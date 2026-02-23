Everton v Man Utd team news: Martinez injured

There’s just one more Gameweek 27 fixture to come: Everton v Manchester United, which kicks off tonight at 20:00 GMT.



TEAM NEWS



Michael Carrick has made one change this evening – but it’s not the anticipated one, as Benjamin Sesko again has to make do with a place among the substitutes.



Instead, it’s Lisandro Martinez who is replaced for tonight’s match on Merseyside.



He’s absent from the squad altogether due to a calf issue. The Athletic report that he could be out for 1-2 weeks.



Leny Yoro comes in for the sidelined centre-half.



There are three alterations for Everton.



One is enforced as Jake O’Brien misses out through suspension.



Vitaliy Mykolenko and Tyrique George drop to the bench, meanwhile.



Michael Keane, Tim Iroegbunam and Harrison Armstrong come in tonight.



LINE-UPS



Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Iroegbunam, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Armstrong, Barry.



Subs: King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Mykolenko, George, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl.



Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha.



Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Moorhouse, Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee.