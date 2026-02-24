Scout Notes

FPL notes: Bruno’s DefCon downturn, Carrick on Sesko + Mbeumo limps off

24 February 2026 94 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Manchester United’s momentum under Michael Carrick continued on Monday with a hard-fought victory on Merseyside.

Here are the main Fantasy talking points from the game.

Carrick Sesko

SESKO: WHAT’S HE GOT TO DO TO START?

The Slovenian David Fairclough struck again on Monday to rescue more points for United. Following on from two injury-time strikes in Gameweeks 24 and 26, Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) grabbed the winner at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

And yet, the wait for a first start under Carrick drags on. What are the chances of a promotion to the line-up this weekend, then?

We got the usual post-game Geordie gibberish (takes one to know one) from the interim United manager, understandably not committing one way or another. He did preach patience again, however, and highlighted the “balance” of the current front four.

“Ben’s in a good place at the moment and we’ve had some really good talks about it and patience is one thing for him and building him and help grow and help him grow as a player and develop him as a player here. And he’s patient and he understands that, you know. He’s going to be a big player for us for a long period of time, I’m sure of that.

“So, we’ve got to manage that. We’ve got some really good forward players and he’s made a big difference for us when he’s been on the pitch, but that’s obviously decisions as we move forward. But the balance has been good with the forward players, so we need to continue that.” – Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko

It’d been Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) coming off for the striker in the previous three Gameweeks but on Monday, it was Amad Diallo‘s (£6.2m) turn. The winger didn’t even last till the hour mark after an unremarkable showing, not that he was alone in a bitty game.

Of course, an injury to one of the front four could pave the way for a Sesko start…

MBEUMO LIMPS OFF

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) hobbled out of the game after 76 minutes on Monday, with Carrick taking the opportunity to fling on an extra defender as United sat on a 1-0 lead.

None of Carrick’s post-match interviews elicited any update on the Cameroonian winger.

It did, however, look very much like cramp, with Mbeumo’s teammates stretching his leg as he lay on the turf. He exited immediately aftewards.

Carrick will hopefully ratify that later in the week.

MARTINEZ + EVERTON INJURY UPDATES

United were missing one player through injury in the shape of Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m). Leny Yoro (£4.1m) took his place.

“Yeah, unfortunately, he just picked up something during the week. It doesn’t seem too bad at all, but we’re just kind of working through that at the moment, so he’s not available tonight.” – Michael Carrick on Lisandro Martinez

The Athletic report that he could be out for 1-2 weeks.

Everton, meanwhile, were missing Charly Alcaraz (£5.2m) and Mark Travers (£4.3m), not that either player would have started. Travers has a finger injury, while David Moyes expects Alcaraz to be out for “a few weeks”.

BRUNO’S DIMINISHING DEFCON RETURNS

Sesko’s winner was a rare moment of attacking quality in a game that started very brightly and petered out into a more attritional contest. No surprises, really, with Moyes’s Everton involved.

Cunha released Mbeumo with a superb long ball, with the latter squaring it for the onrushing Sesko to finish.

Other than that match-winner, a fourth-minute scramble in which Diogo Dalot (£4.5m), Cunha and Amad all had pops at goal, and a back-post chance that Mbeumo walloped into Row Z, none of United’s attackers really saw much joy against the Toffees.

That included Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m). He whistled his only shot – it came from outside the box – over the bar and, for the first time this season, failed to create a single chance.

Bruno owners have been able to call upon defensive contributions (DefCon) as an occasional consolation but with his new, more advanced role under Carrick, they may be fewer and farther between.

Looking at 90-minute run-outs for the Portuguese playmaker, his three lowest DefCon totals for the season have come… in the last three Gameweeks:

MATCHES IN WHICH BRUNO FERNANDES HAS DELIVERED THE FEWEST DEFCON RETURNS

Obviously, opposition has to be taken into account; you don’t need to get through as much off-the-ball work against Everton as, say, Man City. However, he previously banked DefCon points against the likes of Burnley, Brighton, West Ham and Fulham in the pre-Carrick era, so this may be one route to points that is largely now cut off.

PLAUDITS FOR LAMMENS AS ANOTHER CLEAN SHEET ARRIVES

An unexpected by-product of Carrick’s arrival has been a tightening up at the back.

Three clean sheets in the last six matches is a tally that no other Premier League team can top.

United have also conceded fewer big chances (six) than any other club, with only Arsenal bettering them for expected goals conceded (xGC):

Carrick Sesko

It helps having a competent goalkeeper between the sticks, of course, with Senne Lammens (£5.0m) sturdy again. While Everton didn’t overwork him with big chances – a shot from distance from Michael Keane (£4.6m) tested him the most – he was excellent at dealing with the Toffees’ bombardment of corners. His handling was superb, too, the ball sticking his gloves from shots and crosses.

Moyes called Lammens “bloody brilliant” after full-time.

Harry Maguire (£4.3m) meanwhile banked DefCon points for the third time in six matches under Carrick.

BRANTHWAITE AT LEFT-BACK, GARNER AT RIGHT-BACK

It was a sixth home league match without a win for Everton. Lucky they’re away this weekend, then; they’re unbeaten on the road in two months.

The Toffees didn’t do a whole lot wrong on Monday. This was just an ‘Everton’ performance: pretty solid at the back, not offering a great deal in open play and trying to make the most of set pieces.

Moyes made three changes, one enforced due to Jake O’Brien‘s (£4.9m) suspension. James Garner (£5.2m) filled in at right-back.

Of more interest was the alteration on the opposite flank, with Keane recalled, Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) moving to left-back and Vitaliy Mykolenko (£4.9m) dropping to the bench.

“I just thought they were the right way to go tonight.” – David Moyes on his team selection

There was no DefCon joy for James Tarkowski (£5.7m) for the fourth match running. He’s only finished one contribution away in each of the last two matches, however.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m), whose teasing corners were dealt with well by Lammers, did bank DefCon points, however.

  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    If on WC 32 strategy, do you think it is important to carry transfers into the WC?

    For example, there could be players that don't double in 33 but have great fixtures from GW 35-38. You won't want them for the double but will be looking to transfer them in soon after. Transfers can also be used to remove players that are "on the beach" at that stage.

    Or do you think it's better to use up transfers now and look for immediate gains by transferring in players like O'Reilly and VVD, who have both form and fixtures? O'Reilly should blank in 31 but could haul before then.

    Open Controls
    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Think this phase of the game is make or break for FPL managers, so to speak. There's still quite a bit of variation re chips, transfers etc whereas GW33 onwards not much time is left and generally most engaged managers will have the same teams. I'd prefer to use FTs now and try making small gains before WC32 which could help in the final push.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Unfortunately its difficult to assess at the moment as we don't have FAC QF draw (before GW30) to get a better prediction on the blank/double post GW31.

      Ideally I would like to roll more than 1FT into WC32 to give myself flexibility and attack the remaining GWs.

      Open Controls
    3. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I would try to keep at least one banked no matter what if only because plans can quickly change, but if you're chasing (like me), then yeah, it's worth swinging for upside. As always it's about walking the line — any gains you make with someone like NOR now could be immediately reversed if it causes your team to suck in the BGW.

      Open Controls
  2. Manani
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    thoughts on JP + Enzo > Thiago + Dango?

    or keep JP?

    my other forwards are Ekiteke/Haaland so dont make sense to sell

    Open Controls
    1. I have no Wirtz
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        I would do Enzo>Wilson
        Keep JP

        Open Controls
      • Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        You could keep JP for one more week and see how he does in an actually tough fixture, but I think it's a good time to offload both. Not hard to get back to either. I also prefer Wilson to Dango personally.

        Open Controls
        1. Manani
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          i already got Wilson

          Open Controls
    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Lots of ways to go this week. Which would you prefer?

      Roefs (Dubravka)
      Gabriel, Timber, Andersen (Alderete, Richards)
      Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers, Rice, Enzo
      Haaland, Thiago (Guiu)

      A. Enzo -> Wirtz (if he's healthy, Wilson if not)
      B. Enzo + Rice -> Wilson + Wirtz (Dango if out)
      C. Enzo + Richards -> Van Dijk + Wilson
      D. Enzo + Richards -> Wirtz + Hill

      Open Controls
      1. TKC07
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. I have no Wirtz
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          I would do

          Enzo Timber > Wirtz Virgil

          You are not going to start Timber once you have Virgil

          Open Controls
          1. Hibbopotamus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            I get Timber has sucked the last couple of weeks but I really don't want to be losing ground on Arsenal CS. Would rather add VVD to the pair of them rather than split them up.

            Open Controls
        • I have no Wirtz
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            B looks strong

            Would you could consider a hit?

            Enzo Rice Richards > Wilson Wirtz/Dango Virgil/Hill

            Open Controls
            1. Hibbopotamus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Hello again lol. Definitely not opposed but in isolation I don't think the defender move is worth it this particular GW, one West Ham goal and VVD + Andersen are probably canceling each other out. Not going to bank on a CB getting an attacking return three weeks in a row.

              Open Controls
              1. I have no Wirtz
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  How about letting go of Rogers? This could be your team:

                  Roefs (Dubravka)
                  Gabriel, Timber, VVD, Andersen (Alderete, Richards)
                  Bruno, Mbeumo, Wirtz, Rice (Enzo)
                  Haaland, Thiago (Guiu)

                  Open Controls
                  1. I have no Wirtz
                      2 hours, 34 mins ago

                      *Richards>VVD

                      Open Controls
              2. GCHILD2K16
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Do not get the push for wilson. Before the assist at sunderland, last points were 4 games ago. Fixtures spurs and westham are not easy one for fulham.
                Like with Dango, neither is on form.

                VVD is understandable but could konate or kerkez be an option?

                Open Controls
            2. The Philosopher
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Best Enzo replacement?

              A: Wilson
              B: Dango (have Thiago)
              C: Szobo

              WCing in 32.

              Open Controls
              1. TKC07
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 7 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. Hibbopotamus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 49 mins ago

                A for me

                Open Controls
            3. TeddiPonza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Tavernier or Rayan? WC in 32

              Open Controls
              1. TKC07
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 7 mins ago

                Rayan

                Open Controls
              2. Hibbopotamus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                Has to be Rayan now if only because we can't be 100% sure Tav starts

                Open Controls
            4. TKC07
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              Who would be the first to sell among these options?
              A) JP to Thiago
              B) Sarr to Wilson/Dango
              C) Rice to Wilson/ Dango

              Open Controls
              1. I have no Wirtz
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  B to Wilson

                  Open Controls
                • Scotty Dog
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                  A I got Pedro early and still prioritising this move. One bad game in tough fixtures for JP and his price will reduce anyway.

                  Open Controls
                • Hibbopotamus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  B. I like Wilson over Dango in general, but if you don't already own Thiago I'd be tempted to go with Dango in your particular case

                  Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                Chalabah is dropping in price tonight

                May as well decide on your moves today if he's on his way out ...

                Open Controls
                1. Pompel
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  as in way out of Chelsea starting line-up ?

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Note - check your SP and PP as the price drop may not affect your SP.

                  Also, I don't think price changes at this stage of the season outweigh any team/player info.

                  Open Controls
              3. F4L
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                is O'reilly not in Man cities' champions league squad for the knockouts?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Yes, list B

                  https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/new-names-in-uefa-champions-league-squad-63905995

                  Definition of List B
                  https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/029c-1e6a3464bdcd-ac4d3eea76b7-1000--champions-league-league-phase-squads-player-registration-/

                  Open Controls
                2. Deulofail
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  He's on their B list. Which just means Man City can name him for free, without filling one of the 25 spots on the A list. Makes no difference to him, so far as i understand it

                  https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/02a2-1fda9047c4c8-4911d1be324e-1000--champions-league-squad-changes-confirmed/

                  "List B

                  Each club is also entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.

                  A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2004 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.

                  Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total (List A and List B combined)."

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    5 minutes late. Not up to this job

                    Open Controls
                3. F4L
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  ah ok, thanks both!

                  Open Controls
              4. Kantelele
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                3 ft, need 0.2 $ to do Rice —-> Mbeumo, so which move is better ?
                A) Sanchez —> Kelleher
                B) Ndiaye —> Wilson

                Open Controls
                1. Teddy10
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  Probably B

                  Open Controls
                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              5. Teddy10
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                What’s the best combo for this week?

                A) Timber (h che), Wilson (h spu)
                B) O’Reilly (a lee), Kroupi (h sun)

                Open Controls
                1. GCHILD2K16
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  B

                  Arsenal could drop points at chelsea and will definitely concede. O'R is in good scoring form.
                  Spurs will play better defensively against fulham and fancy their chance to win to stay up.

                  Open Controls
              6. Deulofail
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                Ajer or VDB for the next 5GWs?

                I already have Collins. Ajer or VDB would join him. Feel like doing something weird

                Open Controls
                1. GCHILD2K16
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Going double Brentford Def is just mad. Don't do it.

                  Open Controls
              7. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                It's a bit frustrating this decision on Tav or Rayan over Dango or Schade

                They also play each other on Tuesday night

                Bournemouth are in better form and have the edge at home, but Brentford are smashing them in recent head to heads which I think does effect the psyche of the approach to the game.

                It's basically a punt on Rayan or Dango, which way would you go?

                Open Controls
                1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    im going dango.

                    capt for tonight:

                    a grimaldo (olympiacos home)
                    b alvarez (brugge home)

                    Open Controls
                  • Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    Went with Dango but not much in it, go Rayan and enjoy some points 😉

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      That's what I think

                      Dango has the better heat map

                      But on a small sample Rayan is better at shooting and more involved

                      It's just that Brentford have been battering Bournemouth in the last 6 games, which is doing my confirmation bias in.

                      Open Controls
                2. thetommy14
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Palmer, Muñoz, Kayode out
                  Saka, VVD, O’Reilly in

                  Is that crazy for a -8 hit or worth it?

                  Open Controls
                  1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                      2 hours, 31 mins ago

                      crazy

                      Open Controls
                    • I have no Wirtz
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        How did you come up with Palmer>Saka?

                        And what are your other 3 defenders?

                        Open Controls
                    • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                        2 hours, 32 mins ago

                        capt for tonight:

                        a grimaldo (olympiacos home)
                        b alvarez (brugge home)

                        Open Controls
                      • Ziyech on the Bench
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 31 mins ago

                        Watkins owners holding for Wolves?

                        Or is Watkins -> Thiago no brainer?

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          58 mins ago

                          Both make sense!

                          Open Controls
                      • Sun God Nika
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 29 mins ago

                        Tempted to do
                        (got 4 ft currently)

                        Saliba, Enzo Bowen to VVD Anderson Ekitike

                        yay or nay

                        Open Controls
                        1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                            2 hours, 8 mins ago

                            vvd dango and thiago?

                            Open Controls
                        2. Atimis
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 20 mins ago

                          My current front is:

                          BrunoF/Wirtz/Enzo/HWilson/Dango
                          Haaland/Ekitike/JPedro

                          Unless injuries, do you think it warrants any transfers between now and GW32 (Haaland to be benched in the blank)?

                          Open Controls
                          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                              1 hour, 18 mins ago

                              looking good. id look for enzo and jp replacements. rayan? thiago?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Atimis
                                • 9 Years
                                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                Enzo is on bench, and just to start in GW31. Pedro with some form right now so not sure about Thiago, really done nothing special for weeks.

                                Open Controls
                                1. AC/DC AFC
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                  Burnley away next

                                  Albeit they've had some decent results recently

                                  Open Controls
                          2. klopp it guys
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 5 mins ago

                            Hi guys so this is my current team, is it good to go?
                            Also I'm thinking Thiago captain?

                            Verbruggan
                            Van dijk, Gabriel Munoz
                            Wirtz, Bruno Fernandes, Rogers, odango, Wilson
                            Haaland, Thiago

                            Bench, dubravka, van hecke , chalobah, kroupi jr

                            Open Controls
                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              57 mins ago

                              Any FTs?

                              Chalabah dropping tonight if you are thinking of selling

                              Open Controls
                              1. klopp it guys
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                I don't, is he really worth taken out for a minus

                                Open Controls
                          3. Vasshin
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 5 mins ago

                            Currently have
                            Dubravka, Esteve, Bowen starting and Sanchez, Chalobah and Enzo in bench

                            Which of these would be priority sell ( wildcarding in 32) have 5ft so can make 2 or 3 transfers
                            1. Sanchez to Donnaruma or Keleher
                            2. Chalobah to Hill or Oreilly
                            3. Enzo to Wirtz or Mbuemo
                            4. Bowen to Ekitike

                            Thanks

                            Open Controls
                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              56 mins ago

                              1
                              2

                              And 3!

                              All make sense

                              Open Controls
                            2. I have no Wirtz
                                48 mins ago

                                I would use 3 FT for
                                Kelleher O’Reilly Mbeumo

                                Are you bb in 32?

                                Open Controls
                            3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              2 hours ago

                              For those without WC, how concerned are we about WC32?

                              The fixture swings seem mainly for teams with so-so assets (Leeds, Wolves, Sunderland, Brighton, West Ham & Tottenham make up six of the top-seven teams post-GW31 - along with Arsenal). Are people really gonna be loading up on them? Maybe Stach, maybe Calvert-Lewin? A defender from Sunderland if you don't already have one?

                              By way of contrast, Man City are seventh-bottom of the ticker - and still play Burnely, Everton, Brentford, Bournmouth, & Villa. Their two "bad" fixtures are an inconsistent Chelsea and title contenders Arsenal.

                              For the assets that are currently good but turn bad (e.g., I'll be carrying a couple of Fulham post 31), these can be solved with FTs/bench.

                              Am I missing something? Or am I trying to justify not having my WC...

                              Open Controls
                              1. AC/DC AFC
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                Wildcard 32 is primarily for BB33

                                TC33 on Haaland with Arsenal and Burnley could also be huge

                                FH34 would work for those loaded up with Dgw players

                                Then it's 4 matches to go and effectively dead end into the remaining fixtures

                                Open Controls
                                1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                  So it's primarily the other chips that are the danger? I'm not quite following how WC sets up FH34?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Traction Engine Foot
                                    • 8 Years
                                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                    You'd want to get a load of players who double in 33. Those players will blank in 34 so you'd need FH to navigate that. But nothing is confirmed yet.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. AC/DC AFC
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                      There's a caveat in that the FA Cup semi finalists could go back into midweek 34

                                      Rather that forward to double in 33

                                      E.g Burnley v Man City.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 4 Years
                                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                        Yah the uncertainty is why I played WC23 - also because I've been banking FTs since so I could do a second mini wildcard if needed. The original WC has not yet paid off as well as I would have hoped haha. Most cos Tark and Chalobah went rubbish the moment I brought them in.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. AC/DC AFC
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          If you got Pedro and Palmer you'll have done well

                                          Open Controls
                                  2. AC/DC AFC
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                                    WC32 sets up BB33

                                    FH34 is because BB33 players blank in Gw34.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                      Ah I'm with you.

                                      Good job I've also used my BB (and TC!) so I don't have to worry about navigating those.

                                      Open Controls
                            4. simong1
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 55 mins ago

                              A or B?

                              A) Timber > VVD

                              B) Enzo > Wilson

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dynamic Duos
                                • 12 Years
                                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                            5. Camzy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              1 hour, 50 mins ago

                              Would you play Pedro (ars) or KDH (new) this week?

                              I'm leaning KDH although Pedro's form is really good.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dynamic Duos
                                • 12 Years
                                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                Pedro

                                Open Controls
                            6. Dynamic Duos
                              • 12 Years
                              1 hour, 47 mins ago

                              G2G?

                              Dubravka
                              Gabriel Timber Hill
                              Bruno Semenyo Rogers Dango Rayan
                              Haaland Ekitike(c)

                              Sanchez JSL Alderete Chalobah

                              Open Controls
                              1. AC/DC AFC
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                You've sold the Rayan / Dango dilemma!

                                good luck

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                  • 12 Years
                                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                  Both top differentials

                                  Open Controls
                                  Open Controls
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    just now

                                    Which one would you get in first?

                                    Open Controls
                            7. Charlie Price
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 47 mins ago

                              Younger readers may need to google ‘David Fairclough’.

                              Open Controls
                            8. Three Badgers on a Shirt
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              1 hour, 35 mins ago

                              Planned for some time to transfer out Pedro for Thiago due to the swing in fixtures. Seems wrong to transfer it the man in form though - he's been great for me since I got him in. Anyone else in the same boat? My other strikers are Haaland and Mane.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Three Badgers on a Shirt
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                *out

                                Open Controls
                            9. FC Hakkebøf
                              • 9 Years
                              1 hour, 26 mins ago

                              What to do here?

                              Dubravka
                              Gabriel Timber VVD Mukiele
                              Palmer Bruno Rogers Rice
                              Haaland Thiago

                              Sanchez Kroupi Richards Ba

                              A) Palmer and Rice to Semenyo and Wirtz
                              B) Kroupi and Palmer to Ekitike and Dango/Wilson
                              C) Palmer to Semenyo (save 1 FT)
                              D) Kroupi, Palmer and Timber to Ekitike, Semenyo and Hill -4

                              Open Controls
                              1. FC Hakkebøf
                                • 9 Years
                                47 mins ago

                                E) Kroupi, Palmer and Rice to Ekitike, Semenyo and Rayan

                                Open Controls
                                1. AC/DC AFC
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  just now

                                  E

                                  But not for a hit

                                  Just forget about Ekitike

                                  Open Controls
                            10. Vasshin
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 16 mins ago

                              Already have
                              Gabriel, Rice, Semenyo, Haaland that is blanking on 31.

                              I intend to just roll 31 without free hit and use wildcard in 32

                              So currently have Sanchez Dubrabka and Chalobah.

                              I would like to get one more city player for the next 3 games (Donnaruma or Oreilly)

                              So who is the best value between them keeping in mind I might have to use 2 transfer for oreilly to get him and sell him in 31 while Donnaruma could stay in bench and Dubravka could start

                              Open Controls
                              1. Conners
                                • 7 Years
                                18 mins ago

                                The benefit of owning Donnarumma for 3 GWs isn't enough to justify using a FT to bring him in imho.

                                O'Reilly is probably worth buying if you can keep him until you WC without using a second FT.

                                Otherwise, I would just get VVD, or someone cheaper with good fixtures like Hill or Van den Berg.

                                Open Controls
                                1. AC/DC AFC
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  13 mins ago

                                  It might well be

                                  If the alternative is playing Sanchez in goal.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Conners
                                    • 7 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    I'd sooner play Sanchez for the sake of 3 GW's and keep him for GW31.

                                    I reckon the Arsenal game will be tight.

                                    Villa have barely averaged a goal a game in their last 8 or so games.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. AC/DC AFC
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Fair enough

                                      It's just if Chelsea keep conceding and Man City have 3 v good fixtures, especially Forest and West Ham

                                      Then Gw31-33 is tougher.

                                      I'd get O'R btw or a goalkeeper not blanking.

                                      Dub at Fulham in Gw31 doesn't scream big points.

                                      Open Controls
                            11. Old Wulfrunian
                              • 9 Years
                              52 mins ago

                              Would you start Dubravka over Sanchez?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Teddy10
                                • 7 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Yep

                                Open Controls

