know and hand Erling Haaland (£14.9m) the captaincy? Or is this a week to again look elsewhere?

That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, especially with Chelsea’s tempting-looking fixture at home to Burnley.

In-form Blues attackers such as Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) are strong options and provide competition for the fully fit Haaland ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline – as does the Norwegian’s teammate Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m).

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

The aforementioned Chelsea duo, Palmer and Joao Pedro, are nigh-on inseparable at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. In the last two Gameweeks, the pair have returned 50 Fantasy points between them.

After having his flag removed following Pep Guardiola’s Friday press conference, Haaland sits in third place and currently boasts just over 12% of the vote. Manchester City host Newcastle on Saturday evening after the Magpies’ midweek trip to far-flung Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League.

Elsewhere, three players have managed to garner more than 5% support; Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), Igor Thiago (£7.0m) and Semenyo. All three players enjoy home fixtures and feature in the top 10 highest-points scorers so far this season.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks